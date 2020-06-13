166 Apartments for rent in Margate, FL

Margate Neighborhoods

Each neighborhood in Margate boasts its unique characteristics. Though you can't get a real feel until you spend some time there, here's a bird's-eye view of each neighborhood. From cost to ambience to environment, we'll give you a full rundown. Let's begin!

Margate Estates: This one has some pretty unique characteristics. The population are Jamaican and Haitian people living here than nearly any other neighborhood in America. Boasting a very low crime rate, it has a nice blend of college students and decent walkability to all the places your daily errands require. $$

Winfield Blvd / NW 62nd Ave: With an eclectic mix of Haitian and South American culture, this is an above average income neighborhood. $$

W Sample Rd / Belmonte Blvd: This is a moderate income neighborhood with a 13.4% vacancy rate. $$

W Sample Rd / Rock Island Rd: College students are welcome here, a neighborhood with above average walkability and safety. Residents here also have above average income. $$$$

NW 66th Ave / Royal Palm Blvd: Most Margate neighborhoods are very diverse, and this is no exception. The majority of apartments here are studio to two bedroom places. $$$$

Fair Gate: This is a moderate income neighborhood with a 13.2% vacancy rate, and most rentals here are studios up to two bedroom apartments. $$$$

Route 441 / W Atlantic Blvd: This neighborhood has more high-rise apartments than any other in the city, with rents that are pricey but not out of this world. $$

City Center: A relatively low-income area, this bustling center has a vacancy rate of 15.1%, and the average rent is super-affordable. $

NW 5th Ct / NW 69th: This neighborhood has more studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment than almost any other neighborhood in the US, so you'll have your pick of the litter. $

W Atlantic Blvd / NW 76th Ave: This neighborhood has a lot of college student and is relatively walkable, boasting an above average safety rating. $$$$$