193 Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL with garage

Sunrise apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Savannah
46 Units Available
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,444
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Sawgrass Lakes
15 Units Available
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between Highway 869 and NW 136th Ave. Luxury homes have carpet, garbage disposal, private laundry facilities and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a dog park, a pool and a playground.
Savannah
Contact for Availability
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1292 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.

Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
8981 NW 24th Place
8981 Northwest 24th Place, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1247 sqft
****A MUST SEE*** Beautiful, cozy 3/2 home with one car garage, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fenced backyard-great for barbecue. Quick approval, 630 credit score.

Sunrise Golf Village West
1 Unit Available
12159 NW 35th St
12159 Northwest 35th Street, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1874 sqft
Impeccable two-story home with 4 bedroom/2 Full Bathrooms/1 half. Freshly painted inside w/ stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, spacious, and plenty of natural light throughout the home.

Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
3301 NW 124th Way
3301 NW 124th Way, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1880 sqft
Very nice 4BR Townhome with 2 car garage in a Great location, 5-star amenities, resort-style community! freshly painted, and new laminate floor.

New River Estates
1 Unit Available
1257 SW 149th Ln
1257 Southwest 149th Lane, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2186 sqft
GORGEOUS CUL DE SAC HOME IN DAVIE/SHENANDOAH AREA. 4 BEDS/2BATH WITH IDEAL FLOOR PLAN.

Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
2941 NW 99th Ter
2941 Northwest 99th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2388 sqft
VERY LARGE TOWNHOUSE IN SUNRISE. FEATURING NEW ROOF, NEW WOOD FLOORS, NEW APPLIANCES ATTACHED GARAGE, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER , AND MUCH MUCH MORE, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING.

Savannah
1 Unit Available
13249 NW 12th Ct
13249 Northwest 12th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
Single family home,residences of sawgrass mills.Great floor plan 3 bed 2 bath, large master suite with bath and walking closet, kitchen and family room. 2 car garage.Close to sawgrass mall,ikea,supermarkets and shopping center. (RLNE5755424)

1 Unit Available
809 NW 132nd Ave
809 Northwest 132nd Avenue, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,775
Beautiful Home in a Gated Community zoned for A+ Sawgrass Elementary, 4 Bedrooms, 2.1/2 Baths and 2-Car Garage...Room out back to Play. Great Location! Near IKEA, BB&T, Sawgrass Mills Mall And Updated Park Next Door.

Welleby
1 Unit Available
3112 NW 107th Dr
3112 Northwest 107th Drive, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
First And Sicurity Moves You In**Welcome to your new home** Nicely maintained home with great level of upgrades & with very stable & reliable ownership.

Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
5987 NW 16th St
5987 Northwest 16th Street, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Huge 4/2 with large driveway, NO HOA - Property Id: 247673 Huge 4/2 with large driveway. Freshly painted, Garage converted into 4th bedroom. Washer & Dryer in unit. Kitchen features new appliances and breakfast area.

Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
8016 NW 29TH STREET
8016 Northwest 29th Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1274 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS, 1 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE WITH HIGH END FINISHES. VERY SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH A HUGE PATIO AND SECOND STORY BALCONY.

Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
3172 NW 127th Ter
3172 Northwest 127th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Amazing waterfront two story corner townhome with plantation shutters, high hats & crown molding throughout. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus loft area upstairs that can a 3rd bedroom. Upscale woood & granite kitchen, s/s appliances, gas stove and oven.

Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
7231 NW 20th St
7231 Northwest 20th Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great opportunity to rent this spacious single family home in the midst of Sunrise on a very quiet street.

Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
2955 NW 126th Ave
2955 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1260 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom + Loft in Artesia! State of the art facilities! two story condo. ceramic tiles throughout living areas.

Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
9825 NW 25th Ct
9825 Northwest 25th Court, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Sunrise, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.

Savannah
1 Unit Available
12797 NW 13th St
12797 Northwest 13th Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOVINGLY MAINTAINED TWO STORY, FURNISHED HOME IN LAGUNA AT HOMES OF SAWGRASS MILLS IN SUNRISE. ALL CERAMIC FLOORS, MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH ON FIRST FLOOR AND NICE PATIO BEING OFFERED FOR RENT FOR THE FIRST TIME.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise
$
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,464
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
35 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,461
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.

Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
301 Bonaventure Blvd
301 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Rental with option to buy $300,000- THIS BOUTIQUE SMALL COMMUNITY OF JUST 16 HOMES IS SURROUND BY HOMES THAT START AT 2 MILLION DOLLARS THIS UNIT IS OVER SIZED CORNER UNIT, UNIT IT IS A 1 ONE OF A KIND IN WESTON, VERY PRIVATE 4/3 PLUS 1 family, A

Lagomar
1 Unit Available
143 SW 127th Ter
143 Southwest 127th Terrace, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2190 sqft
Awesome Home in Lago Mar area! Beautifully Furnished, 1-of-a-kind, quiet, gated, built less than 4 yrs ago, oversized front garden, covered patio, pool, bright and clean with 18 large impact windows or southern exposure, private split bedroom plan

Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
711 Ranch Rd
711 Ranch Road, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
4890 sqft
Available October 1, 2019. One-story home in Weston''s Saddle Club Estates offers 5BR/4.5BA + office. The layout boasts marble, Nest thermostat and new A/C system.

Minto Plantation
1 Unit Available
10773 NW 12th Mnr
10773 Northwest 12th Manor, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1581 sqft
Welcome to this amazing single family home located in the heart of Plantation, in the beautiful Community of Fountain Spring IV. 2 story home, 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage.
City Guide for Sunrise, FL

In late 2010, Sunrise was lost on Google Maps. If you went looking for driving directions to Sunrise, you were redirected to Sarasota. That was the third time that Sunrise had been lost to Google!

The city of Sunrise, with a population of nearly 90,000 laid-back Floridians, offers a small town feel to a city that has all of the urban amenities you could want. The city itself is located near the Everglades Conservation Area, and this affords outdoor recreational activities to both residents and visitors. This family-friendly community is also home to many parks and golf courses. It's only a quick drive to get to Miami so you can say that you have been there. If you go in April, you can even claim to have gone there on Spring Break.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sunrise, FL

Sunrise apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

