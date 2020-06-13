Apartment List
FL
tamarac
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

189 Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL

Westwood
Woodmont
Sunflower
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
Westwood
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,456
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1508 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
959 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
2 Units Available
Golf Villas
5900 NW 46th Ave Terrace, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Welcome home to Golf Villas at Sabal Palm. Imagine living the lifestyle you've always dreamed of... Perfectly nestled in a lush tropical setting at a price you can afford.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
7910 Nob Hill Road #101
7910 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great first floor corner unit, gated community, nice amenities - Pretty apartment with open kitchen, large room, ample closets. Full size washer & dryer included, first floor, corner location in gated community offers privacy and convenience.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5740 Rock Island Rd
5740 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is a must see! Come see this 1 bedroom 1 bath updated condo in a gated community in Tamarac Ready to Move-In. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 to view this property. (RLNE3756399)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6010 Shakerwood Circle
6010 Shaker Wood Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
775 sqft
Available 07/10/20 2/2 Condo in Shaker Commons - Property Id: 288761 2/2 ground floor condo unit with charming view of pond from private patio in backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9141 Pershore Place
9141 Pershore Place, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1036 sqft
Tamarac Townhouse - Property Id: 267910 Move in ready townhouse in gated community with lots of natural light 1 mile from the Sawgrass Expressway. Beautiful spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5 Spinning Wheel Ln
5 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Rarely find 3/2.5 townhouse in Shaker Village for rent. Conveniently located and offers amenities the family will enjoy. Unit is ready for occupancy. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
9070 Lime Bay Blvd
9070 Lime Bay Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Beautiful first floor corner unit completely REMODELED with open Lake & Golf course views.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Spinning Wheel Ln
26 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5801 NW 62nd Ave
5801 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
MUST BE 55+ YEARS OLD. Very well maintained 2 bedroom unit. Spacious and bright. Beautiful garden views. Unit is located on 3rd floor. Brand new tile floorings. Pictures to come. Never lived in since renos. Features a patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4903 NW 51st Ter
4903 Northwest 51st Court, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1717 sqft
Wow ! A Brand New concrete Block built Single Family Home with Impact Windows & Doors. Convenient central location. Close to Florida Turnpike. Quite Family Neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
9669 N BELFORT CIRCLE
9669 North Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
JUST REDUCED LUXURY RENTAL APT IN KINGS POINT ON 2ND FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BLG BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX .

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Woodland Lakes
1 Unit Available
8031 Lagos De Campo Blvd
8031 Lagos De Campo Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1230 sqft
BACK TO THE MARKET... SPACIOUS TWO STORY UPDATED TOWNHOME. OPEN KITCHEN, CERAMIC TILE DOWNSTAIR. AND LAMINATE UPSTAIRS, UPDATED BATHROOMS. WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE. VAULTED CEILINGS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
8254 Prestige Commons Dr
8254 Prestige Commons Dr, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1250 sqft
Beautiful townhome featuring bamboo flooring downstairs, a spacious open kitchen with Quartz counters and a breakfast bar, glass sliders to the patio and all 3 bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
9537 Weldon
9537 Weldon Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
Desirable 1st floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms freshly painted condo with beautiful water view. New a/c, stove and other appliances. The washer and dryer in the unit. Tile and carpet . Eat in the kitchen. Courtesy buses available.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Heathgate Street
1 Unit Available
7912 NW 71st Ave
7912 Northwest 71st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1498 sqft
GREAT FAMILY HOME! TILE FLOORS THRU-OUT, NO CARPET AT ALL. UPGRADED KICHEN WAS INSTALLED IN 2018. BATHROOMS WERE UPDATED IN 2020, PICTURES DO NOT SHOW THE UPGRADES ON THE BATHROOMS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4518 NW 45th Ct
4518 Northwest 45th Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1068 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded house with a beautiful park behind! Gorgeous tile flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with granite counters and ample counter space with beautiful cabinetry. Roomy living room and formal dining area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Heathgate Street
1 Unit Available
7813 NW 69th Ter
7813 Northwest 69th Terrace, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2014 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS CLEAN AND INVITING HOUSE FOR RENT. COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH WOODEN FLOOR. EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN , IDEAL FOR A GREAT COOKING EXPERIENCE.ALL UPGRADED APPLIANCES.CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT . BACK PATIO AND BARBECUE AREA.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4930 NW 55th Ct
4930 Northwest 55th Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in 55 plus community of the Mainlands. Nicely updated kitchen cabinets with newer, clean appliances. Wood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.
City GuideTamarac
Aloha, Sunshine State apartment scavengers, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual headquarters for all your Tamarac, Florida leasing needs! A sleepy little bedroom community situated just south of Coral Springs and about a dozen miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Tamarac is an ideal stomping ground for retirees, families, and pretty much anyone who prefers plenty of peace and quiet over hustle and bustle. Sound like your cup of tea? Then start sifting through the listings in this han...
Life in Tamarac

Having trouble with Craigslist Tamarac? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

You’ll find a modest number of traditional apartment buildings in Tamarac, but most of the leasing market in “The City for Your Life” consists of freestanding houses for rent. The price for rentals in Tamarac ranges from fairly cheap (about a grand) to rather pricey ($2200 or more), depending on size and amenities. Fortunately, even some of the most inexpensive rental houses in Tamarac come equipped with top-notch bells and whistles including garages, basements, furnished interiors, patios, balconies, gourmet kitchens, and plenty of square footage (1700 square feet or more in many cases). Pet-friendly rentals in Tamarac (you lucky dog, you!) are easy enough to come by, but keep in mind that landlords typically place size/breed restrictions on pets. In other words, if your roomie is a Great Dane, Bengal tiger, or Florida gator, you might run into some trouble scoring your dream dwellings in Broward County.

Looking to go the traditional apartment route instead of shacking up in a freestanding house? The city of Tamarac does feature a modest number of apartment complexes as well, many of which are available in the $800-$900 range and include in-unit washer/dryer units, remodeled interiors, fitness centers, tennis courts, multiple swimming pools, picnic areas, waterfront views, nature trails, and tons of other cool bells and whistles. Just remember to bring along the apartment hunting essentials when you’re ready to submit a leasing app: a couple forms of I.D., proof of income, bank account info, and a list of previous residences. Property managers in Tamarac typically perform basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of dodging your bills and burning your landlords, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for your fancy new humble abode.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the part we’ve all been waiting for: introducing you to the perfect apartment for rent in Tamarac, Florida. Best of luck and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Tamarac?
The average rent price for Tamarac rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,520.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Tamarac?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Tamarac include Westwood, Woodmont, and Sunflower.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Tamarac?
Some of the colleges located in the Tamarac area include Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, Nova Southeastern University, and Everglades University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Tamarac?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tamarac from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

