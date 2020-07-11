/
apartments with washer dryer
390 Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL with washer-dryer
52 Units Available
Savannah
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,440
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
20 Units Available
Welleby
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,552
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1092 sqft
Lakefront community that allows dogs and cats. Grills, pool, tennis court, and 24-hour gym available. Units have washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Sawgrass Expressway.
9 Units Available
Savannah
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
27 Units Available
Sawgrass Lakes
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,674
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
9 Units Available
Welleby
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,344
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1102 sqft
Great location, just 25 minutes from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ceiling fan, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes tennis court, parking and pool.
6 Units Available
Spring Tree
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
Contact for Availability
Savannah
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,466
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,934
1292 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.
1 Unit Available
Savannah
13320 NW 12th Ct
13320 Northwest 12th Court, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Move in-ready pool home with spa, located in the area's prestigious Residences at Sawgrass. This excellent property features an updated kitchen.
1 Unit Available
New River Estates
15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103
15705 West Waterside Circle, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Njoy weston lifestyle and schools in this gorgeous modern remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms waterside village ground floor entry condo with beautiful garden view.
1 Unit Available
Savannah
12638 NW 12th Ct
12638 Northwest 12th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1423 sqft
GREAT HOME 3/2.5/1 CARG NEXT TO SAWGRASS MALL GREAT SCHOOL,NEW KITCHEN,APPLIANC WATER FRONT, READY TO MOVE, IN WONT LAST!!!
1 Unit Available
5586 NW 90TH TER
5586 Northwest 90th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1396 sqft
SUNRISE FL. "PINE BAY" ---3 BEDROOMS---- 2.
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
7420 S Aragon Blvd
7420 South Aragon Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1365 sqft
Great Villa/home located in a gated community, this Villa is meticulous, with a neutral eat in kitchen and snack bar, a split floor plan with generous size bedrooms that can accommodate big furniture, there is gorgeous brand new laminate flooring in
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Lakes
2832 NW 99th Ter
2832 Northwest 99th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1059 sqft
FANTASTIC LOCATION. IMPECABLE 2/2.5 TOWNHOME IN THOUGHT OF WELLEBY AREA. WOOD LAMINATED FLOORS UPSTAIRS. NEUTRAL TILE GROUND FLOOR. COMMUNITY POOL. MINUTES AWAY FROM SAWGRASS EXPRESSWY AND SHOPPING. READY TO MOVE IN. EASY TO SHOW.
1 Unit Available
Sawgrass Mills
2681 N FLAMINGO
2681 North Flamingo Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1271 sqft
SPECTACULAR 2 BEDROOMS/2 FULL BATH + DEN UNIT. LUXURIOUS HIGHRISE BUILDING WITH RESORT STYLE AMENITIES. VIEW TO THE LAKE, POOL AREA AND EVERGLADES--COMPLETELY PAINTED--OVER 1271 SQ.FT UNDER A/C.
1 Unit Available
Sawgrass Lakes
2901 NW 126th Ave
2901 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Airy and bright 2-story "townhouse style" condo in Artesia. Features two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft. Variety of upgrades, direct access to your 2 parking spaces and your own storage room. Tile in social areas, pergo in bedrooms and stairs.
1 Unit Available
809 NW 132nd Ave
809 Northwest 132nd Avenue, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,775
Beautiful Home in a Gated Community zoned for A+ Sawgrass Elementary, 4 Bedrooms, 2.1/2 Baths and 2-Car Garage...Room out back to Play. Great Location! Near IKEA, BB&T, Sawgrass Mills Mall And Updated Park Next Door.
1 Unit Available
Savannah
13249 NW 12th Ct
13249 Northwest 12th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Single family home,residences of sawgrass mills.Great floor plan 3 bed 2 bath, large master suite with bath and walking closet, kitchen and family room. 2 car garage.Close to sawgrass mall,ikea,supermarkets and shopping center. (RLNE5755424)
1 Unit Available
3522 NW 91st Ave
3522 NW 91st Ave, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful two-story townhouse two bedroom 1 1/2 bath in the heart of sunrise right by Cypress Park and Sawgrass Mall For more information please call or text 786-991-6115 Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5713436)
1 Unit Available
New River Estates
112 RIVERWALK CR
112 Riverwalk Circle, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful and Spacious 3Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 1 car garage 2 Story Townhouse located at the New River Estates Subdivision.
1 Unit Available
Sawgrass Lakes
3020 NW 125th Ave
3020 Northwest 125th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2072 sqft
7 MONTH RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. Stunning 2-story PENTHOUSE, professionally decorated. 3 bedrooms, 2.5bathrooms. Variety of upgrades, crown molding, tile in common areas. All utilities except electricity included.
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
6660 Nw 26th St
6660 Northwest 26th Street, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
near interstates restaurants, and malls, parking, washer dryer, wifi, queen bed, shared bath, kitchen privilege, microwave only,utilities incl. lazy boy, private entrance, fenced yard, refrigerator shared in garage, desk
1 Unit Available
Welleby
10026 Winding Lake Rd
10026 Winding Lakes Road, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This Beautifully remodeled second floor, corner unit, features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large screened-in balcony! New kitchen has wood cabinets, granite countertops, stacked washer/dryer, new A/C and vinyl flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
Sawgrass Lakes
2947 NW 124th Way
2947 NW 124th Way, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
NEW TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDS 2,5 BATHS, MODERN KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. LOTS OF AMENITIES IN THIS RESORT STYLE DEVELOPMENT.
1 Unit Available
Sawgrass Lakes
3172 NW 127th Ter
3172 Northwest 127th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing waterfront two story corner townhome with plantation shutters, high hats & crown molding throughout. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus loft area upstairs that can a 3rd bedroom. Upscale woood & granite kitchen, s/s appliances, gas stove and oven.
