154 Apartments for rent in Weston, FL📍
Weston has actually been ranked among the most popular places to relocate to and reside in the United States. And rightfully so! There are lots of town houses, condominiums, single family houses and pet friendly apartments in Weston that are available for rent. One amazing thing about renting in this city is the options available and the rental prices.
To avoid getting bewildered, it would make you look smart to have some sort of plan. This is especially so if it starts with assessing the lay of the land. How else are you going to decide on property that you have no clue exists! So start online, and as you go about play smart, by considering rental amounts, proximity to your place of work, schools etc. Then shortlist, shortlist, then visit, visit, agree, sign and then pay. Oh, and then move!
Places for rent in Weston are many. So whether you want a 6,000 square foot house or small condominium to keep, you will get it. Just note the amounts involved for your own sanity!
This is a relatively new city, so with the kind of real estate development still taking place, seasonal occupancies have no room yet to play havoc with landlords. Even with the presence of two universities nearby, there is still a cut-throat race among real estate developers to ensure you have a roof under your head, and less money in your already harassed pocket.
If you have made that life changing choice to move to Weston, there is no doubt that you already have a nagging list of things to do before you haul your ass to Weston.
So to cut to the chase; you need to create a new list for Weston. In it, include random points that will help you settle in like: new rent amount, pet policy, credit report, realtor, schools, shopping malls, work place, deposit, recreation, bar, spa, paycheck, landlords referral etc. List down whatever you consider critical in your life and this move, even people! Then put question marks at the end of each point and get them answered. When the right time comes, you will be able to use your list to pin-point where all these things are or when they were done. For instance if you your potential landlord asks for your credit report? You will look in the list and it will say "in my paper file." Point noted or not?
Weston Real Estate has many, bank breaking, and luxury homes. You can get anything from an old house, new house, condo, waterfront unit etc. The only thing is the crazy cost. Below is a description of the main neighborhoods you can live in:
Saddle Club Rd/Arvida Pky: Here, you can live like a king in a decently sized house. The 8.3% vacancy rate might reflect on the high price, but it really is due to college students. There are smaller units that appeal to college students and also included in the housing list. Commuting to work is slightly shy of the hour mark for most commuters, so be prepared to walk with the majority and drive alone in your car. $$$$
Bonaventure Blvd/Golf Club Rd:Here landlords are happy to pocket a small amount from renters. One funny thing is that there are more one bedroom apartments for rent in Weston than big townhomes. The vacancy rate of 18.4% is exceptional. But expect it to drop like an anvil the minute college students begin their semesters. This locale belongs to them.$$
S Post Rd/Emerald Park Cir: For a high amount amount, landlord gladly release to you a mansion that will fit every little piece of junk you want to drag along The 14.3% vacancy rate means some landlords might budge, but dont bet on it. Too bad, the smaller housing units are colonized by college students here. Communing to work is a 30 minute affair. $$$
Weston City Center: If Serronto drive was expensive how about here! For a high price tag,, you definitely get to neighbor the Jones. Most houses are generous and the 8.0% vacancy rate is at least renter-friendly. Commuting takes 15 minutes, give or take a few minutes.$$$$$
Andytown:A ton -- Thats what landlords here will generally say when you ask them what the rent is for these big houses all over? And if you walk away, the 12.6% vacancy rate in this place will remain the same. If you take the offer then, you get to enjoy quick access to top schools and malls too. The crime rate will sit well with you and your family. However, the commute to work will, as it takes close to an hour. $$$$$
Saddle Club Rd/Bonaventure Blvd. Expect to pay less in this neighborhood if you are able to beat college students to the one bedroom apartments in Weston. However, getting to work will payback on their behalf as it takes close to an hour to commute. $$
W Route 84/W Mall Rd: Expect to squeeze into a studio apartment or averagely sized house apartment or house. The existing vacancy rate of 26.8%, however, seems to side with renters here. And so does the average commute of at less than 30 minutes one way. $
If you detest residing in crowded cities, then consider this Heaven. Staying in this small community will not only make you feel safer and secluded, but also less stressed when commuting to work in either your car, public bus or iif you can brave it the walk to work.
Weston plays host to a culturally diverse population. So to cater to its residents' needs is a variety of lovely parks, recreational facilities and A-rated educational institutions. There is a range of restaurants and clubs varying from elegant and advanced to laid-back or chic. For exclusive shopping, you can visit the downtown Mediterranean style mall.
The crime rate in this excellent city is really reduced due to how small it is and the families that reside in the location. The gorgeous landscaping around homes, parks and various other leisure centers is certainly not to be missed as it is extremely breathtaking. And so is the health care system. It is among the top in the country, thanks to Miami Children's Hospital, Broward Health Weston and Cleveland Clinic Florida.
If you want to get away from the congestion in your current home, you better make that wise move to Weston.