2 bed 2 bath apartments
314 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Sawgrass Lakes
24 Units Available
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1299 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Spring Tree
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1250 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Welleby
9 Units Available
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1102 sqft
Great location, just 25 minutes from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ceiling fan, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes tennis court, parking and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Savannah
45 Units Available
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Welleby
24 Units Available
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1092 sqft
Lakefront community that allows dogs and cats. Grills, pool, tennis court, and 24-hour gym available. Units have washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Sawgrass Expressway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sawgrass Lakes
15 Units Available
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1178 sqft
Situated between Highway 869 and NW 136th Ave. Luxury homes have carpet, garbage disposal, private laundry facilities and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a dog park, a pool and a playground.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Savannah
9 Units Available
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1194 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Savannah
Contact for Availability
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1112 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.
Last updated April 7 at 01:32pm
Spring Tree
5 Units Available
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8100 sunrise lakes blvd
8100 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
NEW RENTAL LISTING EVERYTHING IN CONDO IS NEW NEW TILE FLOORS THRU OUT NEW WHITE KITCHEN ,BEAUTIFUL COUNTER TOPS AND APPL.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
2832 NW 99th Ter
2832 Northwest 99th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1059 sqft
FANTASTIC LOCATION. IMPECABLE 2/2.5 TOWNHOME IN THOUGHT OF WELLEBY AREA. WOOD LAMINATED FLOORS UPSTAIRS. NEUTRAL TILE GROUND FLOOR. COMMUNITY POOL. MINUTES AWAY FROM SAWGRASS EXPRESSWY AND SHOPPING. READY TO MOVE IN. EASY TO SHOW.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8220 SUNRISELAKES
8220 Sunrise Lakes Blvd, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful condo in this 55 plus community, apt is in impeccable conditions, it offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with a balcony overlooking the small, lake, this is also a community that have access to a club house and is well center and in close
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
7502 NW 30th Pl
7502 NW 30th Place, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
*VACANT* Lovely 2 bed/2 bath condo in quiet 55+ community of Quail Run. This top floor unit features: Updated bathrooms, Stainless Steel appliances, newer carpet, screened-in Patio. Community Boasts laundry room facilities, pool & clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Spring Tree
1 Unit Available
3791 NW 84th Ave
3791 Northwest 84th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1190 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 unit w/private screened-in patio.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
9832 NOB HILL LANE
9832 Nob Hill Lane, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
986 sqft
Gorgeous and well maintained 2 BR / 2 BA Lake view Unit in Villas de Venezia. Walking Closet in Master room Laminate floors, Washer & Dryer indoors.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Springtree Lakes
1 Unit Available
4470 NW 92nd Ter
4470 Northwest 92nd Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1464 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Single Family Home With a Den! Easily can be a 3rd bedroom or perfect office with it's own sliding glass door to the patio! Open floor plan with tile floors and vinyl wood floors in the bedrooms no carpet! Brand New
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
10007 WINDING LAKE RD
10007 Winding Lakes Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
810 sqft
TWO BED ROOMS. TWO BATHS. LARGE CONDO IN WEST SUNRISE. NEW KITCHEN. TILE IN COMMON AREAS. WOOD IN BED ROOMS. WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. FRESLY PAINT. NEW REFRIGERATOR, STOVE , AND MICRO WAY. LARGE WALKING CLOSETS.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
New River Estates
1 Unit Available
755 SW 148th Ave
755 Southwest 148th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1064 sqft
Beautiful Lake view Condo, this 2 bedroom 2 full bath is an amazing offer. Ground floor for easy access into the home. Extremely close to 3 major highways. Great area for kids, schools are A rated. Newly painted exterior.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8435 Sunrise Lakes Blvd 104
8435 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
850 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Sunrise - Property Id: 270027 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom garden apartment in Sunrise Lakes. This lovely ground floor unit features beautiful laminate wood floors and tranquil water views.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Welleby
1 Unit Available
10029 Winding Lake Rd # 102 102
10029 Winding Lakes Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
760 sqft
Nice apartment" - Property Id: 227411 Remodeled 1st floor, 2 bed 2 bath condo. Open concept Kitchen with granite counters and modern lighting. Laminate wood flooring and 6 inch baseboards throughout the residence.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Welleby
1 Unit Available
10018 Winding Lake Rd 103
10018 Winding Lakes Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
760 sqft
Sunrise - Property Id: 236881 CENTRALLY LOCATED LIKE NEW TOTALLY REMODELED UNIT. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS AROUND THE AREA. RENTERS INSURANCE A MUST. SMALL PET OK. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED. PET DEPOSIT OF $200.00 NOT REFUNDABLE.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
3055 NW 126th Ave # 220
3055 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Townhouse in luxury Artesia, Sunrise - Property Id: 247072 Gorgeous, spacious, 2 bedrooms plus loft area with 2.5 bathroom townhouse in luxury Artesia.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Sawgrass Mills
1 Unit Available
2681 N Flamingo Rd # 2307s
2681 North Flamingo Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1113 sqft
UNIQUE UNIT ON THE 23 FLOOR IN TAO SAWGRASS - Property Id: 247112 UNIQUE UNIT ON THE 23 FLOOR WITH 2 COVER PARKING SPACE*** NICE WOOD FLORING AND IN GREAT CONDITION**JUST WALKING DISTANCE TO SAWGRASS MALL AND **DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY **VACANT
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
3650 NW 95th Terrace, Unit 6K
3650 Northwest 95th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
LARGE 2/2 SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH TILE THROUGHOUT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. PROPERTY HAS BUILT IN CLOSETS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT AND ACCORDION SHUTTERS ON ALL WINDOWS. PETS NOT ALLOWED, RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED.
