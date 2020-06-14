/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
134 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Welleby
9 Units Available
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
902 sqft
Great location, just 25 minutes from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ceiling fan, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes tennis court, parking and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Welleby
22 Units Available
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
964 sqft
Lakefront community that allows dogs and cats. Grills, pool, tennis court, and 24-hour gym available. Units have washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Sawgrass Expressway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sawgrass Lakes
15 Units Available
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
Situated between Highway 869 and NW 136th Ave. Luxury homes have carpet, garbage disposal, private laundry facilities and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a dog park, a pool and a playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
Sawgrass Lakes
23 Units Available
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,627
853 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Savannah
46 Units Available
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
834 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Savannah
9 Units Available
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
846 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Spring Tree
8 Units Available
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
983 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Savannah
Contact for Availability
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
864 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.
Last updated April 7 at 01:32pm
Spring Tree
5 Units Available
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8450 N Sunrise Lakes Blvd
8450 Sunrise Lakes Blvd, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
LOVELY SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 1/1 CORNER 2nd FLOOR UNIT * TILE FLOOR *BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS * ENCLOSED PORCH* AT LEAST ONE PERSON MUST BE 55+*THIS COMMUNITY OFFERS CLUBHOUSE* 3 POOLS*GYM* LAUNDRY FACILITIES* CARD ROOM* SHUFFLE BOARD* TENNIS COURTS AND
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8200 Sunrise Lakes Blvd
8200 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
This is a lovely 1 bed/1 bath with all tile flooring located in a 55+ community. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, banks, malls, and major highways.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Spring Tree
1 Unit Available
4255 N University Dr Unit 310
4255 North University Drive, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
825 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR WITH UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS. CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, DINING, PARKS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON THE SAME FLOOR. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
772 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
35 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,496
764 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
18 Units Available
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
817 sqft
Situated right in the heart of the Jacaranda community near 36-hole championship golf course, parks, and excellent shopping and dining. Huge rooms, views of the lake, extra storage and in-unit W/D.
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
5 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
942 sqft
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Park Of Commerce
23 Units Available
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
703 sqft
Recently renovated apartments available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include basketball court, gym, playground, pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Minto Plantation
13 Units Available
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
874 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
32 Units Available
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
940 sqft
Minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale. Contemporary apartments with screened-in balconies and patios in a community on landscaped grounds with water features and bridges. On-site cyber cafe, fitness center, car care center, swimming pool and spa.
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
Bonaventure
18 Units Available
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,564
785 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,509
765 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4222 Inverrary Blvd 4112
4222 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
WERE YOU LOOKING FOR A SAFE BUILDING? YOU FOUND IT!!! FREE SATELLITE TV (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) TWO SWIMMING POOLS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY Gated Community Beautiful Park with Kids
