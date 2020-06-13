129 Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL with balcony
1 of 43
1 of 41
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 43
1 of 7
1 of 3
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 11
1 of 5
1 of 3
1 of 7
1 of 7
In late 2010, Sunrise was lost on Google Maps. If you went looking for driving directions to Sunrise, you were redirected to Sarasota. That was the third time that Sunrise had been lost to Google!
The city of Sunrise, with a population of nearly 90,000 laid-back Floridians, offers a small town feel to a city that has all of the urban amenities you could want. The city itself is located near the Everglades Conservation Area, and this affords outdoor recreational activities to both residents and visitors. This family-friendly community is also home to many parks and golf courses. It's only a quick drive to get to Miami so you can say that you have been there. If you go in April, you can even claim to have gone there on Spring Break.
Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sunrise renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.