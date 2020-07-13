/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM
204 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
$
26 Units Available
Sawgrass Lakes
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,674
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Savannah
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
47 Units Available
Savannah
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,440
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
19 Units Available
Welleby
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1092 sqft
Lakefront community that allows dogs and cats. Grills, pool, tennis court, and 24-hour gym available. Units have washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Sawgrass Expressway.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sawgrass Lakes
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,524
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between Highway 869 and NW 136th Ave. Luxury homes have carpet, garbage disposal, private laundry facilities and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a dog park, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Welleby
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,344
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1102 sqft
Great location, just 25 minutes from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ceiling fan, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes tennis court, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 02:36pm
$
6 Units Available
Spring Tree
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Spring Tree
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1250 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Savannah
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,466
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,934
1292 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
9341 Northwest 24th Place
9341 Northwest 24th Place, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
New River Estates
200 N New River Dr E
200 N New River Cir, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
2 Bedroom - 1 Month Free - New Luxury Building! - Property Id: 307091 2 Bedroom - 1 Month Free - New Luxury Building! Exclusive Residences - The energy of Las Olas with the serenity of Riverwalk just steps away! Rent: $2,930 Square Feet:
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
6231 Northwest 14th Street
6231 Northwest 14th Street, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,125
1845 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4088 NW 90 Avenue
4088 Northwest 90th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 309966 Brand New Kitchen Appliances and brand new bathroom Please call for showing instructions. Minimum 650 Credit Score for Every applicant over 18.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Welleby
10208 NW 33rd Pl
10208 Northwest 33rd Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful three bedroom two bath townhouse large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet and double sink vanity large living room a dining area A front fenced in porch great community With a community pool Great location by Sawgrass Mall Near
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3522 NW 91st Ave
3522 NW 91st Ave, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful two-story townhouse two bedroom 1 1/2 bath in the heart of sunrise right by Cypress Park and Sawgrass Mall For more information please call or text 786-991-6115 Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5713436)
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5971 NW 24th Ct
5971 Northwest 24th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
SECTION 8 WELCOME Great family home with laundry inside and a cozy backyard for pets or BBQs. Security deposit and 1st month required. Landlord approval necessary, one-time fee of $50 for each adult applicant over the age of 18 years old.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Spring Tree
3228 North Pine Island Road
3228 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
3228 North Pine Island Road Apt #1L, Sunrise, FL 33351 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 610193A91 stunning 3/2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Spring Tree
4255 N University Dr Unit 310
4255 North University Drive, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR WITH UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS. CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, DINING, PARKS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. LAUNDRY ROOM ON THE SAME FLOOR. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.
1 of 16
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
2360 Northwest 60th Avenue
2360 Northwest 60th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1942 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2
1861 Northwest 59th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit is fully renovated. It has new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz counter tops. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Lakes
8465 SUNRISE LAKES BLVD
8465 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Spacious. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. Microwave, conventional oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, walk-in closet. Water trash, sewer, pets control & basic cable included in rent. Extra storage outside.
1 of 6
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village West
11400 NW 32nd Mnr
11400 Northwest 32nd Manor, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1800 sqft
Awesome floor plan. Newer appliances. Home has a fenced in back yard. Large screened in patio area. Extended living room. Tons of space! Owner will give the tenant option to keep the furniture. Wiling to rent furnished or Unfurnished. (RLNE5649631)
1 of 4
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
9825 NW 25th Ct
9825 Northwest 25th Court, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Sunrise, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated February 2 at 04:50pm
1 Unit Available
New River Estates
242 SW 159 way
242 Southwest 159th Way, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 story home located in the Sunrise/Weston area. Great schools for the families. The formal/living area is very spacious. Cover porch in the back of the house. The flooring is tile and laminated floors upstairs. The Driveway will fit 2 cars.
Similar Pages
Sunrise 1 BedroomsSunrise 2 BedroomsSunrise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunrise 3 BedroomsSunrise Accessible ApartmentsSunrise Apartments with BalconySunrise Apartments with Garage
Sunrise Apartments with GymSunrise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunrise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSunrise Apartments with ParkingSunrise Apartments with PoolSunrise Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FL