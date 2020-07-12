/
lakes of western pines
168 Apartments for rent in Lakes of Western Pines, Pembroke Pines, FL
13 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
1 Unit Available
1977 Northwest 169th Avenue
1977 Northwest 169th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1943 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
1248 NW 170th Ave
1248 Northwest 170th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Gorgeous, very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story house in a Resort style Pembroke Isles a gated community. Brand new granit kitchen, upgraded master bathroom, breakfast area, tile floors, no carpet!!! 2 Car garage.
1 Unit Available
2207 NW 171st Ter
2207 Northwest 171st Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Adorable Townhome in the amazing community of Pembroke Isles! This gorgeous home can be rented with or without furniture. Tile floors in the first story and carpet on the second.
1 Unit Available
657 NW 170th Ter
657 Northwest 170th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2&1/2 BATH - TOWNHOUSE IN AN EXTREMLY WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY - LOCATED IN THE CENTER OF WEST PEMBROKE PINES *******SHOWING STARTS SATURDAY JULY 11th.*******
Results within 1 mile of Lakes of Western Pines
1 Unit Available
17885 SW 1st St
17885 Southwest 1st Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2288 sqft
Enjoy the lake view since you enter this spacious home! you will feel right at home in a cozy environment with walls painted in neutral colors. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances all like new, good size pantry closet.
1 Unit Available
2389 NW 160th Ter
2389 160th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1536 sqft
Top notch unit in a great community.Great price for a 4 bedroom
1 Unit Available
16859 SW 1st Mnr
16859 Southwest 1st Manor, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom corner unit townhome. This home features a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted walls and shampooed carpets. You'll enjoy the large master bedroom with a walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
751 SW 158th Ter
751 Southwest 158th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Spectacular 3 bed, 2 bath Villa on Grand Palms Golf Course with serene lake and golf views. Open floor plan. Spacious bedrooms, accordion hurricane shutters and attached 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
18270 NW 8th St
18270 Northwest 8th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Rare opportunity!! fully remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with extensive backyard. A MUST SEE
1 Unit Available
561 Southwest 181st Avenue
561 Southwest 181st Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2062 sqft
561 Southwest 181st Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
16333 NW 18th St
16333 Northwest 18th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Gorgeous two-story, 4 bed, and 2 1/2 bath with 24-hour security in the gated community of Parkside Spring Valley. This house features a private master bedroom on the first floor with a cozy patio.
Results within 5 miles of Lakes of Western Pines
25 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
15 Units Available
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy reach of Pembroke Lakes Mall, these luxury apartments showcase cathedral ceilings, panel doors, ceramic tiling and fitted alarms. Enjoy a gated community with tennis and volleyball courts, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to I-75.
26 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
33 Units Available
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1355 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
15 Units Available
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
29 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
10 Units Available
Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community nestled between downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, close to I-75. Two- and three-bedrooms units with high ceilings and ceramic tiles. Community amenities include a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen.
40 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
22 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,717
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
33 Units Available
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1335 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.
97 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
1 Unit Available
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027
3701 Southwest 160th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1376 sqft
Rental Property - Property Id: 161927 Brand new renovated apartments now available! Enjoy your brand new kitchen, bathroom and custom features throughout including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, wood-style plank
