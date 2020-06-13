/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM
227 Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
Sawgrass Lakes
23 Units Available
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,627
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,706
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Savannah
46 Units Available
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,444
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Welleby
24 Units Available
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1092 sqft
Lakefront community that allows dogs and cats. Grills, pool, tennis court, and 24-hour gym available. Units have washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Sawgrass Expressway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Welleby
9 Units Available
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1102 sqft
Great location, just 25 minutes from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ceiling fan, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes tennis court, parking and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spring Tree
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1250 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sawgrass Lakes
15 Units Available
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between Highway 869 and NW 136th Ave. Luxury homes have carpet, garbage disposal, private laundry facilities and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a dog park, a pool and a playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Savannah
9 Units Available
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Savannah
Contact for Availability
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1292 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.
Last updated April 7 at 01:32pm
Spring Tree
5 Units Available
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sawgrass Mills
1 Unit Available
2681 N Flamingo Rd # 2307s
2681 North Flamingo Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIQUE UNIT ON THE 23 FLOOR IN TAO SAWGRASS - Property Id: 247112 UNIQUE UNIT ON THE 23 FLOOR WITH 2 COVER PARKING SPACE*** NICE WOOD FLORING AND IN GREAT CONDITION**JUST WALKING DISTANCE TO SAWGRASS MALL AND **DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY **VACANT
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
3112 NW 107th Dr
3112 Northwest 107th Drive, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
First And Sicurity Moves You In**Welcome to your new home** Nicely maintained home with great level of upgrades & with very stable & reliable ownership.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
9908 Nob Hill Ln
9908 Nob Hill Lane, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A must see updated 3/2 with beautiful lake views. Excellent community. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter, laminate floors, stainless steel appliances. The apartment will be delivered freshly painted as well.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spring Tree
1 Unit Available
3710 N Pine Island Rd
3710 North Pine Island Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
780 sqft
1st Floor Corner Unit - Property Id: 288509 2/1 In the heart of sunrise. Enjoy a beautiful 1st floor corner unit facing the lake and right next to the community pool. Boasts granite countertops and brand new kitchen cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8435 Sunrise Lakes Blvd 104
8435 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
850 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Sunrise - Property Id: 270027 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom garden apartment in Sunrise Lakes. This lovely ground floor unit features beautiful laminate wood floors and tranquil water views.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
10029 Winding Lake Rd # 102 102
10029 Winding Lakes Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
760 sqft
Nice apartment" - Property Id: 227411 Remodeled 1st floor, 2 bed 2 bath condo. Open concept Kitchen with granite counters and modern lighting. Laminate wood flooring and 6 inch baseboards throughout the residence.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
10018 Winding Lake Rd 103
10018 Winding Lakes Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
760 sqft
Sunrise - Property Id: 236881 CENTRALLY LOCATED LIKE NEW TOTALLY REMODELED UNIT. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS AROUND THE AREA. RENTERS INSURANCE A MUST. SMALL PET OK. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED. PET DEPOSIT OF $200.00 NOT REFUNDABLE.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
5987 NW 16th St
5987 Northwest 16th Street, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Huge 4/2 with large driveway, NO HOA - Property Id: 247673 Huge 4/2 with large driveway. Freshly painted, Garage converted into 4th bedroom. Washer & Dryer in unit. Kitchen features new appliances and breakfast area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
3055 NW 126th Ave # 220
3055 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Townhouse in luxury Artesia, Sunrise - Property Id: 247072 Gorgeous, spacious, 2 bedrooms plus loft area with 2.5 bathroom townhouse in luxury Artesia.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
10208 NW 33rd Pl
10208 Northwest 33rd Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful three bedroom two bath townhouse large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet and double sink vanity large living room a dining area A front fenced in porch great community With a community pool Great location by Sawgrass Mall Near
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
2832 NW 99th Ter
2832 Northwest 99th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1059 sqft
FANTASTIC LOCATION. IMPECABLE 2/2.5 TOWNHOME IN THOUGHT OF WELLEBY AREA. WOOD LAMINATED FLOORS UPSTAIRS. NEUTRAL TILE GROUND FLOOR. COMMUNITY POOL. MINUTES AWAY FROM SAWGRASS EXPRESSWY AND SHOPPING. READY TO MOVE IN. EASY TO SHOW.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Springtree Lakes
1 Unit Available
4470 NW 92nd Ter
4470 Northwest 92nd Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1464 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Single Family Home With a Den! Easily can be a 3rd bedroom or perfect office with it's own sliding glass door to the patio! Open floor plan with tile floors and vinyl wood floors in the bedrooms no carpet! Brand New
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
8981 NW 24th Place
8981 Northwest 24th Place, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1247 sqft
****A MUST SEE*** Beautiful, cozy 3/2 home with one car garage, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fenced backyard-great for barbecue. Quick approval, 630 credit score.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
9661 Sunset Strip
9661 Sunset Strip, Sunrise, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2303 sqft
5/2 ON SUNSET STRIP JUST EAST OF NOB HILL GREAT AREA WITH A POOL NEW FLOORING UPDATE KITCHEN ALONG WITH UPDATE BATHROOM TILLE THRU OUT THE PROPERTY RENT INCLOUDE LAWN AND POOL CLENING
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8220 SUNRISELAKES
8220 Sunrise Lakes Blvd, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful condo in this 55 plus community, apt is in impeccable conditions, it offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with a balcony overlooking the small, lake, this is also a community that have access to a club house and is well center and in close
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sunrise rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,860.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Sunrise include Welleby, Spring Tree, Savannah, and Sawgrass Lakes.
Some of the colleges located in the Sunrise area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sunrise from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.
