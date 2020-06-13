225 Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL📍
Plantation is a beautiful and idyllic small town on the east coast of Florida in Broward County. Its town motto is "Where the Grass is Greener," because it is. The environment is stunning, thanks to a good mix of beautiful swampland and stunning beaches. Its considered a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, but Plantation has become its own town, with a reputation for being a great place to live. The city is bursting with good public and private schools, including those at the elementary, middle and high school level. In 2008, Americas Promise Alliance, a youth non-profit started by Colin Powell, named Plantation one of the 100 Best Communities for Young People. It continues to be a wonderful place for people of all ages, even the old and crotchety, to call home.
If you like warm weather all year round, Plantation is calling your name. There's a good mix of houses to buy and rent in the city, so theres a good chance you'll find a rental that suits you. About 65 percent of homes are owner occupied in Plantation, but that leaves about 25 percent as rentals, and about 10 percent of the properties in Plantation are vacant. Can you take a little more good news? Hold onto your seat! Theres also a 20 percent residential turnover, meaning theres a 1 in 5 chance the right thing could turn up within the year.
Apartment search
Apartments are a hot commodity these days. It's a landlords market not a renter's. Yes, it sucks, but there are some things you can do. First, you'll need to gather documents to prove your financial standing. These documents can include pay stubs, a letter of employment proving that you have a job and will continue making money to pay rent, copies of your IDs and letters from previous landlords saying that you will be a good tenant. You'll also need to muster at least a security deposit and your first month's rent.
Plantation is a place that few people could hate. Every neighborhood is sunny, and each one offers easy access to a host of amenities and activities. Keep in mind, however, that it's not the place to move if you want to take your money with you to the afterlife. The cost of living here exceeds state and national averages. Read on to learn more about specific areas in Plantation:
City Center: The City Center in Plantation is just how you'd imagine it if you envisioned a cute, developed part of town with lots of restaurant and shops. You can walk around here and enjoy being in the heart of the action. Houses here are mostly single family, but there are also a few apartment complexes and high-rises. $$$
Plantation Isles: Located in the southeastern part of town, Plantation Isles is basically all single-family homes, so don't expect to find an apartment rental here. If you need a rental house, however, this is for you. Expect a quiet neighborhood, nice cars, and pools. Also, expect to spend a pretty penny (or two). $$$$$
Plantation Park: Just to the north of Plantation Isles you'll find Plantation Park, which is not quite as nice as the Isles but still offers plenty to keep the average person happy. Its mostly single-family homes, and it has a lot of families. This isn't the place you'll want to rent as single young person. Wondering where the party is? It's definitely not here. $$$$
Plantation Gardens: This is a quiet suburban area that's cheaper than a lot of the other neighborhoods in town. Theres a good mix of apartments and homes here, so its a good choice if you're set on renting. Its also considered pretty hip and trendy. If that's your thing, look here. $$$
Vista Isles: This neighborhood is on the westernmost edge of Plantation, closer to the swamp than the beach. This is the cheapest place to call home in Plantation. You'll find a lot of high-rises and mobile homes here. Its pretty rural, so if you want to do just about anything fun--anything at all--get ready for a drive. $
Plantation offers year-round sunny weather and temperatures that rarely get cold and wintry. But the town really is suburban, so you're going to need a car if you want at least some excitement in your life. There are buses in Plantation, but its less frustrating to depend on your own set of wheels.
When you do have your own means of traveling, there are plenty of places to go. Fort Lauderdale, just east of the city, is the closest beach town. Go to Fort Lauderdale to relax in the sun, swim in the ocean and pretend you don't have to see your boss' face on Monday. Don't forget the sunscreen. A little bit further south is Miami, the shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment haven. You can spend weeks and weeks in Miami and not see and do everything on your list. Living in Plantation means you can easily take day trips there, enjoying the restaurants and bars or relaxing in South Beach.
If traveling bunches your britches, you can find things to do close to home. If you love golf, for example, you're in luck. There are two highly touted golf courses in town: the Plantation Preserve Golf Course and the Jacaranda Golf Club. If you're into history, Plantation has its own historical museum where you can learn about the area's natives and Plantation's history if that's up your alley. Sea-loving landlubbers can take boat tours through Take a Break Cruises. You can also go out on a sailboat piloted by an expert, and see the beautiful Florida Ocean and coastline firsthand. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale puts on symphonies, ballets and operas for locals to enjoy. Don't wear yourself out.