155 Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Pembroke Falls
25 Units Available
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1180 sqft
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
11 Units Available
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Lots of amenities in pet-friendly community close to Fletcher Park and North University Drive. On-site laundry, car-wash area, courtyard, and pool. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer hookups. Dining and shopping options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
41 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1466 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pembroke Lakes South
10 Units Available
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1320 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
40 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,575
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1341 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pembroke Lakes South
15 Units Available
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
994 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,692
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Pembroke Pointe
10 Units Available
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1391 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakes of Western Pines
14 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1335 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1761 NW 96th Ter
1761 Northwest 96th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
LAKEFRONT 2/2 LOCATED IN PEMBROKE PINES. ALL TILE, CLEAN AND READY FOR MOVE IN. LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING AREA AND BEDROOMS. SECOND FLOOR UNIT

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1016 NW 100th Ave
1016 Northwest 100th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1584 sqft
Spectacular townhome 3 bed 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1000 N Hiatus Rd
1000 North Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4 sqft
4 bedroom and 3 bath with den in Monterey expanded model with pool and 3 car garage. Home is located in desirable Crystal Harbour in the exclusive gated community of Pembroke Falls.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
507 147 Ave
507 SW 147th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Conveniently located next to the exclusive The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, and Pembroke Lakes Mall. Conveniently located next to the exclusive The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, and Pembroke Lakes Mall.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
151 NW 78th Ave U151
151 Northwest 78th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1 sqft
Spacious and beautiful upgraded 4 Beds 2 baths home in a quiet, desired neighborhood. Washer and dryer inside. Amazing school zone NO HOA fast approvaliP

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Grand Palms
1 Unit Available
15621 SW 16th Ct
15621 16th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION AND LOCATION!!! GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH GARDEN VIEW IN PRESTIGIOUS GRAND PALMS GOLF AND COUNTRY RESORT. 4 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. THE MASTER BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
10640 SW 6TH ST
10640 Southwest 6th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1 sqft
HERMOSO TOWNHOUSE, Pisos laminados de madera Escaleras y Segundo Piso, Pisos de cer&aacute;mica en Area Formal Comedor y Sala mas &aacute;rea Family Room. Tope de Granito en la Cocina. Mascotas hasta 20 lbs, Patio Principal y trasero.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Pembroke Lakes South
1 Unit Available
230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11
230 Southwest 117th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1391 sqft
Spacious and open 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the prestigious Marquesa community of Pembroke Pines. Laminate flooring at the living-room and carpet at bedrooms.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
350 Palm Cir
350 Palm Cir W, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Pembroke Pines , close to Pembroke Lakes Mall , water included , washer dryer in the unit.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pembroke Pointe
1 Unit Available
10849 NW 8th St
10849 Northwest 8th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1121 sqft
Fully upgraded 2/2 villa in a great community in Pembroke Pines. Close distance to shops, hospital, restaurants, parks and more. First, last and deposit needed to move in. Available the FIRST of JUNE. For showing see broker remarks.

Median Rent in Pembroke Pines

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pembroke Pines is $1,897, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,406.
Studio
$1,534
1 Bed
$1,897
2 Beds
$2,406
3+ Beds
$3,312
City GuidePembroke Pines
Nestled in perpetually sunny South Florida within stone’s throw of Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines community has emerged in recent years as the Sunshine State’s fastest-growing ‘burb. Want to live the easy-breezy life in the double-P? Well, why else would you be here? Just peruse the following Qs and As and you’ll be living the good life with Pembroke Pines’ finest in a hot New York … er, South Florida … minute!

Having trouble with Craigslist Pembroke Pines? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Tell me a bit about Pembroke Pines. Why would I want to live there?

Well, you like shiny new things, don’t you? Of course you do! For most of Pembroke Pines’ existence, it was a virtual Nowheresville, occupied only by unsettled terrain and the occasional dairy farm. Then, in the mid 1990s, South Florida’s population boomed, quickly transforming the Pines into one of the area’s most prestigious communities and a habitual winner of all sorts of fancy-sounding awards (“All-American City Award,” “City Livability Award”). In the past several years, the city’s population growth has stabilized, resulting in a full, vibrant community that isn’t hindered by overpopulation like so many other South Florida suburbs.

An overwhelming majority of residential dwellings (more than 90 percent) were built in the 1990s or later, meanwhile, so you can expect to live, shop, and play in a city that has a modern, new-fangled look and feel. Factor in weather that rarely dips below 60 degrees, and we bet Pembroke is sounding more like Paradise by the minute …

How can I get around the city?

Simple: Hop in that car of yours and creep on down the highway at about 15 miles under the speed limit! Seriously, though, traffic is rarely backed up in Pembroke Pines. Public transportation is nonexistent, however, so you’ll need your own wheels to shop, bank, golf, and get to wherever you'd like to go.

Are many rentals available in Pembroke Pines? Anything special I should know?

When the city’s population spiked in the 1990s, townhomes, apartments, and condos (along with single family detached residences) seemingly sprung up overnight. Most are now occupied (93 percent), but plenty of units remain vacant, so it should be easy enough to land the lodgings of your dreams in Pembroke Pines.

A few other caveats to consider:

  • Landlords have plenty of time to kill in Pembroke Pines, and they’ll spend a good part of it checking out your past. Expect property managers to do an in-depth credit (and sometimes criminal) check on you.

  • Don’t bother getting on a waiting list unless a property manager can promise you an exact move-in date. Units are available in the city, but once they’re full, they tend to stay full, as most lodgers are long-time leasers.

What can I expect out of my Pembroke pad?

You’d be hard-pressed to find a place that was built prior to the mid 1990s, which means you can expect a slew of modern amenities in your new apartment. Most complexes look and feel more like vacation resorts/condos than apartments, and tennis courts, swimming pools, and rec centers are standard. Because many properties are so spread out, management often provides trolleys or chauffeured golf cart rides to get residents from point A to B within the complex.

Square footage varies from location to location obviously, but the typical 2 BR lodging will cover 1100-plus square feet and feature modern appliances, sizable patio space, and walk-in closets. Several new properties opened within the past year, meanwhile, so it’s not uncommon to find an apartment that’s never been lived in.

The average rental price in Pembroke Pines is around $1500, which is a bit misleading considering rental houses usually go for closer to 2 grand whereas apartments and condos can often be found for closer to $1100.

Which part of town should I live in?

Because all of Pembroke Pines pretty much sprung up at the same time, you won’t find many major differences between the city’s various ‘hoods. However, some neighborhoods, especially the ones erected near the tail end of the housing boom, have a lot of vacancies and continue to offer renters and buyers some killer deals. So be sure to shop the entire market before signing the dotted line.

Enjoy the hunt for your perfect pad, and welcome to Pembroke Pines!

June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pembroke Pines rents held steady over the past month

Pembroke Pines rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pembroke Pines stand at $1,898 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,406 for a two-bedroom. Pembroke Pines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pembroke Pines over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pembroke Pines

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pembroke Pines, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pembroke Pines is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Pembroke Pines' median two-bedroom rent of $2,406 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Pembroke Pines.
    • While rents in Pembroke Pines fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pembroke Pines than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pembroke Pines is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Pembroke Pines?
    In Pembroke Pines, the median rent is $1,534 for a studio, $1,897 for a 1-bedroom, $2,406 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,312 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pembroke Pines, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Pembroke Pines?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Pembroke Pines include Pembroke Lakes South, Pembroke Falls, Pembroke Pointe, and Walnut Creek.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Pembroke Pines?
    Some of the colleges located in the Pembroke Pines area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Pembroke Pines?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pembroke Pines from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Plantation.

