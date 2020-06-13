109 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Moving to Lauderdale Lakes

Fortunately if you’re looking for an apartment to rent in Lauderdale Lakes, you’ll have no trouble finding one. There are plenty of one-bedroom apartments for rent here, as well as apartment with more bedrooms. Rental homes, townhomes and condos are also a widely available option. Because there are a fair number of people who migrate to spend winters only in Florida, there are also a lot of apartments so that everyone can have a place.

Lauderdale Lakes is an affordable suburb, so this is a good place to be when you want to save some of your housing dollars to spend on enjoying the beaches and palm trees instead. Lauderdale Lakes is considerably more affordable than other parts of the Miami metropolitan area. The closer you get to the city of Miami, the more expensive rental property becomes.

The advantage of living anywhere in Florida, including Lauderdale Lakes, is the gorgeous weather. Anything else is secondary!

Ok, I'm in. What next?

You’ll need to do a little bit of advanced prep work before your move. Almost any landlord or apartment complex will require you to have a good job record and a monthly income that is two to three times higher than the rent. You’ll also want to make sure you have a good list of references from former places you’ve lived.

Most landlords also want to rent to tenants who have a good credit report. You should check your credit report – you can get one for free – and make sure that there aren’t any mistakes on it. If you do have bad credit, however, you should still check with leasing agents. Many apartment rentals do allow people with bad credit to rent there, so it never hurts to ask.

If you’re having trouble finding just the right place to live, you might want to talk to an apartment locator for help. Apartment locators are familiar with all of the various complexes in the area and can help you match up the right place with the amenities you need. Many complexes that work with apartment locators also offer move-in specials, like a low cost to move in, discounted security deposits or free gifts.