Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel furnished bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool yoga cats allowed bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area game room hot tub internet access internet cafe package receiving smoke-free community

Online leasing, pricing and 3D tours available. Call for Specials!!AMLI's brand new Sunrise apartments are located in the heart of Sunrise just steps from the Sawgrass Mills Mall, the BB&T Center, and all of Sunrise's best shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Our apartments offer convenient access to the Sawgrass Expressway, I-75, I-595, I-95, and Florida's Turnpike providing excellent connectivity to Broward County and Miami-Dade County.Located near Pat Salerno Drive and NW 130th Terrace, will enjoy unparalleled community amenities including two contemporary pools with pool bar and cabanas; fully equipped health and fitness center; yoga studio and spin room; tech lounge; club room with modern arcade game, big screen TV's, and bar area; and covered parking parking. Our brand new Sunrise apartments are also pet-friendly with an expansive dog park and pet spa. We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that feature modern kitchens with granite and quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances; designer tile or plank wood flooring in living spaces; ten-foot ceilings; ceiling fans; spacious bedrooms with ample closet space; and scenic balconies and patios. You will live green because our community has achieved LEED Gold certification. There's a lot to love about life at AMLI Sawgrass Village!