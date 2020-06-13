AL
/
FL
/
weston
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Weston, FL

📍
Bonaventure
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
30 Units Available
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1335 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Park Of Commerce
23 Units Available
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1204 sqft
Recently renovated apartments available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include basketball court, gym, playground, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Bonaventure
18 Units Available
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,564
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1311 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Weston
Contact for Availability
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1515 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,542
2030 sqft
This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Weston
1 Unit Available
621 Honeysuckle Ln
621 Honeysuckle Lane, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2683 sqft
621 Honeysuckle Ln Available 08/03/20 Incredible 3 bedroom + Den in Weston - Prestigious 3 bed,2.5 bathrooms plus an office that may be used as a 4th bedroom. Home is tiled throughout with hardwood in the bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16359 Malibu Dr # 60
16359 Malibu Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEST RENTAL IN WESTON! Beautiful townhouse in California Courts/3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms w/great golf course view/Spacious living and dinning room area/Upgraded kitchen w/granite top and SS appliances/Walk-in california closet in master bedroom/Master

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
159 Granada Ave
159 Granada Avenue, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
Entertainers summer delight**beautiful pool & lakefront home in great family neighborhood close to parks, banks, great restaurants and top schools ** great floor plan with large rooms and a big master bedroom with his and hers walk-in closets **

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Weston
1 Unit Available
628 Cascade Falls Dr # 1
628 Cascade Falls Dr, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Spectacular lakefront "devonshire" model for rent ** amazing pool and plenty of outdoor space to entertain guests or spend time with family ** elegant master bedroom with adjacent room/den, big walk-in closets with organizers ** open and spacious

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Weston
1 Unit Available
2098 Borealis Way
2098 Borealis Way, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1 sqft
One of a kind beautiful property located in The Hammocks, a gated community with access to Savanna&rsquo;s five star resort amenities (3 Pools, playground, soccer field and more).

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1690 Zenith Way
1690 Zenith Way, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1290 sqft
Beautiful home in Savanna, has everything you have been looking for. Great cul-de-sac location, quiet yet close enough to neighborhood gate. Gorgeous water views, very luminous and welcoming. This house has been tastefully remodeled.

1 of 100

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Weston
1 Unit Available
126 Dockside Cir
126 Dockside Circle, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spectacular 1 story 4 Beds + Office, 3 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, Laundry Room and 3 car garage, on the gated community The Landings at Weston.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
1348 Veracruz Ln
1348 Veracruz Lane, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1261 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse on canal in quiet San Sebastian.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
50 Whitehead Cir
50 Whitehead Circle, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1140 sqft
This 2-story Coconuts townhouse is freshly painted, and ready to receive you. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, patio, tile and wood flooring, and in-house washer and dryer. "A" elementary, middle, and high schools. No pets. No smoking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
1341 Sabal Trl
1341 Sabal Trail, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1420 sqft
Come and Live in the Most Charming 3/2 House in Savanna!!!!Featuring Tile Flooring thru out Living Area, Wood Flooring in Bedrooms, Vaulted Ceilings, Brand New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
301 Bonaventure Blvd
301 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Rental with option to buy $300,000- THIS BOUTIQUE SMALL COMMUNITY OF JUST 16 HOMES IS SURROUND BY HOMES THAT START AT 2 MILLION DOLLARS THIS UNIT IS OVER SIZED CORNER UNIT, UNIT IT IS A 1 ONE OF A KIND IN WESTON, VERY PRIVATE 4/3 PLUS 1 family, A

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4318 Mahogany Ridge Dr
4318 Mahogany Ridge Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1542 sqft
Beautiful and specious one story house in the guarded gated community of "The Ridges". House has 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, water view and 2 car garage. Excellent school district and close to major highways.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
1089 Tupelo Way
1089 Tupelo Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2323 sqft
GREAT 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH POOL HOME IN SAVANNA'S THE GROVE! HOME SHOWS GREAT WITH WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. VERY NICE POOL AREA TO ENTERTAIN. ACCORDION SHUTTERS AND SO MANY OTHER NICE DETAILS. AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING JULY 18TH, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
1271 Camellia Cir
1271 Camellia Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2725 sqft
Fabulous 3/3 in the heart of Camellia Island boasts wonderful layout for family living. 2 car garage, fenced back yard, deck, and accordion shutters. Close to great schools and Town Center. Pets allowed with deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
16101 Emerald Estates Dr
16101 Emerald Estates Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1290 sqft
GREAT UNIT AT THE PALMS AT WESTON****2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM. WALKING CLOSET. KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND S/S APPLIANCES. BIG STORAGE. NEW LAMINATE FLOORS IN BEDROOMS AND TILE IN LIVING AREAS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4148 FOREST DR.
4148 Forest Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1610 sqft
IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT TOWNHOUSE 3 BR 2.5 BATH, TILE FLOORS, PERGO FLOORING STAIRWAY AND BEDROOMS, COVERED GARAGE, SCREENED PATIO, PRIVATE BACKYARD. COMMUNITY POOL IN GREAT GATED COMMUNITY. NEAR BEST SCHOOLS AND LIBRARY.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
220 Lakeview Dr
220 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
940 sqft
Over $10,000 in new upgrades! This unit is located on Lakeview Drive and sits on the first floor. Easy access to I-595 and close to the Indian Trace plaza. Unit is in impeccable condition. Washer and dryer included within the unit.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
1648 VICTORIA POINTE CIR
1648 Victoria Pointe Circle, Weston, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
3772 sqft
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS HOME IN EXCLUSIVE VICTORIA POINTE IN WHCC WITH SERENE AND PRIVATE WATER VIEWS. GREAT 6 BED/4 BATH FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN WITH DIFFERENT AREAS FOR COMFORTABLE LIVING.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
381 Cameron Dr
381 Cameron Drive, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2322 sqft
Beautiful single story lake front home in The Lakes Community of Weston. Tile flooring in the living areas and laminate flooring in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and an a island bar area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
711 Ranch Rd
711 Ranch Road, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
4890 sqft
Available October 1, 2019. One-story home in Weston''s Saddle Club Estates offers 5BR/4.5BA + office. The layout boasts marble, Nest thermostat and new A/C system.
City GuideWestonWant to see something older than your grandma? There is an 8,000 year-old Paleo Indian Mound in Weston, FL.
Moving to Weston
+

Weston has actually been ranked among the most popular places to relocate to and reside in the United States. And rightfully so! There are lots of town houses, condominiums, single family houses and pet friendly apartments in Weston that are available for rent. One amazing thing about renting in this city is the options available and the rental prices.

To avoid getting bewildered, it would make you look smart to have some sort of plan. This is especially so if it starts with assessing the lay of the land. How else are you going to decide on property that you have no clue exists! So start online, and as you go about play smart, by considering rental amounts, proximity to your place of work, schools etc. Then shortlist, shortlist, then visit, visit, agree, sign and then pay. Oh, and then move!

Places for rent in Weston are many. So whether you want a 6,000 square foot house or small condominium to keep, you will get it. Just note the amounts involved for your own sanity!

This is a relatively new city, so with the kind of real estate development still taking place, seasonal occupancies have no room yet to play havoc with landlords. Even with the presence of two universities nearby, there is still a cut-throat race among real estate developers to ensure you have a roof under your head, and less money in your already harassed pocket.

If you have made that life changing choice to move to Weston, there is no doubt that you already have a nagging list of things to do before you haul your ass to Weston.

So to cut to the chase; you need to create a new list for Weston. In it, include random points that will help you settle in like: new rent amount, pet policy, credit report, realtor, schools, shopping malls, work place, deposit, recreation, bar, spa, paycheck, landlords referral etc. List down whatever you consider critical in your life and this move, even people! Then put question marks at the end of each point and get them answered. When the right time comes, you will be able to use your list to pin-point where all these things are or when they were done. For instance if you your potential landlord asks for your credit report? You will look in the list and it will say "in my paper file." Point noted or not?

Weston Neighborhoods
+

Weston Real Estate has many, bank breaking, and luxury homes. You can get anything from an old house, new house, condo, waterfront unit etc. The only thing is the crazy cost. Below is a description of the main neighborhoods you can live in:

Saddle Club Rd/Arvida Pky: Here, you can live like a king in a decently sized house. The 8.3% vacancy rate might reflect on the high price, but it really is due to college students. There are smaller units that appeal to college students and also included in the housing list. Commuting to work is slightly shy of the hour mark for most commuters, so be prepared to walk with the majority and drive alone in your car. $$$$

Bonaventure Blvd/Golf Club Rd:Here landlords are happy to pocket a small amount from renters. One funny thing is that there are more one bedroom apartments for rent in Weston than big townhomes. The vacancy rate of 18.4% is exceptional. But expect it to drop like an anvil the minute college students begin their semesters. This locale belongs to them.$$

S Post Rd/Emerald Park Cir: For a high amount amount, landlord gladly release to you a mansion that will fit every little piece of junk you want to drag along The 14.3% vacancy rate means some landlords might budge, but dont bet on it. Too bad, the smaller housing units are colonized by college students here. Communing to work is a 30 minute affair. $$$

Weston City Center: If Serronto drive was expensive how about here! For a high price tag,, you definitely get to neighbor the Jones. Most houses are generous and the 8.0% vacancy rate is at least renter-friendly. Commuting takes 15 minutes, give or take a few minutes.$$$$$

Andytown:A ton -- Thats what landlords here will generally say when you ask them what the rent is for these big houses all over? And if you walk away, the 12.6% vacancy rate in this place will remain the same. If you take the offer then, you get to enjoy quick access to top schools and malls too. The crime rate will sit well with you and your family. However, the commute to work will, as it takes close to an hour. $$$$$

Saddle Club Rd/Bonaventure Blvd. Expect to pay less in this neighborhood if you are able to beat college students to the one bedroom apartments in Weston. However, getting to work will payback on their behalf as it takes close to an hour to commute. $$

W Route 84/W Mall Rd: Expect to squeeze into a studio apartment or averagely sized house apartment or house. The existing vacancy rate of 26.8%, however, seems to side with renters here. And so does the average commute of at less than 30 minutes one way. $

Life in Weston
+

If you detest residing in crowded cities, then consider this Heaven. Staying in this small community will not only make you feel safer and secluded, but also less stressed when commuting to work in either your car, public bus or iif you can brave it the walk to work.

Weston plays host to a culturally diverse population. So to cater to its residents' needs is a variety of lovely parks, recreational facilities and A-rated educational institutions. There is a range of restaurants and clubs varying from elegant and advanced to laid-back or chic. For exclusive shopping, you can visit the downtown Mediterranean style mall.

The crime rate in this excellent city is really reduced due to how small it is and the families that reside in the location. The gorgeous landscaping around homes, parks and various other leisure centers is certainly not to be missed as it is extremely breathtaking. And so is the health care system. It is among the top in the country, thanks to Miami Children's Hospital, Broward Health Weston and Cleveland Clinic Florida.

If you want to get away from the congestion in your current home, you better make that wise move to Weston.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Weston?
The average rent price for Weston rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,820.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Weston?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Weston include Bonaventure.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Weston?
Some of the colleges located in the Weston area include Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, and Nova Southeastern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Weston?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Weston from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 BedroomsWeston 3 BedroomsWeston Apartments with GymWeston Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University