/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:20 AM
299 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
$
Sawgrass Lakes
23 Units Available
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,627
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,706
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
3020 NW 125th Ave
3020 Northwest 125th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2072 sqft
7 MONTH RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. Stunning 2-story PENTHOUSE, professionally decorated. 3 bedrooms, 2.5bathrooms. Variety of upgrades, crown molding, tile in common areas. All utilities except electricity included.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8500 Sunrise Lakes Blvd
8500 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath unit with views of the lake from the third floor. Remodeled property. Water, trash, sewer, pest control & basic cable included in rent.
1 of 6
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Sunrise Golf Village West
1 Unit Available
11400 NW 32nd Mnr
11400 Northwest 32nd Manor, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1800 sqft
Awesome floor plan. Newer appliances. Home has a fenced in back yard. Large screened in patio area. Extended living room. Tons of space! Owner will give the tenant option to keep the furniture. Wiling to rent furnished or Unfurnished. (RLNE5649631)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Savannah
1 Unit Available
12797 NW 13th St
12797 Northwest 13th Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOVINGLY MAINTAINED TWO STORY, FURNISHED HOME IN LAGUNA AT HOMES OF SAWGRASS MILLS IN SUNRISE. ALL CERAMIC FLOORS, MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH ON FIRST FLOOR AND NICE PATIO BEING OFFERED FOR RENT FOR THE FIRST TIME.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3720 Inverrary Drive
3720 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
638 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, highly upgraded (flat screen TV) - 2 BR/2 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,699 located in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3710 Inverrary Dr
3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
$1,199
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished (beautifully) + flat screen TV - Studio/1 Full Bath; directly on the lake (Magnificent view) for Rent starting at $1,199 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.Short term leases are available.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lagomar
1 Unit Available
143 SW 127th Ter
143 Southwest 127th Terrace, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2190 sqft
Awesome Home in Lago Mar area! Beautifully Furnished, 1-of-a-kind, quiet, gated, built less than 4 yrs ago, oversized front garden, covered patio, pool, bright and clean with 18 large impact windows or southern exposure, private split bedroom plan
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14503 SW 16th St
14503 Southwest 16th Street, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4580 sqft
1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM, NO EXCEPTIONS.!!! Welcome to this FURNISHED Unique & One of a Kind Luxurious Resort Style Home Featuring 4 Beds + Office & 3.5 Baths in the Main home & a Private 1,193 sq.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4770 NW 21st St
4770 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
928 sqft
fully furnished down to the linens, just bring your toothbrush! Available for 6 months plus a day or longer. Large one bedroom with one and half baths. Condo is in great condition.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3430 NW 52nd Ave
3430 Northwest 52nd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
944 sqft
55yrs+ adult community. Enjoy the sunrise everyday from your top floor fully furnished turn key unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3750 Inverrary Dr
3750 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM ON INVERRARY GOLF COURSE AND WIDE CANAL, CORNER UNIT WITH EXTRA WINDOWS AND SPACE. LOCATED IN THE RESORT STYLED COMPLEX CALLED INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE, THE JEWEL OF INVERRARY, WITH INDOOR AND OUT SWIMMING POOLS AND JACUZZI.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Plantation Gardens
1 Unit Available
861 Ixora Ln
861 Ixora Lane, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1645 sqft
Paradise Tropical Resort Style Home. This beautifully updated pool home has a calming resort feel with all the comforts and amenities needed.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4170 Inverrary Dr
4170 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, spacious, 1 bed/1 bath apartment, available furnished or unfurnished, centrally located. Gated community. Tile floors, very bright and lots of closet space. Huge, screened balcony. Laundry facilities on the same floor.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3740 Inverrary Dr
3740 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
880 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, flat screen TV - 1 BR/1.5 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,399 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16300 Golf Club Rd
16300 Golf Club Road, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1487 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL, RARELY AVAILABLE, MINIMUM 4 MOS. TOP FLOOR UNIT, SUPERB DECORATIONS THRUOGHOUT, MAGNIFICENT VIEWS FROM THIS PENTHOUSE FLOOR. FURNISHED AND READY FOR SEASONAL OCCUPANCY. FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16254 Laurel Drive
16254 Laurel Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
TOTALLY FURNISHED !!!! Bright, beautiful & spacious 2/2 condo in Weston. Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms. Screened and spacious patio with an extra closet for storage. Washer and dryer in the unit. Complex has private pool.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4841 NW 22nd Court
4841 Northwest 22nd Court, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
949 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED GROUND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS CONDO UNIT. UNIT AFFORDS EGRESS AND INGRESS FROM BACK DOOR CLOSE TO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT.WATER AND AMENITIES INCLUDED
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16091 Blatt Blvd
16091 Blatt Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
**FULLY FURNISHED APARTMENT 2 BED / 2 BATH** Renovated kitchen and baths. Excellent location!! Equipped kitchen, ready to move in. Excellent opportunity, don't miss it!
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16287 Laurel Dr
16287 Laurel Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent Seasonal Rental. Excellent property in Villas of Bonaventure. No age or rental restrictions, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and only 20 min. away from Ft. Lauderdale International Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Sunrise
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4321 NW 16th St
4321 Northwest 16th Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
867 sqft
SEASONAL ONLY / MAX 7 months FULLY FURNISHED Beautifull fully furnished 55 + Seasonal rental minimum 6 months a year max 7 months a year per association, Located on the heart of Lauderhill close to fine dining and shopping, a real hidden gem.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7897 Golf Circle Dr
7897 Golf Circle Drive, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
920 sqft
Looking for a spacious Furnished Apartment? Come and check this Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, nice classy furnished Apartment, clean, awesome location, on the top 3rd Floor, ready for a new tenant.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
13850 SW 18th Ct
13850 Southwest 18th Court, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3866 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 10TH. Perfect paradise get away! This large FURNISHED house has a total of five bedrooms; three master bedrooms with their own bathrooms, and two bedrooms with shared bathrooms.
Similar Pages
Sunrise 1 BedroomsSunrise 2 BedroomsSunrise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunrise 3 BedroomsSunrise Accessible ApartmentsSunrise Apartments with Balcony
Sunrise Apartments with GarageSunrise Apartments with GymSunrise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunrise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSunrise Apartments with ParkingSunrise Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FL