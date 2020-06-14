Apartment List
FL
/
sunrise
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

244 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL

Finding an apartment in Sunrise that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
$
Sawgrass Lakes
23 Units Available
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,627
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,706
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Spring Tree
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1250 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Welleby
9 Units Available
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1102 sqft
Great location, just 25 minutes from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ceiling fan, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes tennis court, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Savannah
46 Units Available
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,444
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Welleby
23 Units Available
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1092 sqft
Lakefront community that allows dogs and cats. Grills, pool, tennis court, and 24-hour gym available. Units have washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Sawgrass Expressway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Savannah
9 Units Available
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sawgrass Lakes
15 Units Available
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between Highway 869 and NW 136th Ave. Luxury homes have carpet, garbage disposal, private laundry facilities and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a dog park, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Savannah
Contact for Availability
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1292 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 01:32pm
$
Spring Tree
5 Units Available
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3522 NW 91st Ave
3522 NW 91st Ave, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful two-story townhouse two bedroom 1 1/2 bath in the heart of sunrise right by Cypress Park and Sawgrass Mall For more information please call or text 786-991-6115 Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5713436)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Savannah
1 Unit Available
1465 NW 129th Ter
1465 Northwest 129th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
beautiful home with a pool in Sunrise - Property Id: 247656 SPECTACULAR SINGLE HOUSE IN A WONDERFUL COMMUNITY...ENJOY YOUR BACKYARD WITH A BEAUTIFUL POOL WITH JACUZZI.. DECK AND SPACE TO PARTIES, BBQS..AND MUCH MORE ALL BATHROOMS UPGRADED ...

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
3112 NW 107th Dr
3112 Northwest 107th Drive, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
First And Sicurity Moves You In**Welcome to your new home** Nicely maintained home with great level of upgrades & with very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
10018 Winding Lake Rd 103
10018 Winding Lakes Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
760 sqft
Sunrise - Property Id: 236881 CENTRALLY LOCATED LIKE NEW TOTALLY REMODELED UNIT. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS AROUND THE AREA. RENTERS INSURANCE A MUST. SMALL PET OK. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED. PET DEPOSIT OF $200.00 NOT REFUNDABLE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
5987 NW 16th St
5987 Northwest 16th Street, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Huge 4/2 with large driveway, NO HOA - Property Id: 247673 Huge 4/2 with large driveway. Freshly painted, Garage converted into 4th bedroom. Washer & Dryer in unit. Kitchen features new appliances and breakfast area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
10208 NW 33rd Pl
10208 Northwest 33rd Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful three bedroom two bath townhouse large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet and double sink vanity large living room a dining area A front fenced in porch great community With a community pool Great location by Sawgrass Mall Near

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
8981 NW 24th Place
8981 Northwest 24th Place, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1247 sqft
****A MUST SEE*** Beautiful, cozy 3/2 home with one car garage, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fenced backyard-great for barbecue. Quick approval, 630 credit score.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Welleby
1 Unit Available
10664 Lago Welleby Dr
10664 Lago Welleby Drive, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1406 sqft
FANTASTIC HOME LOOKING FOR QUALITY TENANTS TO CALL HOME.HOME WAS PROFESSIONALLY REMODELED.WELL BEHAVED PET UNDER 20 LBS ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT.FIRST LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT MOVES YOU RIGHT IN.NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL NEEDED IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Spring Tree
1 Unit Available
3791 NW 84th Ave
3791 Northwest 84th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1190 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 unit w/private screened-in patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
6231 Northwest 14th Street
6231 Northwest 14th Street, Sunrise, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,165
1845 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Woodstock
1 Unit Available
10811 Northwest 21st Court
10811 Northwest 21st Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1564 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Spring Tree
1 Unit Available
4255 N University Dr Unit 310
4255 North University Drive, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR WITH UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS. CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, DINING, PARKS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON THE SAME FLOOR. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Spring Tree
1 Unit Available
3228 North Pine Island Road
3228 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
3228 North Pine Island Road Apt #1L, Sunrise, FL 33351 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 610193A91 stunning 3/2.

1 of 16

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
2360 Northwest 60th Avenue
2360 Northwest 60th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1942 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2
1861 Northwest 59th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit is fully renovated. It has new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz counter tops. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Sunrise, FL

In late 2010, Sunrise was lost on Google Maps. If you went looking for driving directions to Sunrise, you were redirected to Sarasota. That was the third time that Sunrise had been lost to Google!

The city of Sunrise, with a population of nearly 90,000 laid-back Floridians, offers a small town feel to a city that has all of the urban amenities you could want. The city itself is located near the Everglades Conservation Area, and this affords outdoor recreational activities to both residents and visitors. This family-friendly community is also home to many parks and golf courses. It's only a quick drive to get to Miami so you can say that you have been there. If you go in April, you can even claim to have gone there on Spring Break.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sunrise, FL

Finding an apartment in Sunrise that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

