424 Apartments for rent in Spring Tree, Sunrise, FL

Last updated July 1 at 02:36pm
$
6 Units Available
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1250 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
3228 North Pine Island Road
3228 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
3228 North Pine Island Road Apt #1L, Sunrise, FL 33351 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 610193A91 stunning 3/2.
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
4255 N University Dr Unit 310
4255 North University Drive, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR WITH UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS. CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, DINING, PARKS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. LAUNDRY ROOM ON THE SAME FLOOR. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7958 NW 41 Court
7958 Northwest 41st Court, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
954 sqft
Remodeled 2/2 one-story villa located directly on a golf course in Redbridge. Tile throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Washer & dryer in villa. 3 designated parking spots. No association approval required.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8761 NW 39th St
8761 Northwest 39th Street, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
731 sqft
2/1 CONDO ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND IN A GREAT AREA IN SUNRISE, NEXT TO SHOPPING AND COMMUTE. TILE FLOOR, LARGE MASTER BED ROOM WITH OVERSIZE CLOSET. PATIO NEXT TO THE LIVING ROOM. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7853 NW 41ST CT
7853 Northwest 41st Court, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
WOW- Private villa in a great location-- screened patio-- full size washer/ dryer-- fast approvals
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1025 sqft
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5586 NW 90TH TER
5586 Northwest 90th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1396 sqft
SUNRISE FL. "PINE BAY" ---3 BEDROOMS---- 2.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7420 S Aragon Blvd
7420 South Aragon Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1365 sqft
Great Villa/home located in a gated community, this Villa is meticulous, with a neutral eat in kitchen and snack bar, a split floor plan with generous size bedrooms that can accommodate big furniture, there is gorgeous brand new laminate flooring in
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
9341 Northwest 24th Place
9341 Northwest 24th Place, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7502 NW 30th Pl
7502 NW 30th Place, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
*VACANT 55+ community* Lovely 2 bed/2 bath condo in quiet 55+ community of Quail Run. This top floor unit features: Updated bathrooms, Stainless Steel appliances, newer carpet, screened-in Patio.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9370 NW 25th Ct
9370 Northwest 25th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1360 sqft
GREAT HOME IN GREAT AREA OF SUNRISE 3/2 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE BIG BACK YARD FENCED CORNER WITH CIRCLE DRIVE WAY MUST SEE
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4470 NW 92nd Ter
4470 Northwest 92nd Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1464 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Single Family Home With a Den! Easily can be a 3rd bedroom or perfect office with it's own sliding glass door to the patio! Open floor plan with tile floors and vinyl wood floors in the bedrooms no carpet! Brand New
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4088 NW 90 Avenue
4088 Northwest 90th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 309966 Brand New Kitchen Appliances and brand new bathroom Please call for showing instructions. Minimum 650 Credit Score for Every applicant over 18.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3522 NW 91st Ave
3522 NW 91st Ave, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful two-story townhouse two bedroom 1 1/2 bath in the heart of sunrise right by Cypress Park and Sawgrass Mall For more information please call or text 786-991-6115 Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5713436)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7160 NW 25th Court
7160 Northwest 25th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1620 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9908 Nob Hill Ln
9908 Nob Hill Lane, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A must see updated 3/2 with beautiful lake views. Excellent community. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter, laminate floors, stainless steel appliances. The apartment will be delivered freshly painted as well.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8100 sunrise lakes blvd
8100 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
NEW RENTAL LISTING EVERYTHING IN CONDO IS NEW NEW TILE FLOORS THRU OUT NEW WHITE KITCHEN ,BEAUTIFUL COUNTER TOPS AND APPL.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3485 Environ Blvd
3485 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1220 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT! 55+ COMMUNITY WITH BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS. 3 LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS. WELL MAINTAINED DEVELOPMENT WITH HEATED POOL AND BBQ AREA.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4222 Inverrary Blvd 4112
4222 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
WERE YOU LOOKING FOR A SAFE BUILDING? YOU FOUND IT!!! FREE SATELLITE TV (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) TWO SWIMMING POOLS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY Gated Community Beautiful Park with Kids
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6660 Nw 26th St
6660 Northwest 26th Street, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
near interstates restaurants, and malls, parking, washer dryer, wifi, queen bed, shared bath, kitchen privilege, microwave only,utilities incl. lazy boy, private entrance, fenced yard, refrigerator shared in garage, desk
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8200 Sunrise Lakes Blvd
8200 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom condo with gorgeous lake view from the third floor. Remodeled kitchen, title through out the entire condo, neutral colors and move in ready. Conveniently located near restaurants, shops and major streets.
