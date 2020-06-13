/
/
oakland park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM
220 Apartments for rent in Oakland Park, FL📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Club 2831 207
2831 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
******AVAILABLE July 8. Quick approval!! Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
1930 NE 45th St
1930 Northeast 45th Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Next apartment at Coral Ridge offers stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
340 Northeast 57th Court
340 Northeast 57th Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Dream kitchen, granite white cabinets. Dining room, spacious bedrooms, interior laundry room. Deck. Fenced yard. Small pets welcome. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fort-lauderdale-fl?lid=12892562 (RLNE5408413)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Oakland Grove
1 Unit Available
The Isles 3236
3236 NW 31st Ter, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
********AVAILABLE AUGUST 27********** The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Andrews Gardens
1 Unit Available
95 NE 41st unit# I-129
95 NE 41st St, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
- (RLNE5851398)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
Sailboat Pointe 2440 1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
118 Lake Emerald 207
118 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
920 sqft
***Available JULY 18***** Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald!! Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland Park Central Business District
1 Unit Available
4224 N Dixie Hwy 86
4224 Dixie Highway, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Unit 86 Available 07/01/20 2017 town-home in new community Eastside Village - Property Id: 288925 2017 town-home in new community Eastside Village. 3 bed - 2 1/2 bath / attached 1 car garage / UV privacy screened in lanai.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
213 Lake Pointe Dr #203
213 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
890 sqft
213 Lake Pointe #203 * 2 beds/ 2 baths - Spacious 2 bedroom /2 bath Apartment for Rent. Enjoy the following amenities: Reserved Parking. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Gated Community. 24/7 Security Guard. Pool and Clubhouse. Tennis Court.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2881 N Oakland Forest Dr Apt 306
2881 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy remodeled Unit. Lake/garden view, ceramic and laminate floors, spacious and plenty of amenities.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
114 Lake Emerald Dr
114 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
920 sqft
Never Ending Lake Views in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 24 hour man gated, resort style community. Kitchen and Bathrooms have just been remolded. Impact Windows being installed.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
5432 NE 1st Ter
5432 Northeast 1st Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
828 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in Andrews Gardens.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Central Oakland Park
1 Unit Available
3860 NE 10TH AVE
3860 Northeast 10th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$1,050
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
AMAZING AND GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED MODERN STUDIO WITH A FULL BATHROOM FOR RENT. APARTMENT COMES WITH NEW KITCHEN AND QUARTZ COUNTERTOP, NEW ICE COLD CENTRAL A/C WITH NEST SYSTEM, NEW IMPACT WINDOWS, AND DOORS, TOTALLY FENCED IN PROPERTY.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1607 NE 32ND ST
1607 Northeast 32nd Street, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$975
350 sqft
AMAZING COZY EFFICIENCY APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, FULLY FURNISHED WITH SLICK DESIGN, 40' TV, NEW BAMBOO FLOOR, REMOLDED BATHROOM, ALL LINENS AND KITCHENWARE INCLUDED, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
5250 NE 6th Ave
5250 Northeast 6th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
940 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bed, 2 bath condo with large, open concept kitchen, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances! Split floorplan with two master suites! Stackable washer & dryer in unit! Semi-private entrance surrounded by lush green
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1550 NE 34TH CT
1550 NE 34th Ct, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1015 sqft
The Grandeur of Oakland Park newly built in 2018! Now available large open floor plan two-bedroom split, two bath appointed with modern luxury features in a boutique style building of just 18 units.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
220 NW 47th St
220 Northwest 47th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Simply amazing remodeled 2/2 in Oakland Park for rent. Close to I95, restaurants and malls, Wilton Manors and minutes from the beach.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lloyd Estates
1 Unit Available
669 W Oakland Park Blvd
669 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1130 sqft
Wonderful huge 1st floor 2/2. 1156 sq. ft. It's like having a whole house. 55 and older community. Pet friendly up to 20 lbs. 1 pet only. Non smoking. Great location. close to I-95. 4 miles to the ocean. 1 mile to Wilton Manors.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
3900 NE 18th Ave
3900 Northeast 18th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1228 sqft
Impeccable unit with many upgrades. Crown molding throughout, upgraded baseboards, custom closets and mirrors. Beautiful commercial grade laminate flooring upstairs and downstairs. Stainless appliances in kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
3801 NE 16TH TE
3801 Northeast 16th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1542 sqft
This Coral Heights single family, corner home sits on a canal; split bedroom plan with three bedrooms, 2 bath and a large open living area. The master bedroom and a 2nd bedroom have views to the pool area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Royal Palm Isles
1 Unit Available
3672 NW 18th Ave
3672 Northwest 18th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1349 sqft
This Spacious WATERFRONT 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL HOME in Royal Palm Acres checks-off so many boxes on the list.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oakland Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,680.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Oakland Park include Oakland Forest.
Some of the colleges located in the Oakland Park area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oakland Park from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL