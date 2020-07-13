/
apartments with pool
128 Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
26 Units Available
Sawgrass Lakes
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,674
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Savannah
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
47 Units Available
Savannah
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,440
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Welleby
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1092 sqft
Lakefront community that allows dogs and cats. Grills, pool, tennis court, and 24-hour gym available. Units have washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Sawgrass Expressway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sawgrass Lakes
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,524
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between Highway 869 and NW 136th Ave. Luxury homes have carpet, garbage disposal, private laundry facilities and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a dog park, a pool and a playground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Welleby
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,344
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1102 sqft
Great location, just 25 minutes from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ceiling fan, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes tennis court, parking and pool.
Last updated July 1 at 02:36pm
6 Units Available
Spring Tree
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Spring Tree
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1250 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Savannah
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,466
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,934
1292 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5586 NW 90TH TER
5586 Northwest 90th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1396 sqft
SUNRISE FL. "PINE BAY" ---3 BEDROOMS---- 2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Savannah
12638 NW 12th Ct
12638 Northwest 12th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1423 sqft
GREAT HOME 3/2.5/1 CARG NEXT TO SAWGRASS MALL GREAT SCHOOL,NEW KITCHEN,APPLIANC WATER FRONT, READY TO MOVE, IN WONT LAST!!!
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Welleby
4025 N Nob Hill Rd
4025 North Nob Hill Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
bEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR APT.cOMPLETELY TILE FLOORS .rEMODEL BATHROOMS .VERY LARGE SCREEN
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
7420 S Aragon Blvd
7420 South Aragon Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1365 sqft
Great Villa/home located in a gated community, this Villa is meticulous, with a neutral eat in kitchen and snack bar, a split floor plan with generous size bedrooms that can accommodate big furniture, there is gorgeous brand new laminate flooring in
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
9341 Northwest 24th Place
9341 Northwest 24th Place, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Savannah
13320 NW 12th Ct
13320 Northwest 12th Court, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Move in-ready pool home with spa, located in the area's prestigious Residences at Sawgrass. This excellent property features an updated kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
New River Estates
15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103
15705 West Waterside Circle, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Njoy weston lifestyle and schools in this gorgeous modern remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms waterside village ground floor entry condo with beautiful garden view.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
6231 Northwest 14th Street
6231 Northwest 14th Street, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,125
1845 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
7502 NW 30th Pl
7502 NW 30th Place, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
*VACANT 55+ community* Lovely 2 bed/2 bath condo in quiet 55+ community of Quail Run. This top floor unit features: Updated bathrooms, Stainless Steel appliances, newer carpet, screened-in Patio.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Lakes
2832 NW 99th Ter
2832 Northwest 99th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1059 sqft
FANTASTIC LOCATION. IMPECABLE 2/2.5 TOWNHOME IN THOUGHT OF WELLEBY AREA. WOOD LAMINATED FLOORS UPSTAIRS. NEUTRAL TILE GROUND FLOOR. COMMUNITY POOL. MINUTES AWAY FROM SAWGRASS EXPRESSWY AND SHOPPING. READY TO MOVE IN. EASY TO SHOW.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Springtree Lakes
4470 NW 92nd Ter
4470 Northwest 92nd Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1464 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Single Family Home With a Den! Easily can be a 3rd bedroom or perfect office with it's own sliding glass door to the patio! Open floor plan with tile floors and vinyl wood floors in the bedrooms no carpet! Brand New
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sawgrass Mills
2681 N FLAMINGO
2681 North Flamingo Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1271 sqft
SPECTACULAR 2 BEDROOMS/2 FULL BATH + DEN UNIT. LUXURIOUS HIGHRISE BUILDING WITH RESORT STYLE AMENITIES. VIEW TO THE LAKE, POOL AREA AND EVERGLADES--COMPLETELY PAINTED--OVER 1271 SQ.FT UNDER A/C.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sawgrass Lakes
2901 NW 126th Ave
2901 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Airy and bright 2-story "townhouse style" condo in Artesia. Features two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft. Variety of upgrades, direct access to your 2 parking spaces and your own storage room. Tile in social areas, pergo in bedrooms and stairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Welleby
10208 NW 33rd Pl
10208 Northwest 33rd Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful three bedroom two bath townhouse large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet and double sink vanity large living room a dining area A front fenced in porch great community With a community pool Great location by Sawgrass Mall Near
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
7160 NW 25th Court
7160 Northwest 25th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1620 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
