Apartment List
/
FL
/
sunrise
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

185 Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sunrise renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Welleby
22 Units Available
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1092 sqft
Lakefront community that allows dogs and cats. Grills, pool, tennis court, and 24-hour gym available. Units have washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Sawgrass Expressway.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
$
Sawgrass Lakes
23 Units Available
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,627
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,706
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Spring Tree
8 Units Available
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1250 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Welleby
9 Units Available
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1102 sqft
Great location, just 25 minutes from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ceiling fan, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes tennis court, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Savannah
46 Units Available
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,444
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Savannah
9 Units Available
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sawgrass Lakes
15 Units Available
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between Highway 869 and NW 136th Ave. Luxury homes have carpet, garbage disposal, private laundry facilities and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a dog park, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Savannah
Contact for Availability
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1292 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 01:32pm
$
Spring Tree
5 Units Available
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
9832 NOB HILL LANE
9832 Nob Hill Lane, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
986 sqft
Gorgeous and well maintained 2 BR / 2 BA Lake view Unit in Villas de Venezia. Walking Closet in Master room Laminate floors, Washer & Dryer indoors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
2901 NW 126th Ave
2901 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Airy and bright 2-story "townhouse style" condo in Artesia. Features two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft. Variety of upgrades, direct access to your 2 parking spaces and your own storage room. Tile in social areas, pergo in bedrooms and stairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8450 N Sunrise Lakes Blvd
8450 Sunrise Lakes Blvd, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
LOVELY SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 1/1 CORNER 2nd FLOOR UNIT * TILE FLOOR *BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS * ENCLOSED PORCH* AT LEAST ONE PERSON MUST BE 55+*THIS COMMUNITY OFFERS CLUBHOUSE* 3 POOLS*GYM* LAUNDRY FACILITIES* CARD ROOM* SHUFFLE BOARD* TENNIS COURTS AND

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
3020 NW 125th Ave
3020 Northwest 125th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2072 sqft
7 MONTH RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. Stunning 2-story PENTHOUSE, professionally decorated. 3 bedrooms, 2.5bathrooms. Variety of upgrades, crown molding, tile in common areas. All utilities except electricity included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
New River Estates
1 Unit Available
755 SW 148th Ave
755 Southwest 148th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Lake view Condo, this 2 bedroom 2 full bath is an amazing offer. Ground floor for easy access into the home. Extremely close to 3 major highways. Great area for kids, schools are A rated. Newly painted exterior.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
9908 Nob Hill Ln
9908 Nob Hill Lane, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A must see updated 3/2 with beautiful lake views. Excellent community. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter, laminate floors, stainless steel appliances. The apartment will be delivered freshly painted as well.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8435 Sunrise Lakes Blvd 104
8435 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
850 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Sunrise - Property Id: 270027 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom garden apartment in Sunrise Lakes. This lovely ground floor unit features beautiful laminate wood floors and tranquil water views.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
3055 NW 126th Ave # 220
3055 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Townhouse in luxury Artesia, Sunrise - Property Id: 247072 Gorgeous, spacious, 2 bedrooms plus loft area with 2.5 bathroom townhouse in luxury Artesia.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
3172 NW 127th Ter
3172 Northwest 127th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Amazing waterfront two story corner townhome with plantation shutters, high hats & crown molding throughout. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus loft area upstairs that can a 3rd bedroom. Upscale woood & granite kitchen, s/s appliances, gas stove and oven.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Bonaventure
18 Units Available
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,564
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1311 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,464
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lagomar
7 Units Available
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1124 sqft
Packed with amenities, this green community borders the beautiful Lago Mar Country Club. Pool, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden, pool table, grills, bike storage and playground available. Units have been recently renovated. Near I-595.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1022 sqft
Situated right in the heart of the Jacaranda community near 36-hole championship golf course, parks, and excellent shopping and dining. Huge rooms, views of the lake, extra storage and in-unit W/D.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Minto Plantation
13 Units Available
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1457 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
City Guide for Sunrise, FL

In late 2010, Sunrise was lost on Google Maps. If you went looking for driving directions to Sunrise, you were redirected to Sarasota. That was the third time that Sunrise had been lost to Google!

The city of Sunrise, with a population of nearly 90,000 laid-back Floridians, offers a small town feel to a city that has all of the urban amenities you could want. The city itself is located near the Everglades Conservation Area, and this affords outdoor recreational activities to both residents and visitors. This family-friendly community is also home to many parks and golf courses. It's only a quick drive to get to Miami so you can say that you have been there. If you go in April, you can even claim to have gone there on Spring Break.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sunrise, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sunrise renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Sunrise 1 BedroomsSunrise 2 BedroomsSunrise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunrise 3 BedroomsSunrise Accessible ApartmentsSunrise Apartments with Balcony
Sunrise Apartments with GarageSunrise Apartments with GymSunrise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunrise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSunrise Apartments with ParkingSunrise Apartments with Pool
Sunrise Apartments with Washer-DryerSunrise Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunrise Furnished ApartmentsSunrise Pet Friendly PlacesSunrise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WellebySpring Tree
Savannah
Sawgrass Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College