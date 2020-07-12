/
/
/
pembroke falls
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:56 PM
276 Apartments for rent in Pembroke Falls, Pembroke Pines, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
13762 NW 16th St
13762 Northwest 16th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2830 sqft
MONTERREY MODEL ON OVERSIZED CORNER LOT IN CENTRAL PEMBROKE FALLS LOCATION CLOSE TO CLUBHOUSE.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
14274 NW 22nd St
14274 Northwest 22nd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Welcome to this fully furnished lovely home in the heart of Pembroke pines, located in one of the best community, Pembroke Falls, home is moving ready and is also available fully furnished.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2117 NW 142nd Way
2117 142nd Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2102 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE 1 STORY WITH 4BEDS/3BATHS, TWO GARAGE, 24 HOUR GUARD, GATED COMMUNITY, BIG CLUBHOUSE, POOL, GYM, JACUZZI, TENNIS AND MORE. NEW APPLIANCES. This house can be rented with the option to buy
1 of 38
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
1737 NW 124th Pl
1737 NW 124th Pl, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Be the first to live in this beautiful new townhome in the luxurious community of Centra Falls. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage is ready for you to move in immediately.
Results within 1 mile of Pembroke Falls
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
22 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,717
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
507 147 Ave
507 SW 147th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Conveniently located next to the exclusive The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, and Pembroke Lakes Mall. Conveniently located next to the exclusive The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, and Pembroke Lakes Mall.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
359 SW 121st Ave
359 121 Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1258 sqft
Great townhouse in PELICAN POINTE, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Remodeled, new baths, new flooring, lighting and freshly painted. Rent includes Lawn Maintenance, internet and Cable. Perfect location!!!! Rapid approval
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
728 NW 156th Ave
728 Northwest 156th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2880 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a beautiful lake view and wrap around screened patio.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
901 SW 128th Ter
901 Southwest 128th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
CLEAN 2BED/2BATH CONDO WITH A FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER COMBO----ALL WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT---ENCLOSED TERRACE---GOLF AND WATER VIEWS----EAT-IN KITCHEN---WALK TO THE CLUBHOUSE----WALK-IN SHOWER IN THE MASTER BATHROOM---HUGE WALK-IN
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
800 SW 137th Ave
800 Southwest 137th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Beautiful first floor condo that has been recently remodeled, washer and dryer in the unit, +55 community….Freshly painted….Kitchen: New appliances, sink base, sink, faucet, LED lighting….
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1251 NW 123rd Ave
1251 Northwest 123rd Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWNHOME IN GREAT COMMUNITY OF FLAMINGO VILLAS. CORNER UNIT WITH UPGRADED KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND LAMINATE UPSTAIRS. ONE ROOM DOWNSTAIRS AND MASTER ROOM UPSTAIRS.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
15169 NW 7th St
15169 Northwest 7th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Gorgeous home located in desired Creekside Community in Towngate. Waterfront home features vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Master bath comes with a dual vanity and a roman tub.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
11342 Taft St
11342 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
980 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, TOTALLY REMODELED LAKEFRONT CONDO***FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW APPLIANCES, LIGHT FIXTURES & BATH VANITIES***WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM***QUIET, WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX ACROSS THE STREET FROM PEMBROKE LAKES ELEMENTARY & PUBLIX SHOPPING
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2389 NW 160th Ter
2389 160th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1536 sqft
Top notch unit in a great community.Great price for a 4 bedroom
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
12119 SW 5th Ct
12119 Southwest 5th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1428 sqft
Great Townhouse in Pelican Pointe, Perfect Location Pembroke Pines1 3 beds 2.5 baths. Townhomes with tile on the 1st floor & laminate on 2nd floor. Please send Rental Application with proof of income, credit report, and background check.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
551 SW 135th Ave
551 Southwest 135th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
953 sqft
ENJOY THE LIFESTYLE OF A FULL FEATURED RESORT!! GORGEOUS UNIT COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 BED 2 BATH ON GOLF COURSE.STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,COUNTERS AND BACKSPLASH.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
11268 Rhapsody Rd
11268 Rhapsody Road, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home in the most desirable gated community (Rock Creek Reflections). Very spacious.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2573 Lakeview Ct
2573 Lakeview Court, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
THIS LOVELY TOWNHOUSE NESTLED IN THE DESIRABLE ROCK CREEK CAMELOT GARDENS COMMUNITY BOASTS DUAL MASTER SUITES UPSTAIRS, TILE THROUGHOUT THE GROUND LEVEL, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, A PRIVATE FENCED-IN COURTYARD, AND A-RATED SCHOOLS FROM K-12.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
801 SW 133rd Ter
801 Southwest 133rd Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1044 sqft
Nicely remodeled unit, newer kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances. Many amenities in this community. Resort style living, golf, tennis, pools, clubhouse, movies, theater, game rooms, etc etc. One person must be 55+.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6311 SW 130th Ave
6311 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful one level Pool home in Sunshine Ranches - Spacious rooms w/ over 3,500 sq ft living space - 5 Bd / 3.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
13500 SW 1st St
13500 Southwest 1st Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see!
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
12468 NW 17th Mnr
12468 NW 17th Mnr, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Amazing 3 story Corner Townhome for Rent in Centra Falls, Open Concept Living, Gorgeous Island Kitchen features High- Quality Cabinetry, Granite Counters & Stainless Steel appliances,high ceilings with recessed lighting, half bath and 2 cars covered
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLCooper City, FLWeston, FLMiami Gardens, FLCountry Club, FLMiami Lakes, FLLauderhill, FLDania Beach, FLWest Park, FLBroadview Park, FLPembroke Park, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLGolden Glades, FLIves Estates, FLOjus, FLWest Little River, FLHallandale Beach, FL