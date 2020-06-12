112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Pembroke Lakes South
15 Units Available
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
994 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Pembroke Falls
26 Units Available
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
12 Units Available
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Lots of amenities in pet-friendly community close to Fletcher Park and North University Drive. On-site laundry, car-wash area, courtyard, and pool. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer hookups. Dining and shopping options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
39 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1087 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lakes of Western Pines
15 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Pembroke Pointe
11 Units Available
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1040 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Pembroke Falls
28 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1160 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1107 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
25 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1138 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
26 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1017 sqft
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Pembroke Lakes South
10 Units Available
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1365 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
17 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1206 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
37 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1341 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
2121 NW 96th Ter
2121 Northwest 96th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
"reflections at pembroke pines", it features 2 beds/ 2 baths, lakefront views. Direct east view of the lake with stunning sunrises. 1st floor unit entrance. Tile floors through-out. Washer and dryer units inside.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
640 NW 79th Ave
640 Northwest 79th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
Enjoy living the South Florida life in conveniently located private community in Pembroke Pines. Move in and enjoy First Floor unit overlooks nature area and community tennis court.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pembroke Pointe
1 Unit Available
10441 NW 11th St
10441 Northwest 11th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Excellent opportunity to live in a fantastic condominium located in Pembroke pines, full updated kitchen , bathrooms, see pictures. Stainless steel appliances, washer &dryer inside the apartment. Located on the first floor. Good schools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pembroke Lakes South
1 Unit Available
725 SW 113th Way
725 Southwest 113th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
961 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit with nice water views from living room and private balcony. Unit freshly painted with brand new floor tiles. Unit ready for immediate occupancy. Nice gated community with pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court and gym.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pembroke Pointe
1 Unit Available
10525 NW 11th St
10525 Northwest 11th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
806 sqft
Upgraded 2/2 on the 1st floor condo in fairview. All new hurricane impact windows are being installed. This property features stainless appliances, washer and dryer, tile throughout the living area and carpet in both bedrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
12357 NW 12th Court
12357 Northwest 12th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1275 sqft
2BR 2BA Villa Rental in Flamingo Villas, a Guard Gated Community, Community Amenities, Close to CB Smith Park, Memorial Hospital and Beach, W/D included, Open Concept, Tile in Lower Level - Location, location, location.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9189 NW 1st ST #201
9189 Northwest 1st Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
787 sqft
Spectacular 2/2 Condo on Pembroke Pines - Stunning 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo in the peaceful community of Pine Lakes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13255 SW 9th Ct
13255 Southwest 9th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL SOUGHT AFTER CORNER UNIT, 2/2 COMPLETELY REMODELED! BRAND NEW CARPET, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH STAINLESS STEEL WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pembroke Pointe
1 Unit Available
10849 NW 8th St
10849 Northwest 8th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1121 sqft
Fully upgraded 2/2 villa in a great community in Pembroke Pines. Close distance to shops, hospital, restaurants, parks and more. First, last and deposit needed to move in. Available the FIRST of JUNE. For showing see broker remarks.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
11342 Taft St
11342 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
980 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, TOTALLY REMODELED LAKEFRONT CONDO***FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW APPLIANCES, LIGHT FIXTURES & BATH VANITIES***WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM***QUIET, WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX ACROSS THE STREET FROM PEMBROKE LAKES ELEMENTARY & PUBLIX SHOPPING

June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pembroke Pines rents held steady over the past month

Pembroke Pines rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pembroke Pines stand at $1,898 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,406 for a two-bedroom. Pembroke Pines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pembroke Pines over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pembroke Pines

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pembroke Pines, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pembroke Pines is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Pembroke Pines' median two-bedroom rent of $2,406 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Pembroke Pines.
    • While rents in Pembroke Pines fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pembroke Pines than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pembroke Pines is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

