Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

220 Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL with garage

Pembroke Pines apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakes of Western Pines
13 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,692
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1335 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Pembroke Pointe
10 Units Available
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1391 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pembroke Lakes South
9 Units Available
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1320 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Pembroke Falls
25 Units Available
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
40 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,575
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1341 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Chapel Trail
1 Unit Available
20300 NW 2nd St
20300 Northwest 2nd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3800 sqft
Gorgeous 4bd, 4ba home located in the beautiful community of "Chapel Trail".

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pembroke Pointe
1 Unit Available
305 NW 103RD TER
305 Northwest 103rd Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1238 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 townhouse with open yard and large garage. Tile on the first floor, new laminate upstairs. freshly painted, newer appliances, kitchen and bath cabinets, full size washer/dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Broward Ranches
1 Unit Available
6451 SW 3rd St
6451 Southwest 3rd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1700 sqft
Completely Remodeled Top To Bottom 4 Bedroom 2 Bath + Large Living Room +. Modern Kitchen With New Appliances. Large Fenced In Backyard 2 CAR GARAGE Perfect Home For Entertaining And Living Comfortably!

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
12414 NW 17 ct
12414 NW 17 Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1687 sqft
Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1016 NW 100th Ave
1016 Northwest 100th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1584 sqft
Spectacular townhome 3 bed 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1955 NW 100 Ave
1955 Northwest 100th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Pretty 3/2 with fenced yard and 2 car garage in gated community. - Enjoy South Florida living in this Beautiful 3/2 with family room, in pretty, gated community with sparkling pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
1613 NW 144th Way
1613 Northwest 144th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,165
YES!! FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This welcoming and amazing Single Family Home for rent in PEMBROKE FALLS.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19810 NW 10th St
19810 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,025
3551 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 3,582 sf home is located in Pembroke Pines, FL. This home features beautiful tile floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1000 N Hiatus Rd
1000 North Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4 sqft
4 bedroom and 3 bath with den in Monterey expanded model with pool and 3 car garage. Home is located in desirable Crystal Harbour in the exclusive gated community of Pembroke Falls.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
507 147 Ave
507 SW 147th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Conveniently located next to the exclusive The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, and Pembroke Lakes Mall. Conveniently located next to the exclusive The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, and Pembroke Lakes Mall.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lakes of Western Pines
1 Unit Available
16730 NW 15th St
16730 Northwest 15th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
Breathtaking 5/3 Pool Home on Cul-de-sac - Designer upgrades in every room. 100% remodeled. Wood flrs 1 & 2nd, granite, stainless steel appliances, island kit, buil-in kegarator, wine refrig., custom closets thru-out.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1954 NW 74th Way
1954 Northwest 74th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Light & bright lake-front beauty featuring updated kitchen with granite & wood, pull-out pantry, SS appliances, high ceilings, neutral tones, crown molding, high-end window treatments, panel doors, tile downstairs, laundry room upstairs with newer

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
18891 Northwest 19th Street
18891 Northwest 19th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1375 sqft
LAKEFRONT 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CHAPEL TRAIL, PROFILE II SUBDIVISION. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, NEUTRAL PAINTED THROUGH OUT, CERAMIC TILE IN MAIN LIVING AREAS,AND COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING A BEAUTIFUL LAKE.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pasadena Lakes South
1 Unit Available
500 NW 99th Way
500 Northwest 99th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Large 2/2 with Garage converted to office or 3rd bedroom. Patio enclosed and can be used for anything. Conveniently located in Pembroke Pines, near to Malls, Hospitals, good school zone. Large yard with room for Boat or RV. Backyard is fenced.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lakes of Western Pines
1 Unit Available
17163 NW 23rd St
17163 Northwest 23rd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS LOCATED IN THE LANDINGS SUBDIVISION IN PEMBROKE ISLES. S/S APPLIANCES TILES ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND LAMINATED FLOORS UPSTAIRS. UNIT FRESHLY PAINTED.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Big Sky North
1 Unit Available
19343 SW 60th Ct
19343 Southwest 60th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
The GLENDALE in Laguna Isles-A True Family Home with 5 HUGE Bedrooms (One Downstairs with 1 FULL Bath as well) and 4 More UP! There is also a HUGE Upstairs Loft! A+ rated schools! - This Model Features a HUGE ISLAND Kitchen w/Granite Tops and 42"
City Guide for Pembroke Pines, FL

Nestled in perpetually sunny South Florida within stone’s throw of Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines community has emerged in recent years as the Sunshine State’s fastest-growing ‘burb. Want to live the easy-breezy life in the double-P? Well, why else would you be here? Just peruse the following Qs and As and you’ll be living the good life with Pembroke Pines’ finest in a hot New York … er, South Florida … minute!

Having trouble with Craigslist Pembroke Pines? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

