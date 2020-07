Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room yoga car charging conference room hot tub package receiving

We are now welcoming in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Brilliantly situated in the heart of Sunrise, Portico sets the standard for luxury apartment living. Residents can explore high-end retail and dining options just steps from their front door. Stunning waterfront views matched by beautifully designed lifestyle amenities curate a modern paradise. Choose from chic urban flats, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences featuring sleek upgraded interiors. Experience elevated South Florida living at Portico.