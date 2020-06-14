185 Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL with gym
In late 2010, Sunrise was lost on Google Maps. If you went looking for driving directions to Sunrise, you were redirected to Sarasota. That was the third time that Sunrise had been lost to Google!
The city of Sunrise, with a population of nearly 90,000 laid-back Floridians, offers a small town feel to a city that has all of the urban amenities you could want. The city itself is located near the Everglades Conservation Area, and this affords outdoor recreational activities to both residents and visitors. This family-friendly community is also home to many parks and golf courses. It's only a quick drive to get to Miami so you can say that you have been there. If you go in April, you can even claim to have gone there on Spring Break.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sunrise renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.