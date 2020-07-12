/
280 Apartments for rent in Savannah, Sunrise, FL
9 Units Available
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
48 Units Available
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,440
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Contact for Availability
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,466
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,934
1292 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.
1 Unit Available
13320 NW 12th Ct
13320 Northwest 12th Court, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Move in-ready pool home with spa, located in the area's prestigious Residences at Sawgrass. This excellent property features an updated kitchen.
1 Unit Available
12638 NW 12th Ct
12638 Northwest 12th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1423 sqft
GREAT HOME 3/2.5/1 CARG NEXT TO SAWGRASS MALL GREAT SCHOOL,NEW KITCHEN,APPLIANC WATER FRONT, READY TO MOVE, IN WONT LAST!!!
1 Unit Available
13249 NW 12th Ct
13249 Northwest 12th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Single family home,residences of sawgrass mills.Great floor plan 3 bed 2 bath, large master suite with bath and walking closet, kitchen and family room. 2 car garage.Close to sawgrass mall,ikea,supermarkets and shopping center. (RLNE5755424)
Results within 1 mile of Savannah
27 Units Available
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,674
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
28 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,711
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
7 Units Available
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,621
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1124 sqft
Packed with amenities, this green community borders the beautiful Lago Mar Country Club. Pool, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden, pool table, grills, bike storage and playground available. Units have been recently renovated. Near I-595.
9 Units Available
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,524
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between Highway 869 and NW 136th Ave. Luxury homes have carpet, garbage disposal, private laundry facilities and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a dog park, a pool and a playground.
1 Unit Available
12390 NW 2nd St
12390 Northwest 2nd Street, Plantation, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
3493 sqft
The private oasis you've been looking for! 6 bedrooms plus gym room with 4 baths in West Plantation. Enjoy a fenced acre of private tropical yard with Avocado, Mango and Lychee trees.
1 Unit Available
12980 Vista Isles Dr #321
12980 Vista Isles Drive, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1065 sqft
Beautiful and spacious remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo, split floor plan with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors, freshly painted, washer and dryer in the unit. Close to sawgrass mall, easy access to highways.
1 Unit Available
2681 N FLAMINGO
2681 North Flamingo Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1271 sqft
SPECTACULAR 2 BEDROOMS/2 FULL BATH + DEN UNIT. LUXURIOUS HIGHRISE BUILDING WITH RESORT STYLE AMENITIES. VIEW TO THE LAKE, POOL AREA AND EVERGLADES--COMPLETELY PAINTED--OVER 1271 SQ.FT UNDER A/C.
1 Unit Available
2901 NW 126th Ave
2901 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Airy and bright 2-story "townhouse style" condo in Artesia. Features two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft. Variety of upgrades, direct access to your 2 parking spaces and your own storage room. Tile in social areas, pergo in bedrooms and stairs.
1 Unit Available
809 NW 132nd Ave
809 Northwest 132nd Avenue, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,775
Beautiful Home in a Gated Community zoned for A+ Sawgrass Elementary, 4 Bedrooms, 2.1/2 Baths and 2-Car Garage...Room out back to Play. Great Location! Near IKEA, BB&T, Sawgrass Mills Mall And Updated Park Next Door.
1 Unit Available
2947 NW 124th Way
2947 NW 124th Way, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
NEW TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDS 2,5 BATHS, MODERN KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. LOTS OF AMENITIES IN THIS RESORT STYLE DEVELOPMENT.
1 Unit Available
3172 NW 127th Ter
3172 Northwest 127th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing waterfront two story corner townhome with plantation shutters, high hats & crown molding throughout. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus loft area upstairs that can a 3rd bedroom. Upscale woood & granite kitchen, s/s appliances, gas stove and oven.
1 Unit Available
2150 NW 122nd Ave
2150 Northwest 122nd Avenue, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated 4 bedrooms 2 bath single family home in sought after Plantation Acres. Marble floors throughout main living areas. Updated Kitchen w/ granite, countertops, granite backsplash, wood cabinets, SS appliances.
1 Unit Available
701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622
701 Vista Isles Drive, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Fully remodeled unit with stunning water views at Isles at Lago Mar. From the vaulted ceilings to the wooden floors, this 2 bedroom 1 bath unit will exceed your expectations from the moment you walk in.
1 Unit Available
13212 NW 7th Drive
13212 Northwest 7th Drive, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1690 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN DESIRABLE LAGO WEST/PLANTATION TRACE! GREAT LOCATION NEAR SAWGRASS MILLS MALL, BB&T CENTER, SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS! NEWER CARPET UPSTAIRS, TILE DOWNSTAIRS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, VOLUME CEILINGS, LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS, 1
1 Unit Available
12620 NW 32nd Mnr
12620 Northwest 32nd Manor, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
COMPLETELY UPDATED, NEW KITCHEN/FLOORS.Resort Living on this Luxury Award Winning Community at Artesia Townhome featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.2 car garage Located in the magnificent city of Sunrise, FL .
1 Unit Available
2955 NW 126th Ave
2955 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1260 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom + Loft in Artesia! State of the art facilities! two story condo. ceramic tiles throughout living areas.
1 Unit Available
160 SW 127th Ave
160 Southwest 127th Avenue, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath waterfront property in plantation. All impact windows and doors, screened porch, large backyard. New a/c system. Updated kitchen with new quartz countertop.
1 Unit Available
2240 NW 121st Ave
2240 Northwest 121st Avenue, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great opportunity to rent this 3 bedroom 2 bath single family property in sought after Plantation Acres! Come experience the easy living in this generously spacious residence situated in a cul-de-sac with huge fenced in back yard away from the
