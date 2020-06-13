109 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 10 at 07:17pm
3 Units Available
Canterbury Palms
3400 NW 29th St, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
690 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Lauderdale Lake is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate
1 Unit Available
4705 NW 35th St
4705 Northwest 35th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
944 sqft
55+ community! Very nice, well kept, freshly painted with stainless appliances. 1st floor condo. 2 bedroom 2 bath located in Poinciana Gardens. The property is vacant on lockbox. Please see show assist. See attached. SEE ATTACHMENTS.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3000 NW 48th Ter
3000 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
FULL FURNISHDED 2/2 CONDO This is a wonderful 55+ community AS PER THE ASSOC.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5102 NW 36th St
5102 Northwest 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
944 sqft
Senior Community, ONLY 55+. Gorgeous 2/2 Apartment on the 3rd Floor. Completely Renovated. Lake View from Room and from Screened Balcony. FURNISHED, Ready to move-in and adjacent to the Club House and Pool (Walk Distance).

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3430 NW 52nd Ave
3430 Northwest 52nd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
944 sqft
55yrs+ adult community. Enjoy the sunrise everyday from your top floor fully furnished turn key unit.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate
1 Unit Available
5051 W Oakland Park Blvd
5051 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
OVER 55+ COMMUNITY, 1 TENANT MUST BE AGE 55 or OLDER. MIN. CREDIT SCORE 650. NO PETS. NO CHILDREN UNDER AGE 18 MAY RESIDE.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Lauderdale Lakes North Gate
1 Unit Available
3555 Northwest 32nd Court
3555 Northwest 32nd Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1666 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4848 NW 24th Ct
4848 Northwest 24th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1220 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH NEWLY REMODELED WITH TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM, SPACIOUS TILED BALCONY AND MORE. LAUNDRY ROOM ON EACH FLOOR IN THE BUILDING.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3700 NW 21st St
3700 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS AND OPEN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT ON 3RD FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WOOD CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPDATED BATHS AND MORE. NICE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS AND HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING & DINING.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Lauderdale Lakes East Gate
1 Unit Available
3620 Northwest 29th Street
3620 Northwest 29th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1253 sqft
3620 Northwest 29th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311 - 2 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3674 NW 29th Ct
3674 Northwest 29th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This Spacious 3/2.5 Town-House priced below market value to accommodated the right family budget: with two closets in the master bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3070 NW 48th Terrace
3070 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
COMPLETELY REMODELED! SPACIOUS 2/2 UNIT WITH VIEW OF THE PARK, POOL AREA, AND CLUBHOUSE! THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN COMPLETLY UPDATED AND IS MOVE-IN READY! FEATURES: NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW BATHROOM VANITIES, NEW TOILETS, NEW

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3061 NW 47th Ter
3061 Northwest 47th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
SENIOR COMMUNITY. ALL occupants must be 55+ years old. Cozy unit that is freshly repainted! New floors, and NEW kitchen! Never lived in since renovations.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3508 NW 29th PL
3508 Northwest 29th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3508 NW 29th PL in Lauderdale Lakes. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate
1 Unit Available
5111 W Oakland Park Blvd
5111 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Freshly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo on the 1st floor. Great location minutes away from stores and main highways. Property is only for 55+ adults

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oakland Estates
1 Unit Available
4999 NW 43rd Ct
4999 Northwest 43rd Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully renovated 2 beds 2 baths single family home for rent in Lauderdale Lakes. This house features a brand new kitchen, completely updated bathrooms, brand new appliances and new AC central unit just installed.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oriole Estates
1 Unit Available
4131 NW 30th Ter
4131 Northwest 30th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!! FAST APPROVAL READY TO MOVE IN!!! SPACIOUS, FULLY REMODELED 2/2 APARTMENT. Water included. EASY TO SHOW.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oriole Estates
1 Unit Available
3900 NW 33rd Ave
3900 Northwest 33rd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water. Room shares bathroom with other room. Tenant will have access to the kitchen, dinning room, living room, patio and shared laundry, etc.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2850 Somerset Dr
2850 Somerset Drive, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing opportunity for rent! Gated complex , first floor, Spacious First floor 1/1 condo . 55+ community of Somerset, located close to highways, shopping and more. enclosed balcony, lots of storage and walking closet, 24 hrs, security guard
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale Lakes
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
$
4 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
6 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
City GuideLauderdale Lakes
Lauderdale Lakes was just four square miles of rural land that was home to cows and horses until 1961, when it became an official city. Today there’s nothing rural about Lauderdale Lakes at all.

Lauderdale Lakes may only be four square miles big, but it’s home to more than 32,000 people who love its bright sunshine and palm trees. Even though Lauderdale Lakes itself is fairly small, it’s a thriving suburb of the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. Miami is hot with average temperatures above 70 degrees all winter and nearly 100 degrees in the summer (we told you it's hot).

Having trouble with Craigslist Lauderdale Lakes? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Lauderdale Lakes

Fortunately if you’re looking for an apartment to rent in Lauderdale Lakes, you’ll have no trouble finding one. There are plenty of one-bedroom apartments for rent here, as well as apartment with more bedrooms. Rental homes, townhomes and condos are also a widely available option. Because there are a fair number of people who migrate to spend winters only in Florida, there are also a lot of apartments so that everyone can have a place.

Lauderdale Lakes is an affordable suburb, so this is a good place to be when you want to save some of your housing dollars to spend on enjoying the beaches and palm trees instead. Lauderdale Lakes is considerably more affordable than other parts of the Miami metropolitan area. The closer you get to the city of Miami, the more expensive rental property becomes.

The advantage of living anywhere in Florida, including Lauderdale Lakes, is the gorgeous weather. Anything else is secondary!

Ok, I'm in. What next?

You’ll need to do a little bit of advanced prep work before your move. Almost any landlord or apartment complex will require you to have a good job record and a monthly income that is two to three times higher than the rent. You’ll also want to make sure you have a good list of references from former places you’ve lived.

Most landlords also want to rent to tenants who have a good credit report. You should check your credit report – you can get one for free – and make sure that there aren’t any mistakes on it. If you do have bad credit, however, you should still check with leasing agents. Many apartment rentals do allow people with bad credit to rent there, so it never hurts to ask.

If you’re having trouble finding just the right place to live, you might want to talk to an apartment locator for help. Apartment locators are familiar with all of the various complexes in the area and can help you match up the right place with the amenities you need. Many complexes that work with apartment locators also offer move-in specials, like a low cost to move in, discounted security deposits or free gifts.

Life in Lauderdale Lakes

Lauderdale Lakes is a vibrant place to live if you want to be close to the beaches and the exciting nightlife of Miami, but want to have a cheaper place and more suburban setting.

There is an Amtrak station only four miles away in Fort Lauderdale, which could minimize the amount of driving you have to do, especially if you work in downtown Miami.

If you want to move to Lauderdale Lakes, you should have no trouble at all finding a great apartment! Why just come to Florida for vacation, when it’s a great place to call home?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lauderdale Lakes?
The average rent price for Lauderdale Lakes rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,660.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lauderdale Lakes?
Some of the colleges located in the Lauderdale Lakes area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lauderdale Lakes?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lauderdale Lakes from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

