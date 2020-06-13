Apartment List
166 Apartments for rent in Margate, FL

Holiday Springs
Coral Bay
Holiday Springs
15 Units Available
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1270 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1154 sqft
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
Holiday Springs
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
3 Units Available
Oakland Hills
5501 SW 11th St, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
867 sqft
Welcome Home! We are a family style community overlooking beautiful lake with fountain. Oakland Hills has all the elements you expect in a great home. There are laundry facilities and laundry room hookups in each apartment.
Coral Bay
16 Units Available
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1336 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.

Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
5171 NW 31st St
5171 Northwest 31st Street, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1699 sqft
NO HOA!!!! Quick Approval and Fast Move-In! This fresh and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home in perfectly located in Margate - Sample and Banks! This house features a split floor plan with a newly updated kitchen, freshly painted, enclosed patio, french

1 Unit Available
7897 Golf Circle Dr
7897 Golf Circle Drive, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
920 sqft
Looking for a spacious Furnished Apartment? Come and check this Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, nice classy furnished Apartment, clean, awesome location, on the top 3rd Floor, ready for a new tenant.

Royal Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
6870 Royal Palm Blvd
6870 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
wOw! Unit 114. Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully furnished condo in a very active 55+ community. Ground floor unit on the canal with tile throughout, eat-in kitchen, screened in patio with common laundry on the floor.

North Margate
1 Unit Available
2611 NW 64th Ter
2611 Northwest 64th Terrace, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
wOw! Don't miss this nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath half duplex in the Winfield Blvd area of North Margate. Tile throughout with enclosed patio, wash room with washer and dryer and a very spacious, fenced in back yard. NO HOA.

1 Unit Available
7690 NW 18th St
7690 Northwest 18th Street, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7690 NW 18th St in Margate. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1905 NW 79th Ave
1905 Northwest 79th Avenue, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1576 sqft
Beautiful Move-In Ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath One-Story Single Family Home in Royal Springs South! New Samsung SS Appliances in Kitchen, Brand New A/C ahd Remodeled Bathrooms. New Sprinkler System, Gutters and Window Blinds.

Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
5483 NW 27th Ave
5483 NW 27th Ct, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1443 sqft
Brand new townhouse in family friendly gated community located in a highly desirable area with tropical landscaping, sidewalks and community street lighting.

1 Unit Available
6680 NW 16th St
6680 Northwest 16th Street, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1061 sqft
THIS 55 AND OVER COMMUNITY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CORNER HOUSE WAS COMPLETELY REDONE WITH NEW ROOF,KITCHEN,BATHROOMS,FLOOR AND MUCH MORE THIS IS 55 AND OVER COMMUNITY!!! please call to TENANT ALLOW SHOWING SUNDAY 10-5 MONDAY-THURSDAY 4-7 THANKS

1 Unit Available
4952 N Hemingway Cir
4952 North Hemingway Circle, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1359 sqft
Large Key West style townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus office. 1st floor all ceramic tile, big living and dining rooms that lead out to roofed screened in patio. Great eat-in kitchen. Large bedrooms with balcony. Court yard entrance.

Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
7546 Pinewalk Dr S
7546 Pinewalk Drive South, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1550 sqft
Desirable corner unit in stylish and well-maintained Fairway Views! This 3br/2ba villa sits directly on the Carolina Club golf course, offering endless views of a serene setting! Fabulous features include REMODELED KITCHEN, BRAND NEW A/C UNIT,

1 Unit Available
114 NW 60th Ave
114 Northwest 60th Avenue, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
825 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed/2 Bath condo in prime Margate location!!! One of the few condos at this rental price in the area.

Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
3051 Holiday Springs Blvd
3051 Holiday Springs Boulevard, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Cozy, bright and clean 2/2 second floor condo. Unit is very spacious & has lovely golf course views. Full size washer/dryer inside unit; eat in kitchen; large master bedroom with large walk in closet; great layout and over 900 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
3435 Merrick Ln
3435 Merrick Lane, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1547 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3435 Merrick Ln in Margate. View photos, descriptions and more!

North Margate
1 Unit Available
6560 Winfield Blvd
6560 Winfield Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
724 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6560 Winfield Blvd in Margate. View photos, descriptions and more!

Royal Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
6890 Royal Palm Blvd
6890 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed 2 bath top floor. 55+ community HOPA (elevator) New open kitchen with BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, new waterproof flooring throughout. spacious bedrooms. Remodeled master bathroom.

1 Unit Available
5660 SW 3rd Pl
5660 Southwest 3rd Place, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
Cute one bedroom one bath furnished condo unit on 2nd floor, no elevators. Well kept complex offering pool, tennis court, bocce court, BBQ 55 and over community. No pets background report required Proof of income required

Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
3420 N Pinewalk Dr N
3420 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.

Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
3420 Pinewalk Dr 713
3420 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.

1 Unit Available
5390 SW 6th Street
5390 Southwest 6th Street, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1123 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,123 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
City GuideMargate
Home of 202 golf courses within a thirty-minute radius, Margate is seated just over seven miles from the Atlantic ocean beaches. Margate's approximately 53,284 people are spread out on less than nine square miles.

Close to both Miami (36 miles away) and Fort Lauderdale (13 miles away), it's a prime destination for people to visit during holidays, and is a popular refuge for “snow birds” -- people escaping harsh winters for a warmer climate elsewhere. And who wouldn't want to spend winters here? Margate's average temperature in January only dips down to a mild 58.7 degrees, while summers tend to heat up, with the average July temperature rising up to a sultry 90.6 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Margate? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Renting in Margate: House or Apartment?

The overall cost of living in Margate is 10.9 percent lower than the average of cities in the US. Though other factors are important, like nearby attractions and daily commute, the rents alone show that you get more bang for your buck with a house rental than an apartment. Most rentals in Margate were built between 1970 and 1979, with many of the others dating back to between 1980 to 1989, so expect to get a retro feel from some of your prospects.

Margate Neighborhoods

Each neighborhood in Margate boasts its unique characteristics. Though you can't get a real feel until you spend some time there, here's a bird's-eye view of each neighborhood. From cost to ambience to environment, we'll give you a full rundown. Let's begin!

Margate Estates: This one has some pretty unique characteristics. The population are Jamaican and Haitian people living here than nearly any other neighborhood in America. Boasting a very low crime rate, it has a nice blend of college students and decent walkability to all the places your daily errands require. $$

Winfield Blvd / NW 62nd Ave: With an eclectic mix of Haitian and South American culture, this is an above average income neighborhood. $$

W Sample Rd / Belmonte Blvd: This is a moderate income neighborhood with a 13.4% vacancy rate. $$

W Sample Rd / Rock Island Rd: College students are welcome here, a neighborhood with above average walkability and safety. Residents here also have above average income. $$$$

NW 66th Ave / Royal Palm Blvd: Most Margate neighborhoods are very diverse, and this is no exception. The majority of apartments here are studio to two bedroom places. $$$$

Fair Gate: This is a moderate income neighborhood with a 13.2% vacancy rate, and most rentals here are studios up to two bedroom apartments. $$$$

Route 441 / W Atlantic Blvd: This neighborhood has more high-rise apartments than any other in the city, with rents that are pricey but not out of this world. $$

City Center: A relatively low-income area, this bustling center has a vacancy rate of 15.1%, and the average rent is super-affordable. $

NW 5th Ct / NW 69th: This neighborhood has more studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment than almost any other neighborhood in the US, so you'll have your pick of the litter. $

W Atlantic Blvd / NW 76th Ave: This neighborhood has a lot of college student and is relatively walkable, boasting an above average safety rating. $$$$$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Margate?
The average rent price for Margate rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,720.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Margate?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Margate include Holiday Springs, and Coral Bay.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Margate?
Some of the colleges located in the Margate area include Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, and Nova Southeastern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Margate?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Margate from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

