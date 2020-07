Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly hot tub package receiving

Welleby Lake Club Apartments offers spacious apartment homes which include fully-equipped kitchens, sleek shaker style cabinets, and brushed nickel fixtures in both the kitchen and bath.



Our beautiful community is located in Sunrise, Florida, and is close to I-95 and the Sawgrass Expressway. Our residents enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping at Sawgrass Mills Mall and the Broward Mall, and Welleby Lake Club Apartments is only 25 minutes from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport.



We invite you to browse our photo gallery and call, text or stop by for your personal tour today!