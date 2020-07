Bell at Pembroke Pines

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse community garden courtyard internet cafe dog park fire pit gym game room parking playground pool pool table putting green shuffle board bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access volleyball court yoga cats allowed coffee bar conference room

Located west of Fort Lauderdale, Bell Pembroke Pines offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with exceptional home fixtures and amenities. Discover Apartment Living at its Best and experience the finest apartment homes in Pembroke Pines.Explore the homes in this community and you will find a display of sophistication like never before. Enjoy our well-appointed floorplan options which feature USB charging stations, chic wood-style flooring, custom designer lighting packages, Energy Star-certified appliances and sleek marble countertops with Moen fixtures. As far as amenities, you will enjoy our heated beach-entry swimming pool, game room with billiards, shuffleboard and poker and fitness center with Yoga and Aerobic space, Virtual Fitness on Demand and much, much more!Schedule your tour today to experience Hassle Free Living at its Best!