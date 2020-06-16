All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 7830 Northwest 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
7830 Northwest 12th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

7830 Northwest 12th Street

7830 Northwest 12th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 886148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pembroke Pines
See all
Boulevard Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7830 Northwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Boulevard Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1717 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7830 Northwest 12th Street have any available units?
7830 Northwest 12th Street has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
Is 7830 Northwest 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7830 Northwest 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 Northwest 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7830 Northwest 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7830 Northwest 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7830 Northwest 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 7830 Northwest 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7830 Northwest 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 Northwest 12th Street have a pool?
Yes, 7830 Northwest 12th Street has a pool.
Does 7830 Northwest 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 7830 Northwest 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 Northwest 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7830 Northwest 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7830 Northwest 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7830 Northwest 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7830 Northwest 12th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 Bedrooms
Pembroke Pines Apartments with ParkingPembroke Pines Pet Friendly Places
Pembroke Pines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Pembroke Pointe
Walnut Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity