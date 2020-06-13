225 Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL

Neighborhoods

Plantation is a place that few people could hate. Every neighborhood is sunny, and each one offers easy access to a host of amenities and activities. Keep in mind, however, that it's not the place to move if you want to take your money with you to the afterlife. The cost of living here exceeds state and national averages. Read on to learn more about specific areas in Plantation:

City Center: The City Center in Plantation is just how you'd imagine it if you envisioned a cute, developed part of town with lots of restaurant and shops. You can walk around here and enjoy being in the heart of the action. Houses here are mostly single family, but there are also a few apartment complexes and high-rises. $$$

Plantation Isles: Located in the southeastern part of town, Plantation Isles is basically all single-family homes, so don't expect to find an apartment rental here. If you need a rental house, however, this is for you. Expect a quiet neighborhood, nice cars, and pools. Also, expect to spend a pretty penny (or two). $$$$$

Plantation Park: Just to the north of Plantation Isles you'll find Plantation Park, which is not quite as nice as the Isles but still offers plenty to keep the average person happy. Its mostly single-family homes, and it has a lot of families. This isn't the place you'll want to rent as single young person. Wondering where the party is? It's definitely not here. $$$$

Plantation Gardens: This is a quiet suburban area that's cheaper than a lot of the other neighborhoods in town. Theres a good mix of apartments and homes here, so its a good choice if you're set on renting. Its also considered pretty hip and trendy. If that's your thing, look here. $$$

Vista Isles: This neighborhood is on the westernmost edge of Plantation, closer to the swamp than the beach. This is the cheapest place to call home in Plantation. You'll find a lot of high-rises and mobile homes here. Its pretty rural, so if you want to do just about anything fun--anything at all--get ready for a drive. $