Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:47 PM

143 Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Pembroke Falls
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
22 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,717
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
22 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,460
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1341 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Lakes of Western Pines
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Pembroke Lakes South
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,357
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
994 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
17 Units Available
Pembroke Falls
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Pembroke Lakes South
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1320 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
20 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Pembroke Pointe
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,649
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1391 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
41 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1440 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Falls
13762 NW 16th St
13762 Northwest 16th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2830 sqft
MONTERREY MODEL ON OVERSIZED CORNER LOT IN CENTRAL PEMBROKE FALLS LOCATION CLOSE TO CLUBHOUSE.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes South
359 SW 121st Ave
359 121 Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1258 sqft
Great townhouse in PELICAN POINTE, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Remodeled, new baths, new flooring, lighting and freshly painted. Rent includes Lawn Maintenance, internet and Cable. Perfect location!!!! Rapid approval

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Towngate
728 NW 156th Ave
728 Northwest 156th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2880 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a beautiful lake view and wrap around screened patio.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
901 SW 128th Ter
901 Southwest 128th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
CLEAN 2BED/2BATH CONDO WITH A FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER COMBO----ALL WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT---ENCLOSED TERRACE---GOLF AND WATER VIEWS----EAT-IN KITCHEN---WALK TO THE CLUBHOUSE----WALK-IN SHOWER IN THE MASTER BATHROOM---HUGE WALK-IN

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
7800 NW 15th Ct
7800 Northwest 15th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1062 sqft
UPDATED 2/1 HOUSE WITH VERY LARGE FAMIY ROOM. INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES, FANS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEWER TRANE HIGH EFFICIENT A/C, HURRICANE PROTECTION, DOUBLE WIDE DRIVEWAY, 1 CAR CARPORT WITH LAUNDRY ROOM, SHED IN BACKYARD, FENCED YARD,.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes
17885 SW 1st St
17885 Southwest 1st Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2288 sqft
Enjoy the lake view since you enter this spacious home! you will feel right at home in a cozy environment with walls painted in neutral colors. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances all like new, good size pantry closet.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
170 NW 92nd Ave
170 Northwest 92nd Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous Unit on 1st Floor with a water view. It has ceramic tile throughout, except for carpet in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer; Convenient Storage on the Patio, in the heart of Pembroke Pines, with Community Pool.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
350 Palm Cir
350 Palm Cir W, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Pembroke Pines , close to Pembroke Lakes Mall , water included , washer dryer in the unit.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9189 NW 1st St
9189 Northwest 1st Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
787 sqft
Stunning 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo unit in the peaceful community of Pine Lakes.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Pointe
10525 NW 11th St
10525 Northwest 11th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
806 sqft
Upgraded 2/2 on the 1st floor condo in fairview. All new hurricane impact windows are being installed. This property features stainless appliances, washer and dryer, tile throughout the living area and carpet in both bedrooms.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
301 Palm Way
301 Palm Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful condo in the heart of Pembroke Pines, 2 Bedrooms 1 full Bath, condo with lake view, tile floors, open kitchen to living room, third floor with high ceilings, open balcony with a beautiful lake view. Near to everything. (RLNE5909615)

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9640 NW 2nd St
9640 Northwest 2nd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Excellent location, right off pines blvd, unit with 1 car garage, 2 parking spaces. Washer dryer in unit. (RLNE5909629)

July 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pembroke Pines rents declined significantly over the past month

Pembroke Pines rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pembroke Pines stand at $1,889 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,396 for a two-bedroom. Pembroke Pines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Pembroke Pines over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pembroke Pines

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pembroke Pines, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pembroke Pines is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Pembroke Pines' median two-bedroom rent of $2,396 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pembroke Pines fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pembroke Pines than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pembroke Pines is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

