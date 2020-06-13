Apartment List
/
FL
/
sunrise
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
$
Sawgrass Lakes
23 Units Available
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,627
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,706
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Savannah
46 Units Available
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,444
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Welleby
24 Units Available
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1092 sqft
Lakefront community that allows dogs and cats. Grills, pool, tennis court, and 24-hour gym available. Units have washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Sawgrass Expressway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Welleby
9 Units Available
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1102 sqft
Great location, just 25 minutes from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ceiling fan, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes tennis court, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spring Tree
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1250 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sawgrass Lakes
15 Units Available
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between Highway 869 and NW 136th Ave. Luxury homes have carpet, garbage disposal, private laundry facilities and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a dog park, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Savannah
9 Units Available
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Savannah
Contact for Availability
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1292 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Springtree Lakes
1 Unit Available
4470 NW 92nd Ter
4470 Northwest 92nd Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1464 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Single Family Home With a Den! Easily can be a 3rd bedroom or perfect office with it's own sliding glass door to the patio! Open floor plan with tile floors and vinyl wood floors in the bedrooms no carpet! Brand New

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8220 SUNRISELAKES
8220 Sunrise Lakes Blvd, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful condo in this 55 plus community, apt is in impeccable conditions, it offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with a balcony overlooking the small, lake, this is also a community that have access to a club house and is well center and in close

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8100 sunrise lakes blvd
8100 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
NEW RENTAL LISTING EVERYTHING IN CONDO IS NEW NEW TILE FLOORS THRU OUT NEW WHITE KITCHEN ,BEAUTIFUL COUNTER TOPS AND APPL.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Spring Tree
1 Unit Available
3791 NW 84th Ave
3791 Northwest 84th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1190 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 unit w/private screened-in patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
7502 NW 30th Pl
7502 NW 30th Place, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
*VACANT* Lovely 2 bed/2 bath condo in quiet 55+ community of Quail Run. This top floor unit features: Updated bathrooms, Stainless Steel appliances, newer carpet, screened-in Patio. Community Boasts laundry room facilities, pool & clubhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
9832 NOB HILL LANE
9832 Nob Hill Lane, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
986 sqft
Gorgeous and well maintained 2 BR / 2 BA Lake view Unit in Villas de Venezia. Walking Closet in Master room Laminate floors, Washer & Dryer indoors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sunrise Golf Village West
1 Unit Available
12159 NW 35th St
12159 Northwest 35th Street, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1874 sqft
Impeccable two-story home with 4 bedroom/2 Full Bathrooms/1 half. Freshly painted inside w/ stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, spacious, and plenty of natural light throughout the home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8450 N Sunrise Lakes Blvd
8450 Sunrise Lakes Blvd, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
LOVELY SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 1/1 CORNER 2nd FLOOR UNIT * TILE FLOOR *BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS * ENCLOSED PORCH* AT LEAST ONE PERSON MUST BE 55+*THIS COMMUNITY OFFERS CLUBHOUSE* 3 POOLS*GYM* LAUNDRY FACILITIES* CARD ROOM* SHUFFLE BOARD* TENNIS COURTS AND

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
New River Estates
1 Unit Available
1257 SW 149th Ln
1257 Southwest 149th Lane, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2186 sqft
GORGEOUS CUL DE SAC HOME IN DAVIE/SHENANDOAH AREA. 4 BEDS/2BATH WITH IDEAL FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
2901 NW 126th Ave
2901 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Airy and bright 2-story "townhouse style" condo in Artesia. Features two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft. Variety of upgrades, direct access to your 2 parking spaces and your own storage room. Tile in social areas, pergo in bedrooms and stairs.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sunrise Golf Village West
1 Unit Available
3889 NW 122nd Ter
3889 Northwest 122nd Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1444 sqft
Lovely townhome great location literally minutes to the Sawgrass Parkway. Attractively maintained community of Colony Courts II. Bedrooms on second floor, large Living room and Family room on first floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
New River Estates
1 Unit Available
755 SW 148th Ave
755 Southwest 148th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Lake view Condo, this 2 bedroom 2 full bath is an amazing offer. Ground floor for easy access into the home. Extremely close to 3 major highways. Great area for kids, schools are A rated. Newly painted exterior.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
10208 NW 33rd Pl
10208 Northwest 33rd Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful three bedroom two bath townhouse large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet and double sink vanity large living room a dining area A front fenced in porch great community With a community pool Great location by Sawgrass Mall Near

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Savannah
1 Unit Available
1465 NW 129th Ter
1465 Northwest 129th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
beautiful home with a pool in Sunrise - Property Id: 247656 SPECTACULAR SINGLE HOUSE IN A WONDERFUL COMMUNITY...ENJOY YOUR BACKYARD WITH A BEAUTIFUL POOL WITH JACUZZI.. DECK AND SPACE TO PARTIES, BBQS..AND MUCH MORE ALL BATHROOMS UPGRADED ...

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
3112 NW 107th Dr
3112 Northwest 107th Drive, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
First And Sicurity Moves You In**Welcome to your new home** Nicely maintained home with great level of upgrades & with very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
3650 NW 95th Terrace, Unit 6K
3650 Northwest 95th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
LARGE 2/2 SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH TILE THROUGHOUT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. PROPERTY HAS BUILT IN CLOSETS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT AND ACCORDION SHUTTERS ON ALL WINDOWS. PETS NOT ALLOWED, RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED.
City Guide for Sunrise, FL

In late 2010, Sunrise was lost on Google Maps. If you went looking for driving directions to Sunrise, you were redirected to Sarasota. That was the third time that Sunrise had been lost to Google!

The city of Sunrise, with a population of nearly 90,000 laid-back Floridians, offers a small town feel to a city that has all of the urban amenities you could want. The city itself is located near the Everglades Conservation Area, and this affords outdoor recreational activities to both residents and visitors. This family-friendly community is also home to many parks and golf courses. It's only a quick drive to get to Miami so you can say that you have been there. If you go in April, you can even claim to have gone there on Spring Break.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sunrise, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sunrise renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Sunrise 1 BedroomsSunrise 2 BedroomsSunrise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunrise 3 BedroomsSunrise Accessible ApartmentsSunrise Apartments with Balcony
Sunrise Apartments with GarageSunrise Apartments with GymSunrise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunrise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSunrise Apartments with ParkingSunrise Apartments with Pool
Sunrise Apartments with Washer-DryerSunrise Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunrise Furnished ApartmentsSunrise Pet Friendly PlacesSunrise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WellebySpring Tree
Savannah
Sawgrass Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College