All apartments in Sunrise
Find more places like AMLI Sawgrass Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunrise, FL
/
AMLI Sawgrass Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI Sawgrass Village

3001 NW 130th Terrace · (424) 352-7407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today & Receive 1 Month Free Plus Waived Deposit! Ask for details. -- Exp 7/31/20
Browse Similar Places
Sunrise
See all
Sawgrass Lakes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL 33323
Sawgrass Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 228 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,674

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 244 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 239 · Avail. now

$1,778

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,984

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 150 · Avail. now

$1,986

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$2,004

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 152 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,555

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Unit 553 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,772

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Sawgrass Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
furnished
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
yoga
cats allowed
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog grooming area
game room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
smoke-free community
Online leasing, pricing and 3D tours available. Call for Specials!!AMLI's brand new Sunrise apartments are located in the heart of Sunrise just steps from the Sawgrass Mills Mall, the BB&T Center, and all of Sunrise's best shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Our apartments offer convenient access to the Sawgrass Expressway, I-75, I-595, I-95, and Florida's Turnpike providing excellent connectivity to Broward County and Miami-Dade County.Located near Pat Salerno Drive and NW 130th Terrace, will enjoy unparalleled community amenities including two contemporary pools with pool bar and cabanas; fully equipped health and fitness center; yoga studio and spin room; tech lounge; club room with modern arcade game, big screen TV's, and bar area; and covered parking parking. Our brand new Sunrise apartments are also pet-friendly with an expansive dog park and pet spa. We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that feature modern kitchens with granite and quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances; designer tile or plank wood flooring in living spaces; ten-foot ceilings; ceiling fans; spacious bedrooms with ample closet space; and scenic balconies and patios. You will live green because our community has achieved LEED Gold certification. There's a lot to love about life at AMLI Sawgrass Village!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $250 + (Depending on credit)
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 Flat Fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; 75lbs Maximum
Parking Details: Open Lot: 1 space included with lease (1 and 2 Bedroom); 2 spaces included with lease (3 Bedroom); Additional Space: $45/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $20-$150 month (Varies on size)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Sawgrass Village have any available units?
AMLI Sawgrass Village has 26 units available starting at $1,674 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does AMLI Sawgrass Village have?
Some of AMLI Sawgrass Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Sawgrass Village currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Sawgrass Village is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today & Receive 1 Month Free Plus Waived Deposit! Ask for details. -- Exp 7/31/20
Is AMLI Sawgrass Village pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Sawgrass Village is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Sawgrass Village offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Sawgrass Village offers parking.
Does AMLI Sawgrass Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Sawgrass Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Sawgrass Village have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Sawgrass Village has a pool.
Does AMLI Sawgrass Village have accessible units?
No, AMLI Sawgrass Village does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Sawgrass Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Sawgrass Village has units with dishwashers.
Does AMLI Sawgrass Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, AMLI Sawgrass Village has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for AMLI Sawgrass Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr
Sunrise, FL 33323
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St
Sunrise, FL 33351
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter
Sunrise, FL 33323
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave
Sunrise, FL 33351
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St
Sunrise, FL 33351
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue
Sunrise, FL 33323
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave
Sunrise, FL 33323
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W
Sunrise, FL 33351

Similar Pages

Sunrise 1 BedroomsSunrise 2 BedroomsSunrise 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sunrise Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunrise Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WellebySpring Tree
Savannah
Sawgrass Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity