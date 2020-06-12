/
3 bedroom apartments
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL
Savannah
46 Units Available
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,829
1397 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Sawgrass Lakes
23 Units Available
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,706
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Savannah
9 Units Available
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Savannah
Contact for Availability
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1292 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
6231 Northwest 14th Street
6231 Northwest 14th Street, Sunrise, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
5987 NW 16th St
5987 Northwest 16th Street, Sunrise, FL
Huge 4/2 with large driveway, NO HOA - Property Id: 247673 Huge 4/2 with large driveway. Freshly painted, Garage converted into 4th bedroom. Washer & Dryer in unit. Kitchen features new appliances and breakfast area.
Welleby
1 Unit Available
10208 NW 33rd Pl
10208 Northwest 33rd Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful three bedroom two bath townhouse large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet and double sink vanity large living room a dining area A front fenced in porch great community With a community pool Great location by Sawgrass Mall Near
Savannah
1 Unit Available
13249 NW 12th Ct
13249 Northwest 12th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
Single family home,residences of sawgrass mills.Great floor plan 3 bed 2 bath, large master suite with bath and walking closet, kitchen and family room. 2 car garage.Close to sawgrass mall,ikea,supermarkets and shopping center. (RLNE5755424)
1 Unit Available
809 NW 132nd Ave
809 Northwest 132nd Avenue, Sunrise, FL
Beautiful Home in a Gated Community zoned for A+ Sawgrass Elementary, 4 Bedrooms, 2.1/2 Baths and 2-Car Garage...Room out back to Play. Great Location! Near IKEA, BB&T, Sawgrass Mills Mall And Updated Park Next Door.
Savannah
1 Unit Available
1465 NW 129th Ter
1465 Northwest 129th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
beautiful home with a pool in Sunrise - Property Id: 247656 SPECTACULAR SINGLE HOUSE IN A WONDERFUL COMMUNITY...ENJOY YOUR BACKYARD WITH A BEAUTIFUL POOL WITH JACUZZI.. DECK AND SPACE TO PARTIES, BBQS..AND MUCH MORE ALL BATHROOMS UPGRADED ...
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
7160 NW 25th Court
7160 Northwest 25th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1620 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
New River Estates
1 Unit Available
701 SW 148th Ave # 110
701 Southwest 148th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
3bed 3 bath townhouse in Villas de Tuscany - Property Id: 247581 This spacious condo is located in the Sunrise/Weston area at the Villas De Tuscany condo community and has easy access to highways, shopping malls, and restaurants.
Welleby
1 Unit Available
3112 NW 107th Dr
3112 Northwest 107th Drive, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
First And Sicurity Moves You In**Welcome to your new home** Nicely maintained home with great level of upgrades & with very stable & reliable ownership.
Welleby
1 Unit Available
9908 Nob Hill Ln
9908 Nob Hill Lane, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A must see updated 3/2 with beautiful lake views. Excellent community. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter, laminate floors, stainless steel appliances. The apartment will be delivered freshly painted as well.
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
9661 Sunset Strip
9661 Sunset Strip, Sunrise, FL
5/2 ON SUNSET STRIP JUST EAST OF NOB HILL GREAT AREA WITH A POOL NEW FLOORING UPDATE KITCHEN ALONG WITH UPDATE BATHROOM TILLE THRU OUT THE PROPERTY RENT INCLOUDE LAWN AND POOL CLENING
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
8981 NW 24th Place
8981 Northwest 24th Place, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1247 sqft
****A MUST SEE*** Beautiful, cozy 3/2 home with one car garage, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fenced backyard-great for barbecue. Quick approval, 630 credit score.
Sunrise Golf Village West
1 Unit Available
12238 NW 36th Pl
12238 Northwest 36th Place, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1620 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH BOASTS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTING. ALL NEW GORGEOUS FLOORING THROUGHOUT! ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. LOCATED NEAR ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.
Welleby
1 Unit Available
10664 Lago Welleby Dr
10664 Lago Welleby Drive, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1406 sqft
FANTASTIC HOME LOOKING FOR QUALITY TENANTS TO CALL HOME.HOME WAS PROFESSIONALLY REMODELED.WELL BEHAVED PET UNDER 20 LBS ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT.FIRST LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT MOVES YOU RIGHT IN.NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL NEEDED IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.
Sunrise Golf Village West
1 Unit Available
12159 NW 35th St
12159 Northwest 35th Street, Sunrise, FL
Impeccable two-story home with 4 bedroom/2 Full Bathrooms/1 half. Freshly painted inside w/ stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, spacious, and plenty of natural light throughout the home.
Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
3301 NW 124th Way
3301 NW 124th Way, Sunrise, FL
Very nice 4BR Townhome with 2 car garage in a Great location, 5-star amenities, resort-style community! freshly painted, and new laminate floor.
Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
3020 NW 125th Ave
3020 Northwest 125th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2072 sqft
7 MONTH RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. Stunning 2-story PENTHOUSE, professionally decorated. 3 bedrooms, 2.5bathrooms. Variety of upgrades, crown molding, tile in common areas. All utilities except electricity included.
New River Estates
1 Unit Available
1257 SW 149th Ln
1257 Southwest 149th Lane, Sunrise, FL
GORGEOUS CUL DE SAC HOME IN DAVIE/SHENANDOAH AREA. 4 BEDS/2BATH WITH IDEAL FLOOR PLAN.
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
2941 NW 99th Ter
2941 Northwest 99th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2388 sqft
VERY LARGE TOWNHOUSE IN SUNRISE. FEATURING NEW ROOF, NEW WOOD FLOORS, NEW APPLIANCES ATTACHED GARAGE, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER , AND MUCH MUCH MORE, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING.
Sunrise Golf Village West
1 Unit Available
3889 NW 122nd Ter
3889 Northwest 122nd Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1444 sqft
Lovely townhome great location literally minutes to the Sawgrass Parkway. Attractively maintained community of Colony Courts II. Bedrooms on second floor, large Living room and Family room on first floor.
