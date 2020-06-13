225 Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
24 Units Available
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly community features a tennis court, volleyball court, parking, pool, and 24-hour gym. Every apartment has laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony, and spacious kitchens with dishwasher. Prime location next to Plantation Central Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
32 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
20 Units Available
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1022 sqft
Situated right in the heart of the Jacaranda community near 36-hole championship golf course, parks, and excellent shopping and dining. Huge rooms, views of the lake, extra storage and in-unit W/D.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
27 Units Available
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1375 sqft
Apartment homes close to schools and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Community has walking/jogging trails, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature A/C, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chelsea
21 Units Available
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,245
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Melrose Park
21 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,311
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1158 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plantation off Pine Island Road. Recently renovated units feature patio/balcony, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and washer/dryer in-home. Community has a 24-hour gym, basketball court, and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Waves
9000 NW 9th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,333
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature unique floor plans, in-suite laundry and patio/ balcony. Gorgeous grounds offer 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse, tennis court and more. Excellent location. Near major highways and Fort Lauderdale beaches and attractions.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacaranda
8 Units Available
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,187
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1290 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1154 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,443
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1047 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
35 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,461
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Jacaranda
28 Units Available
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1272 sqft
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
94 Units Available
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,641
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1301 sqft
City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1316 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lagomar
7 Units Available
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1124 sqft
Packed with amenities, this green community borders the beautiful Lago Mar Country Club. Pool, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden, pool table, grills, bike storage and playground available. Units have been recently renovated. Near I-595.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Minto Plantation
13 Units Available
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1457 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
29 Units Available
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes located close to Fort Lauderdale, shops and restaurants. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Community features two swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
32 Units Available
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1172 sqft
Minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale. Contemporary apartments with screened-in balconies and patios in a community on landscaped grounds with water features and bridges. On-site cyber cafe, fitness center, car care center, swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacaranda
15 Units Available
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-95, I-595 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units include dishwasher, bathtub, extra storage and laundry. Luxury community includes tennis court, racquetball court and game room.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
171 Units Available
The Rise
333 N University Dr, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,650
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1220 sqft
The Rise Central at Plantation Walk pairs luxury residences with high-end personal and commercial amenities.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
City GuidePlantation
Little known to many, Plantation has been the backdrop of several famous movie scenes, including Mary's family home in Theres Something about Mary and the pool scene in Caddyshack.

Plantation is a beautiful and idyllic small town on the east coast of Florida in Broward County. Its town motto is "Where the Grass is Greener," because it is. The environment is stunning, thanks to a good mix of beautiful swampland and stunning beaches. Its considered a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, but Plantation has become its own town, with a reputation for being a great place to live. The city is bursting with good public and private schools, including those at the elementary, middle and high school level. In 2008, Americas Promise Alliance, a youth non-profit started by Colin Powell, named Plantation one of the 100 Best Communities for Young People. It continues to be a wonderful place for people of all ages, even the old and crotchety, to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Plantation? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Plantation

If you like warm weather all year round, Plantation is calling your name. There's a good mix of houses to buy and rent in the city, so theres a good chance you'll find a rental that suits you. About 65 percent of homes are owner occupied in Plantation, but that leaves about 25 percent as rentals, and about 10 percent of the properties in Plantation are vacant. Can you take a little more good news? Hold onto your seat! Theres also a 20 percent residential turnover, meaning theres a 1 in 5 chance the right thing could turn up within the year.

Apartment search

Apartments are a hot commodity these days. It's a landlords market not a renter's. Yes, it sucks, but there are some things you can do. First, you'll need to gather documents to prove your financial standing. These documents can include pay stubs, a letter of employment proving that you have a job and will continue making money to pay rent, copies of your IDs and letters from previous landlords saying that you will be a good tenant. You'll also need to muster at least a security deposit and your first month's rent.

Neighborhoods

Plantation is a place that few people could hate. Every neighborhood is sunny, and each one offers easy access to a host of amenities and activities. Keep in mind, however, that it's not the place to move if you want to take your money with you to the afterlife. The cost of living here exceeds state and national averages. Read on to learn more about specific areas in Plantation:

City Center: The City Center in Plantation is just how you'd imagine it if you envisioned a cute, developed part of town with lots of restaurant and shops. You can walk around here and enjoy being in the heart of the action. Houses here are mostly single family, but there are also a few apartment complexes and high-rises. $$$

Plantation Isles: Located in the southeastern part of town, Plantation Isles is basically all single-family homes, so don't expect to find an apartment rental here. If you need a rental house, however, this is for you. Expect a quiet neighborhood, nice cars, and pools. Also, expect to spend a pretty penny (or two). $$$$$

Plantation Park: Just to the north of Plantation Isles you'll find Plantation Park, which is not quite as nice as the Isles but still offers plenty to keep the average person happy. Its mostly single-family homes, and it has a lot of families. This isn't the place you'll want to rent as single young person. Wondering where the party is? It's definitely not here. $$$$

Plantation Gardens: This is a quiet suburban area that's cheaper than a lot of the other neighborhoods in town. Theres a good mix of apartments and homes here, so its a good choice if you're set on renting. Its also considered pretty hip and trendy. If that's your thing, look here. $$$

Vista Isles: This neighborhood is on the westernmost edge of Plantation, closer to the swamp than the beach. This is the cheapest place to call home in Plantation. You'll find a lot of high-rises and mobile homes here. Its pretty rural, so if you want to do just about anything fun--anything at all--get ready for a drive. $

Living in Plantation

Plantation offers year-round sunny weather and temperatures that rarely get cold and wintry. But the town really is suburban, so you're going to need a car if you want at least some excitement in your life. There are buses in Plantation, but its less frustrating to depend on your own set of wheels.

When you do have your own means of traveling, there are plenty of places to go. Fort Lauderdale, just east of the city, is the closest beach town. Go to Fort Lauderdale to relax in the sun, swim in the ocean and pretend you don't have to see your boss' face on Monday. Don't forget the sunscreen. A little bit further south is Miami, the shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment haven. You can spend weeks and weeks in Miami and not see and do everything on your list. Living in Plantation means you can easily take day trips there, enjoying the restaurants and bars or relaxing in South Beach.

If traveling bunches your britches, you can find things to do close to home. If you love golf, for example, you're in luck. There are two highly touted golf courses in town: the Plantation Preserve Golf Course and the Jacaranda Golf Club. If you're into history, Plantation has its own historical museum where you can learn about the area's natives and Plantation's history if that's up your alley. Sea-loving landlubbers can take boat tours through Take a Break Cruises. You can also go out on a sailboat piloted by an expert, and see the beautiful Florida Ocean and coastline firsthand. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale puts on symphonies, ballets and operas for locals to enjoy. Don't wear yourself out.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Plantation?
The average rent price for Plantation rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,990.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Plantation?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Plantation include Jacaranda, Minto Plantation, and Lagomar.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Plantation?
Some of the colleges located in the Plantation area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Plantation?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Plantation from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

