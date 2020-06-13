166 Apartments for rent in Margate, FL📍
Close to both Miami (36 miles away) and Fort Lauderdale (13 miles away), it's a prime destination for people to visit during holidays, and is a popular refuge for “snow birds” -- people escaping harsh winters for a warmer climate elsewhere. And who wouldn't want to spend winters here? Margate's average temperature in January only dips down to a mild 58.7 degrees, while summers tend to heat up, with the average July temperature rising up to a sultry 90.6 degrees.
The overall cost of living in Margate is 10.9 percent lower than the average of cities in the US. Though other factors are important, like nearby attractions and daily commute, the rents alone show that you get more bang for your buck with a house rental than an apartment. Most rentals in Margate were built between 1970 and 1979, with many of the others dating back to between 1980 to 1989, so expect to get a retro feel from some of your prospects.
Each neighborhood in Margate boasts its unique characteristics. Though you can't get a real feel until you spend some time there, here's a bird's-eye view of each neighborhood. From cost to ambience to environment, we'll give you a full rundown. Let's begin!
Margate Estates: This one has some pretty unique characteristics. The population are Jamaican and Haitian people living here than nearly any other neighborhood in America. Boasting a very low crime rate, it has a nice blend of college students and decent walkability to all the places your daily errands require. $$
Winfield Blvd / NW 62nd Ave: With an eclectic mix of Haitian and South American culture, this is an above average income neighborhood. $$
W Sample Rd / Belmonte Blvd: This is a moderate income neighborhood with a 13.4% vacancy rate. $$
W Sample Rd / Rock Island Rd: College students are welcome here, a neighborhood with above average walkability and safety. Residents here also have above average income. $$$$
NW 66th Ave / Royal Palm Blvd: Most Margate neighborhoods are very diverse, and this is no exception. The majority of apartments here are studio to two bedroom places. $$$$
Fair Gate: This is a moderate income neighborhood with a 13.2% vacancy rate, and most rentals here are studios up to two bedroom apartments. $$$$
Route 441 / W Atlantic Blvd: This neighborhood has more high-rise apartments than any other in the city, with rents that are pricey but not out of this world. $$
City Center: A relatively low-income area, this bustling center has a vacancy rate of 15.1%, and the average rent is super-affordable. $
NW 5th Ct / NW 69th: This neighborhood has more studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment than almost any other neighborhood in the US, so you'll have your pick of the litter. $
W Atlantic Blvd / NW 76th Ave: This neighborhood has a lot of college student and is relatively walkable, boasting an above average safety rating. $$$$$