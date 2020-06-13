194 Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
$
4 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
6 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2735 NW 58TH Terr
2735 Northwest 58th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1250 sqft
2735 nw 58TH - Spacious 3/2 apartment (sec 8 approved) Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in triplex ready for move in. Newly renovated with upgraded appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2260 NW 59th Way
2260 Northwest 59th Way, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1004 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
1361 NW 58th Avenue
1361 Northwest 58th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1004 sqft
Duplex with Fenced-In Backyard Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,004 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3710 Inverrary Dr
3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
$1,199
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished (beautifully) + flat screen TV - Studio/1 Full Bath; directly on the lake (Magnificent view) for Rent starting at $1,199 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.Short term leases are available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4222 Inverrary Blvd 4112
4222 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
WERE YOU LOOKING FOR A SAFE BUILDING? YOU FOUND IT!!! FREE SATELLITE TV (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) TWO SWIMMING POOLS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY Gated Community Beautiful Park with Kids

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5645 NW 28th St
5645 NW 28th St, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1215 sqft
VERY LARGE 3/2 UNIT IN A MULTY FAMILY IN LAUDERHILL - WITH WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. UPGRADED KITCHEN, FRESHLY PAINTED, READY TO MOVE IN

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3650 Environ Blvd
3650 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1242 sqft
SPACIOUS 2/2 W/GOLF & LAKE VIEWS! SCREENED TERRACE W/ROLL-DOWN SHUTTERS! GREAT STORAGE INCL 3 WALK-IN CLOSETS! NEWER A/C UNIT! NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES! NEW WATER HEATER! FULL-SIZE WASHER/DRYER! REMODELED MASTER SHOWER! ALARM SYSTEM! SECURE BLDG ..

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3571 NW Inverrary Dr
3571 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1070 sqft
Attractive 2 bed 2 bath condo in desirable location. This 55 and over condo is move-in ready and comes with its own washer dryer unit. It also boast large patio with a garden view with newer appliances all with a gated community .

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4321 NW 16th St
4321 Northwest 16th Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
867 sqft
SEASONAL ONLY / MAX 7 months FULLY FURNISHED Beautifull fully furnished 55 + Seasonal rental minimum 6 months a year max 7 months a year per association, Located on the heart of Lauderhill close to fine dining and shopping, a real hidden gem.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4770 NW 21st St
4770 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
928 sqft
fully furnished down to the linens, just bring your toothbrush! Available for 6 months plus a day or longer. Large one bedroom with one and half baths. Condo is in great condition.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7081 Environ Blvd
7081 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1148 sqft
Guard gated community. Kitchen opening allows for counter seating and to view living room area. Plenty of closet space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2251 NW 41st Ave
2251 Northwest 41st Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2251 NW 41st Ave in Lauderhill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1794 NW 55th Ave
1794 Northwest 55th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1249 sqft
VACANT!!! Safe and Secure... IMPACT WINDOWS 3 bed / 2.5 bath completely tiled 2 story unit, lots of natural lighting, additional laundry and storage room, centrally located, lots of parking. FAST approval process.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2601 NW 56th Ave
2601 Northwest 56th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Nicely kept 1/1.5 unit with a beautiful view of the city. View extends all the way to downtown Ft. Lauderdale. Unit is very close to elevator and laundry room. A few miles away from Broward Mall and Sawgrass Mills Mall.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1501 NW 43rd Ave
1501 Northwest 43rd Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 1/1 ground floor Corner Unit condo, storm shutters, Hugh Master bedroom closet, separate dining area, spacious living area, recently painted, Community Pool. Association states 55+ community, good credit, NO record of eviction.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Flair
1 Unit Available
4951 NW 15th St
4951 Northwest 15th Street, Lauderhill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1984 sqft
ELEGANTLY RENOVATED HOME !!! 4 BEDROOMS , 2 BATHROOMS ,,, BEAUTIFUL HOME,,, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, QUARTZ TOPS AND NEW APPLIANCES ,,, ALL NEW BATHROOMS ...NEW WATER HEATHER ,,, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE...

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6260 S Falls Circle Dr
6260 Falls Circle Drive South, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Spacious 2/2, wood and tile flooring. Larger than regular units, Fully equipped kitchen with almost new appliances. Freshly painted barely occupied. Screened patio overlooking a beautiful garden and golf view. Great location.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5570 NW 44th St
5570 Northwest 44th Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1085 sqft
GREAT UNIT 2/2+WASHER & DRYER INSIDE ! GOLF VIEW, SOUTH EAST BALCONY EXPOSURE TO GET THE MAXIMUM SUN AND LIGHT. YOU WILL ENJOY HAVING THIS QUIET AREA AND BE CLOSE TO THE BEACHES, AIRPORT, SAWGRASS MALL.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5860 NW 44th St
5860 Northwest 44th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY: SPACIOUS CLEAN READY TO MOVE IN MAY 1, OPEN KITCHEN, LARGE DINING ROOM / LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM HAS 2 WALK-IN-ROOM AND A GLASS SLIDING DOOR, ALL CERAMIC TILE FLOOR, NO CARPET, LOTS OF OTHER CLOSETS SPACE, SIXT FLOOR 2

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4154 Inverrary Dr
4154 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Nice unit, in a great location.
City GuideLauderhill
A city planned (well, copied) from the off-the-shelf architectural designs displayed in Moscow, Lauderhill is to Florida what Montauk is to New York. This is as great place thanks to Herbert Sadkin, the developer who was inspired by his success in Montauk.

Lauderhill, Florida, is a medium-sized city in Broward county. Lauderhill is home to a population of 68,117 people living in 15 neighborhoods. There are more people of Jamaican and Haitian descent in Lauderhill than anywhere else in the US, and they have influenced the flavor of the city in many ways, from delicious cuisine to festive occasions. Lauderhill is also home to a number of universities and colleges, so a large proportion of residents are students.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lauderhill? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment

To get an apartment easilyplease note the word "easily"you simply need to do an online search. This is the simplest way to tell where vacant houses are; in a matter of minutes, you can have information about every neighborhood, anywhere. Considering that gas is expensive, think of how much you'll save by not driving to every neighborhood.

How much will it cost?

Rental units range from moderately priced smaller units like studio apartments to large and expensive places that can fit a small basketball team. A very expensive house might mean living far away from the happening areas of Lauderhill, and that would result in a duller life.

When to rent

This city is filled with college kids, so the number of rental listings should increase at the end of the school year, while the rental market heats up again when the students return. Expect to scramble for houses and part with higher rents when the schools back in.

What you will need

In certain neighborhoods, most of the residential houses are taken up by students, so expect landlords to ask you what your area of study is. For regular folks with jobs, a good credit report will stand in well for university admission forms. Your employers and current landlords referral notes might also come in handy to closing the deal with your future landlord, especially if you want to beat out those students.

Lauderhill Neighborhoods

There are many fantastic places to live in Lauderhill. The only hiccup is getting a place when you need it. Certain areas are a favorite among the college crowd, so here is a breakdown to ease your home search.

W Oakland Park Blvd:Average rental costs in this large community are on the high side, even though vacancies abound at a chart-topping 33.4 percent. If you intend to move here, expect to mingle with university students a lot and fight for housing during the beginning of semesters. But most of the time, expect empty houses as neighbors and a lot of Jamaican and Haitian eateries close by. $$$

Inverrary Blvd: If you fancy living in an estate of row houses or attached houses, you will most likely love this neighborhood. However, a vacancy rate of 2.9 percent and moderate rents means you will not be alone in your search. Commuting to work from here takes about half an hour. $$$

Inverrary Blvd Area:Average rental rates here are at a premium, but still, the vacancy rate is quite low at 6.5 percent. So what's pulling in the crowds? Well, this area happens to be college-student friendly. Housing here consists mainly of medium-to-small family homes and high-rise apartments. Landlords can get high rents by cramming lots of students into these small spaces--talk about economical. $$$$$

Broward Estates:This metropolitan neighborhoods rental prices are low to medium, but the housing is medium-to-large family houses and apartment buildings. Many returning World War II GIs took advantage of the GI Bill to start families here. Commuting time averages 30 minutes; enough for one to forget the weekend. $$

NW 12th St:This is an urban neighborhood with average rental costs at the lower end of the scale. This 'hood has a greater percentage of apartment complexes than almost every other community in the country. Uninhabited apartments account for 27.4 percent of total housing. Of daily commuters, 22.6 percent ride the bus and 66.2 percent drive their cars alone with the windows rolled up. But everyone reaches work in under 30 minutes. $

NW 19th St: This is a metropolitan neighborhood that has an average rental cost hovering between moderate and high. This area mostly consists of medium-to-small single-family homes and apartment complexes. The vacancy rate is only 9.8 percent; and for some strange reason, there are more single-mother families here than in 97.4 percent of the rest of the country. Expect your work commute to be about 30 minutes and driving alone seems to be the transportation method of choice--whatever happened to carpooling?$$$

NW 26th St: This is largely an urban neighborhood with moderate rents and a landlord-stressing vacancy rate of 16.6 percent. This area is made up of apartment complexes and high-rise apartments -- mostly one and two bedrooms. Commuting is still between 15 minutes and half an hour, and most people drive to work. It's a mystery why the vacancy rate is so high...$$

NW 44th St: This neighborhood has high rents, a high vacancy rate (26.4 percent), and the highest concentration of divorcees in the United States. This 'hood is mostly made up of small- and average-sized apartment complexes, with a few town homes to break the monotony. Be prepared to part with 15 to 30 minutes of your life every weekday traveling to work in the mornings and a similar amount of time getting back home. $$$$

NW 50th St:One of the more expensive areas of Lauderhill, this neighborhood has a vacancy rate of only 9.2 percent. Most houses are either medium-sized single-family homes or apartments in complexes. This locale is ideal for college students because its very walkable and safe. Expect less excitement when the students aren't around and an average 25-minute commute to work. $$$$

NW 55th Ave: This locale is mostly dominated by studio apartment buildings and single-family homes. Rentals are in the moderately high price range, and the vacancy rate is 21.8 percent. Average commute time for residents of this area is 15 minutes to half an hour, way better than the US average, so you can sleep in and not worry about being late for work. $$$

Life in Lauderhill

The bus service in Lauderhill is decent, and a big portion of the population uses it for their day-to-day commute. Parents with school-aged children have great choices for their education; Lauderhill has 18 public schools. There are many universities and colleges in the area, so expect to see some of the typical college shenanigans in public places and, sometimes, private ones.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lauderhill?
The average rent price for Lauderhill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,460.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lauderhill?
Some of the colleges located in the Lauderhill area include Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, and Nova Southeastern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lauderhill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lauderhill from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

