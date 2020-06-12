134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Pembroke Pointe
10 Units Available
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1391 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pembroke Lakes South
9 Units Available
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1320 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Pembroke Falls
26 Units Available
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lakes of Western Pines
14 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
41 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1466 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1335 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,692
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
26 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1180 sqft
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
38 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,361
1300 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Ameritrail
1 Unit Available
19340 Northwest 8th Street
19340 Northwest 8th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 92

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lakes of Western Pines
1 Unit Available
16730 NW 15th St
16730 Northwest 15th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
Breathtaking 5/3 Pool Home on Cul-de-sac - Designer upgrades in every room. 100% remodeled. Wood flrs 1 & 2nd, granite, stainless steel appliances, island kit, buil-in kegarator, wine refrig., custom closets thru-out.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broward Ranches
1 Unit Available
351 SW 66 Ave
351 Southwest 66th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
Available 09/01/20 Spaciouse home, tropical landscape near Hard Rock - Property Id: 299338 Price is for a fully furnished home with a min. of 6 mo contract.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19810 NW 10th St
19810 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 3,582 sf home is located in Pembroke Pines, FL. This home features beautiful tile floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1955 NW 100 Ave
1955 Northwest 100th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Pretty 3/2 with fenced yard and 2 car garage in gated community. - Enjoy South Florida living in this Beautiful 3/2 with family room, in pretty, gated community with sparkling pool.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Lakes
1 Unit Available
17838 NW 15th Ct
17838 Northwest 15th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
Newly remodeled beautiful lake//pool view home in Silverlakes in Pembroke Pines - Located in great Pembroke Pines area of Silverlakes, Treasure Sound division , an A+ school desired district , enjoying great view of the lake from its private

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
1613 NW 144th Way
1613 Northwest 144th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
YES!! FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This welcoming and amazing Single Family Home for rent in PEMBROKE FALLS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Towngate
1 Unit Available
159 Northwest 152nd Lane
159 Northwest 152nd Lane, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1836 sqft
159 Northwest 152nd Lane, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
507 147 Ave
507 SW 147th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Conveniently located next to the exclusive The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, and Pembroke Lakes Mall. Conveniently located next to the exclusive The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, and Pembroke Lakes Mall.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1000 N Hiatus Rd
1000 North Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 bedroom and 3 bath with den in Monterey expanded model with pool and 3 car garage. Home is located in desirable Crystal Harbour in the exclusive gated community of Pembroke Falls.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Grand Palms
1 Unit Available
15621 SW 16th Ct
15621 16th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
LOCATION, LOCATION AND LOCATION!!! GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH GARDEN VIEW IN PRESTIGIOUS GRAND PALMS GOLF AND COUNTRY RESORT. 4 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. THE MASTER BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
10640 SW 6TH ST
10640 Southwest 6th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1 sqft
HERMOSO TOWNHOUSE, Pisos laminados de madera Escaleras y Segundo Piso, Pisos de cer&aacute;mica en Area Formal Comedor y Sala mas &aacute;rea Family Room. Tope de Granito en la Cocina. Mascotas hasta 20 lbs, Patio Principal y trasero.

June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pembroke Pines rents held steady over the past month

Pembroke Pines rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pembroke Pines stand at $1,898 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,406 for a two-bedroom. Pembroke Pines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pembroke Pines over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pembroke Pines

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pembroke Pines, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pembroke Pines is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Pembroke Pines' median two-bedroom rent of $2,406 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Pembroke Pines.
    • While rents in Pembroke Pines fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pembroke Pines than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pembroke Pines is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

