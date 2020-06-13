/
davie
209 Apartments for rent in Davie, FL
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,218
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Arrowhead Condominiums
6 Units Available
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,062
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,604
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1202 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
899 sqft
Find out how wonderful living can be at Vue on 67th in the heart of Davie, FL. Located close to everything at an affordable price.
1719 White Hall Dr Apt 401
1719 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WHITEHALL CONDO LOCATED IN THE PRIVATE COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY OF PINE ISLAND RIDGE, AN ALL AGE COMMUNITY! OVER 1,385 SQUARE FEET OF LUXURY LIVING IN THIS CONDO WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER/ BONUS ROOM WHICH CAN BE A
4165 SW 67th Ave Apt 104
4165 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
Beautiful fully renovated 1 bedroom. Conveniently located to Nova Southeastern University, highways, Airport, entertainment, transportation, and Shopping. Wood laminate flooring.Granite counter - top. Upgraded cabinets and closets.
2491 SW 82nd Ave
2491 Southwest 82nd Avenue, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 CONDO IN WELL SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL DISTRICT IN DAVIE. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHS. LAMINATE WOOD LOOK FLOORING. PATIO CLOSED IN TO EXTEND LIVING ROOM OR CAN BE USED AS A ROOM FOR WHATEVER PURPOSE YOU CHOOSE.
4768 Sundance Way
4768 Sundance Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1704 sqft
LAKEFRONT GEM! THIS SPACIOUS AND LIKE NEW TOWN HOME HAS A STONE PAVER DRIVEWAY & PATIO WITH LOTS OF BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING IS A REAL PLUS. SHORT DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.
2796 S University Dr
2796 South University Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
GORGEOUS READY TO MOVE IN UNIT. New paint, new cabinets in both bathrooms, new stove, washer and dryer inside the unit. Completely clean.
13850 SW 18th Ct
13850 Southwest 18th Court, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3866 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 10TH. Perfect paradise get away! This large FURNISHED house has a total of five bedrooms; three master bedrooms with their own bathrooms, and two bedrooms with shared bathrooms.
6280 SW 56th Ct
6280 Honey Tree Lane, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3315 sqft
Immaculate 4 bed 2 bath home with a loft / flex space. Home opens to a beautiful pool with lush landscape and plenty of space for entertaining. The home is fully furnished and ready to move in. No pets please.
14503 SW 16th St
14503 Southwest 16th Street, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4580 sqft
1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM, NO EXCEPTIONS.!!! Welcome to this FURNISHED Unique & One of a Kind Luxurious Resort Style Home Featuring 4 Beds + Office & 3.5 Baths in the Main home & a Private 1,193 sq.
14403 Jockey Cir
14403 Jockey Cir S, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
4774 sqft
Space to roam in this stunning MEDITERRANEAN STYLE ESTATE LAKEFRONT LOT in Gated community of EXECUTIVE HOMES.
5094 Madison Lakes Cir
5094 Madison Lakes Circle West, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2452 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. NEARLY 2500 SQ. FT. UNDER AIR.ONE OF BROWARD'S BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND WOOD CABS. LARGE LOFT OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM, PERFECT FOR OFFICE OR GAME ROOM.
14130 SW 33rd Ct
14130 Southwest 33rd Court, Davie, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
5085 sqft
***GRANDIOSE, SPANISH MEDITERRANEAN STYLE, 6 BEDROOM, 5 BATH ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL . CORNER HOME ON OVERSIZED LOT, PRIVATE AND SERENE.
12723 Grand Oaks Dr
12723 Grand Oaks Dr, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
9207 sqft
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Davie rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,220.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Davie include Arrowhead Condominiums.
Some of the colleges located in the Davie area include Nova Southeastern University, William T McFatter Technical College, Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, and Carlos Albizu University-Miami. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Davie from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.
