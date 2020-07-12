/
Sawgrass Lakes
232 Apartments for rent in Sawgrass Lakes, Sunrise, FL
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,674
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,524
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between Highway 869 and NW 136th Ave. Luxury homes have carpet, garbage disposal, private laundry facilities and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a dog park, a pool and a playground.
2901 NW 126th Ave
2901 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Airy and bright 2-story "townhouse style" condo in Artesia. Features two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft. Variety of upgrades, direct access to your 2 parking spaces and your own storage room. Tile in social areas, pergo in bedrooms and stairs.
2947 NW 124th Way
2947 NW 124th Way, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
NEW TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDS 2,5 BATHS, MODERN KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. LOTS OF AMENITIES IN THIS RESORT STYLE DEVELOPMENT.
3172 NW 127th Ter
3172 Northwest 127th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing waterfront two story corner townhome with plantation shutters, high hats & crown molding throughout. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus loft area upstairs that can a 3rd bedroom. Upscale woood & granite kitchen, s/s appliances, gas stove and oven.
12620 NW 32nd Mnr
12620 Northwest 32nd Manor, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
COMPLETELY UPDATED, NEW KITCHEN/FLOORS.Resort Living on this Luxury Award Winning Community at Artesia Townhome featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.2 car garage Located in the magnificent city of Sunrise, FL .
2955 NW 126th Ave
2955 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1260 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom + Loft in Artesia! State of the art facilities! two story condo. ceramic tiles throughout living areas.
3301 NW 126th Ter
3301 Northwest 126th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
If you want Resort Living, look no further! Prime location, a block from the BB&T center and Sawgrass Mills. Beautiful corner villa at the prestigious Artesia.
Results within 1 mile of Sawgrass Lakes
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,440
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
2681 N FLAMINGO
2681 North Flamingo Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1271 sqft
SPECTACULAR 2 BEDROOMS/2 FULL BATH + DEN UNIT. LUXURIOUS HIGHRISE BUILDING WITH RESORT STYLE AMENITIES. VIEW TO THE LAKE, POOL AREA AND EVERGLADES--COMPLETELY PAINTED--OVER 1271 SQ.FT UNDER A/C.
2150 NW 122nd Ave
2150 Northwest 122nd Avenue, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated 4 bedrooms 2 bath single family home in sought after Plantation Acres. Marble floors throughout main living areas. Updated Kitchen w/ granite, countertops, granite backsplash, wood cabinets, SS appliances.
2240 NW 121st Ave
2240 Northwest 121st Avenue, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great opportunity to rent this 3 bedroom 2 bath single family property in sought after Plantation Acres! Come experience the easy living in this generously spacious residence situated in a cul-de-sac with huge fenced in back yard away from the
11400 NW 32nd Mnr
11400 Northwest 32nd Manor, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1800 sqft
Awesome floor plan. Newer appliances. Home has a fenced in back yard. Large screened in patio area. Extended living room. Tons of space! Owner will give the tenant option to keep the furniture. Wiling to rent furnished or Unfurnished. (RLNE5649631)
11511 Northwest 33rd Street
11511 Northwest 33rd Street, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1330 sqft
11511 Northwest 33rd Street Apt #0, Sunrise, FL 33323 - 2 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 07/10/2020.
Results within 5 miles of Sawgrass Lakes
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1457 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes located close to Fort Lauderdale, shops and restaurants. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Community features two swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis court.
The Waves
9000 NW 9th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Luxury apartments feature unique floor plans, in-suite laundry and patio/ balcony. Gorgeous grounds offer 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse, tennis court and more. Excellent location. Near major highways and Fort Lauderdale beaches and attractions.
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1022 sqft
Situated right in the heart of the Jacaranda community near 36-hole championship golf course, parks, and excellent shopping and dining. Huge rooms, views of the lake, extra storage and in-unit W/D.
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,517
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1204 sqft
Recently renovated apartments available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include basketball court, gym, playground, pool and hot tub.
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,589
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1398 sqft
Apartment homes close to schools and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Community has walking/jogging trails, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature A/C, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly community features a tennis court, volleyball court, parking, pool, and 24-hour gym. Every apartment has laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony, and spacious kitchens with dishwasher. Prime location next to Plantation Central Park.
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,463
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,116
1311 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
