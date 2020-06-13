198 Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pembroke Pines renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pembroke Lakes South
1 Unit Available
725 SW 113th Way
725 Southwest 113th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
961 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit with nice water views from living room and private balcony. Unit freshly painted with brand new floor tiles. Unit ready for immediate occupancy. Nice gated community with pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court and gym.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pembroke Pointe
1 Unit Available
10525 NW 11th St
10525 Northwest 11th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
806 sqft
Upgraded 2/2 on the 1st floor condo in fairview. All new hurricane impact windows are being installed. This property features stainless appliances, washer and dryer, tile throughout the living area and carpet in both bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1701 NW 96th Ter
1701 Northwest 96th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
Spacious 1 bd|1ba apartment - Property Id: 279444 Beautifully located 1/1 apartment located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, Basketball court, Tennis Court, Gym, 2 pools, Jacuzzi and many other amenities. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13255 Southwest 7th Court
13255 SW 7th Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
953 sqft
13255 Southwest 7th Court Apt #306D, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. two bedrooms, two baths.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
12950 Southwest 4th Court
12950 Southwest 4th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1192 sqft
12950 Southwest 4th Court Apt #308H, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13455 Southwest 3rd Street
13455 Southwest 3rd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
13455 Southwest 3rd Street Apt #306S, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1954 NW 74th Way
1954 Northwest 74th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Light & bright lake-front beauty featuring updated kitchen with granite & wood, pull-out pantry, SS appliances, high ceilings, neutral tones, crown molding, high-end window treatments, panel doors, tile downstairs, laundry room upstairs with newer

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Grand Palms
1 Unit Available
401 SW 158th Ter
401 Southwest 158th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
ENJOY THE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB LIFESTYLE THAT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF GRAND PALMS OFFERS. Location, location, location! less than a quarter of a mile from I-75. and Close to route 27 and Chrome, the alternate way to Kendall.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pembroke Lakes South
1 Unit Available
11631 SW 2nd St
11631 Southwest 2nd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
Super 2 bedroom, 2 full bath lake view condo located in the gated community of Marquesa in Pembroke Pines. Big galley-style kitchen with breakfast/snack counter and pantry. Double master suites, both with walk-in closets.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Big Sky North
1 Unit Available
19343 SW 60th Ct
19343 Southwest 60th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
The GLENDALE in Laguna Isles-A True Family Home with 5 HUGE Bedrooms (One Downstairs with 1 FULL Bath as well) and 4 More UP! There is also a HUGE Upstairs Loft! A+ rated schools! - This Model Features a HUGE ISLAND Kitchen w/Granite Tops and 42"

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
1151 SW 128th Ter
1151 Southwest 128th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Must see this nice FIRST FLOOR unit in 55+ Community, 2/2 Condo, freshly painted, new tile flooring, huge master bedroom with walking closet, spacious dining and living room with open to the screened balcony, featuring spectacular golf and lake view.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lakes of Western Pines
1 Unit Available
17099 NW 20th St
17099 Northwest 20th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
Gorgeous One Story Home - Prestigious Resort Community - 100% Remodeled -2,400 sq/ft with Designer Upgrades including designer kitchen cabinets, granite, moldings, stainless steel appliances, new a/c indoor-outdoor, accordion hurricane shutters, new

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1020 SW 147th Ave
1020 Southwest 147th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1670 sqft
Like new condo in gated community of Cobblestone.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
1601 SW 128th Ter
1601 SW 128th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful unit 2/1/5 in the heart of Pembroke Pines, gated community 24 hours security guards spectacular view, enjoy the clubhouse, tennis, movie, gym, and free transportation.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
8343 SW 5th St
8343 Southwest 5th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1054 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit at serene Heron Pond in Pembroke Pines. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The bathroom sink and vanity have been updated. Tiled throughout and comes with a washer/dryer.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
7526 NW 18 DR
7526 Northwest 18th Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2484 sqft
LOVELY 5/2.5 IN WALNUT CREEK! GATED COMMUNITY INCLUDES FITNESS CENTER, SWIMMING POOL & TODDLER POOL, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, AND MEETING/PARTY ROOM. THE HOME IS NEAR GREAT SCHOOLS. Available June 1st

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
900 SW 142nd Ave
900 Southwest 142nd Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Century Village AN OVER 55 COMMUNITY RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! This spacious and well kept 1 bedroom 1 and a half bathrooms on the 1st floor with a beautiful outdoor screened in patio with garden view and no back door neighboring buildings,

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
650 SW 138th Ave
650 Southwest 138th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Enjoy the awesome lakes views from this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 full bath & 1 half bath apartment. It is fully furnished and have a fully equipped kitchen or not. Washer and Dryer inside the unit.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Towngate
1 Unit Available
12468 NW 17th Mnr
12468 NW 17th Mnr, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Amazing 3 story Corner Townhome for Rent in Centra Falls, Open Concept Living, Gorgeous Island Kitchen features High- Quality Cabinetry, Granite Counters & Stainless Steel appliances,high ceilings with recessed lighting, half bath and 2 cars covered

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Hollybrook Golf
1 Unit Available
800 S Hollybrook Dr
800 South Hollybrook Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Substantially remodeled first floor unit ready to move in. Spacious rooms, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lakes of Western Pines
1 Unit Available
2207 NW 171st Ter
2207 Northwest 171st Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Adorable Townhome in the amazing community of Pembroke Isles! This gorgeous home can be rented with or without furniture. Tile floors in the first story and carpet on the second.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Twin Acres
1 Unit Available
352 SW 187th Ter
352 Southwest 187th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Well appointed single home for rent, in an exclusive residential area Pembroke Pine. 3 bed 2 bath one den/office, Spacious kitchen with island perfect for family gathering and entertaining. Granite counter tops and plenty of storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13300 SW 1st St
13300 Southwest 1st Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
BEAUTIFUL COURTYARD SEMI CORNER MODEL WITH ELEVATOR, 2BR 1.5BA CONDO. TILE/WOOD FLOORS, ROLL-UP SHUTTERS ON BALCONY, BASIC CABLE, WIFI & WATER INCLUDED.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1400 Saint Charles Pl
1400 Saint Charles Place, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ONE OF THE FEW UNITS FOR RENT IN THE DESIRABLE HOPA COMPLEX ,LOCATED IN THE HEART OF PEMBROKE LAKES COUNTRY CLUB..CLEAN NEW FLOOR, APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED.
City Guide for Pembroke Pines, FL

Nestled in perpetually sunny South Florida within stone’s throw of Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines community has emerged in recent years as the Sunshine State’s fastest-growing ‘burb. Want to live the easy-breezy life in the double-P? Well, why else would you be here? Just peruse the following Qs and As and you’ll be living the good life with Pembroke Pines’ finest in a hot New York … er, South Florida … minute!

Having trouble with Craigslist Pembroke Pines? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Pembroke Pines, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pembroke Pines renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

