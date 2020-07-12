/
walnut creek
350 Apartments for rent in Walnut Creek, Pembroke Pines, FL
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
7970 NW 18th Ct
7970 Northwest 18th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1483 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in Walnut Creek Community, equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen as well as bathrooms. Beautiful Porcelain Tiles through entire house.
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
Lots of amenities in pet-friendly community close to Fletcher Park and North University Drive. On-site laundry, car-wash area, courtyard, and pool. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer hookups. Dining and shopping options within walking distance.
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
837 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
487 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
701 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
886 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Hollywood, Florida, offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
7800 NW 15th Ct
7800 Northwest 15th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1062 sqft
UPDATED 2/1 HOUSE WITH VERY LARGE FAMIY ROOM. INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES, FANS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEWER TRANE HIGH EFFICIENT A/C, HURRICANE PROTECTION, DOUBLE WIDE DRIVEWAY, 1 CAR CARPORT WITH LAUNDRY ROOM, SHED IN BACKYARD, FENCED YARD,.
641 N 70th Ave
641 North 70th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1516 sqft
Very luminous and spacious corner home. Newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard with fruit trees and shed. Four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Washer and dryer. Perfect central location, yet within a quiet neighborhood.
640 NW 79th Ave
640 Northwest 79th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
Enjoy living the South Florida life in conveniently located private community in Pembroke Pines. Move in and enjoy First Floor unit overlooks nature area and community tennis court.
7910 Taft St
7910 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
MUST SEE!!!!! Beautifully updated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom ground floor corner unit in a nice and quiet community of Suzanne Plaza.
7390 Arthur St
7390 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN DESIRABLE WEST HOLLYWOOD/ BOULEVARD HEIGHTS. THIS LOVELY HOME HAS TONS OF POTENTIAL,(FLORIDA ROOM & 2ND BATHROOM BEING USED AS MOTHER IN LAW SUITE) A NICE BIG YARD & SCREENED-IN PATIO AREA.
2061 NW 81st Ave
2061 Northwest 81st Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
893 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom. Great Location, Great Schools. Large updated unit. New tile throughout, freshly painted, central A/C, dishwasher, updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
3251 Sabal Palm Mnr
3251 Sabal Palm Manor, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
942 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH TWO MASTER BEDROOMS AND WALKING CLOSETS, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT, BRIGHT AND COMFORTABLE LIVING, COMMUNITY POOL AND EXCISE ROOM. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY WITH MANY AMENITIES, CLUBHOUSE, SWIMMING POOL AND MUCH MORE.
6611 Coolidge St
6611 Coolidge Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Modern private 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished single family home in Hollywood. Home is renovated with stainless steal appliances and a lovely furnished design. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
131 NW 72nd Way
131 Northwest 72nd Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
single family home, in an oversized lot and plenty room for children to play.home on a cool shaded property, huge patio, tile on living areas and wood floors in bedrooms, Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, enclosed Florida room.
1341 N 66 Avenue
1341 North 66th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1365 sqft
Lovely Home with Fenced Backyard in Hollywood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
151 NW 78th Ave U151
151 Northwest 78th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1 sqft
Spacious and beautiful upgraded 4 Beds 2 baths home in a quiet, desired neighborhood. Washer and dryer inside. Amazing school zone NO HOA fast approvaliP
2967 St Thomas Dr
2967 St Thomas Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1450 sqft
Beautiful Monterra Community in Cooper City * Gated * Cascada Isles * Tri-Level Townhome * 2 Full Bedrooms & Loft/2 Full Bathrooms * Located on border of Cooper City/Davie on University between Sheridan and Stirling * 2 car Garage on 1st level * 2
3777 NW 78th Ave
3777 Northwest 78th Avenue, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
REMODELED SPACIOUS SECOND FLOOR UNIT, 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS, DEN CAN BE USED AS OFFICE SPACE, TILE THROUGHOUT, FAST HOA APPROVAL. COMMUNITY POOL.
3990 NW 84th Way
3990 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,625
Beautiful and newly constructed home in Monterra 24 HOURS man-gated community. community with resort like amenities and security. Rated A public Schools in Coopercity and mins to the highways, shopping and all you need around Cooper City.
300 Berkley Rd
300 Berkley Road, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
2/2 Gorgeous Condo located in the beautiful, Well kept and excellent location of Carriage Hills. In this community one of the occupants must be 55+.
8381 NW 16th St
8381 Northwest 16th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
CLEAN PEMBROKE PINES HOME W/ONE CAR GARAGE. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. BRAND NEW KITCHEN & PAINT INSIDE & OUT. BIG FLORIDA ROOM HAS A/C & CAN BE USED AS 3rd BEDROOM OR OFFICE ETC. 1 CAR GARAGE. HUGE FENCED YARD. MINUTES TO HARD ROCK CASINO/HOTEL.
7420 Farragut St
7420 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1198 sqft
Beautiful home ready for move in. The kitchen offers updated counter tops and full appliances with plenty of storage space. The inviting living room is spacious and great for entertaining. This home won't last long.
6910 Harding Street
6910 Harding Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1227 sqft
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.
