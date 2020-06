155 Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL

Tell me a bit about Pembroke Pines. Why would I want to live there?

Well, you like shiny new things, don’t you? Of course you do! For most of Pembroke Pines’ existence, it was a virtual Nowheresville, occupied only by unsettled terrain and the occasional dairy farm. Then, in the mid 1990s, South Florida’s population boomed, quickly transforming the Pines into one of the area’s most prestigious communities and a habitual winner of all sorts of fancy-sounding awards (“All-American City Award,” “City Livability Award”). In the past several years, the city’s population growth has stabilized, resulting in a full, vibrant community that isn’t hindered by overpopulation like so many other South Florida suburbs.

An overwhelming majority of residential dwellings (more than 90 percent) were built in the 1990s or later, meanwhile, so you can expect to live, shop, and play in a city that has a modern, new-fangled look and feel. Factor in weather that rarely dips below 60 degrees, and we bet Pembroke is sounding more like Paradise by the minute …