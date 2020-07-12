/
366 Apartments for rent in Welleby, Sunrise, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1092 sqft
Lakefront community that allows dogs and cats. Grills, pool, tennis court, and 24-hour gym available. Units have washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Sawgrass Expressway.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,344
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1102 sqft
Great location, just 25 minutes from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ceiling fan, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes tennis court, parking and pool.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4025 N Nob Hill Rd
4025 North Nob Hill Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
bEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR APT.cOMPLETELY TILE FLOORS .rEMODEL BATHROOMS .VERY LARGE SCREEN
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10208 NW 33rd Pl
10208 Northwest 33rd Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful three bedroom two bath townhouse large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet and double sink vanity large living room a dining area A front fenced in porch great community With a community pool Great location by Sawgrass Mall Near
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9908 Nob Hill Ln
9908 Nob Hill Lane, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A must see updated 3/2 with beautiful lake views. Excellent community. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter, laminate floors, stainless steel appliances. The apartment will be delivered freshly painted as well.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10026 Winding Lake Rd
10026 Winding Lakes Road, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This Beautifully remodeled second floor, corner unit, features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large screened-in balcony! New kitchen has wood cabinets, granite countertops, stacked washer/dryer, new A/C and vinyl flooring throughout.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10022 Winding Lake Rd
10022 Winding Lakes Road, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great location, comfortable 3/2 condo. Close to Shopping Centers, Sawgrass Mall, Restaurants, Banks, Sunrise Civic Center, Sawgrass expressway, and I75. Master Bathroom Redone.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3361 NW 101st Ave
3361 Northwest 101st Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
Beautiful community with fully remodeled furnished one bedroom and share bathroom to rent downstairs. This room is located in three bedroom townhouse with access to kitchen, living room and washer /dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3650 NW 95th Terrace, Unit 6K
3650 Northwest 95th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
LARGE 2/2 SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH TILE THROUGHOUT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. PROPERTY HAS BUILT IN CLOSETS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT AND ACCORDION SHUTTERS ON ALL WINDOWS. PETS NOT ALLOWED, RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10045 Winding Lake Rd
10045 Winding Lakes Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
AMAZING 2 BEDS 2 BATHS UNIT IN EXCELLENT SUNRISE UPDATES BATH , UPDATED KITCHEN ,TITLE FLOORS THROUGH OUT , FIRST FLOOR UNIT . TENNIS COURTS , COMMUNITY POOL SERVICE AND PLENTY OF GUESS PARKING . EXCELLENT COMMUNITY
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3581 NW 95th Ter
3581 Northwest 95th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING 2/2 MINT CONDITION READY TO MOVE IN!! VERY BRIGHT CORNER VILLA, DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF WELLEBY SUNRISE, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, SAFE AND QUIET AREA, ALL AGES!!! NO RESTRICTION! CLOSE TO SAWGRASS MALL and SAWGRASS EXPRESSWAY.
1 of 4
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4051 NW 93rd Ave
4051 Northwest 93rd Avenue, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Sunrise!! (RLNE5390110)
1 of 4
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4040 NW 93rd Ave
4040 Northwest 93rd Avenue, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
Price reduced and $500 off first full month's rent for 13-18 month lease if approved and moved in by 10/31/19!! Beautiful waterfront home featuring tile throughout the living areas and luxury vinyl plank flooring in the bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9321 NW 39th Ct
9321 Northwest 39th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1559 sqft
3/2 open bright floor plan. updated bath and kitchen, tilte floor throughout. fenced side yard. . 1st month,last month,1 month security deposit. submit proof of income and credit report at time of contract to lease.
Results within 1 mile of Welleby
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 02:36pm
$
6 Units Available
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1250 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
9341 Northwest 24th Place
9341 Northwest 24th Place, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2832 NW 99th Ter
2832 Northwest 99th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1059 sqft
FANTASTIC LOCATION. IMPECABLE 2/2.5 TOWNHOME IN THOUGHT OF WELLEBY AREA. WOOD LAMINATED FLOORS UPSTAIRS. NEUTRAL TILE GROUND FLOOR. COMMUNITY POOL. MINUTES AWAY FROM SAWGRASS EXPRESSWY AND SHOPPING. READY TO MOVE IN. EASY TO SHOW.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9370 NW 25th Ct
9370 Northwest 25th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1360 sqft
GREAT HOME IN GREAT AREA OF SUNRISE 3/2 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE BIG BACK YARD FENCED CORNER WITH CIRCLE DRIVE WAY MUST SEE
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4470 NW 92nd Ter
4470 Northwest 92nd Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1464 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Single Family Home With a Den! Easily can be a 3rd bedroom or perfect office with it's own sliding glass door to the patio! Open floor plan with tile floors and vinyl wood floors in the bedrooms no carpet! Brand New
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4088 NW 90 Avenue
4088 Northwest 90th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 309966 Brand New Kitchen Appliances and brand new bathroom Please call for showing instructions. Minimum 650 Credit Score for Every applicant over 18.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3522 NW 91st Ave
3522 NW 91st Ave, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful two-story townhouse two bedroom 1 1/2 bath in the heart of sunrise right by Cypress Park and Sawgrass Mall For more information please call or text 786-991-6115 Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5713436)
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8100 sunrise lakes blvd
8100 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
NEW RENTAL LISTING EVERYTHING IN CONDO IS NEW NEW TILE FLOORS THRU OUT NEW WHITE KITCHEN ,BEAUTIFUL COUNTER TOPS AND APPL.
