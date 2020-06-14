Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

107 Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pembroke Pines renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
850 sqft
Lots of amenities in pet-friendly community close to Fletcher Park and North University Drive. On-site laundry, car-wash area, courtyard, and pool. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer hookups. Dining and shopping options within walking distance.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lakes of Western Pines
13 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
41 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1466 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1335 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Pembroke Pointe
10 Units Available
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1391 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
25 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Broward Ranches
1 Unit Available
351 SW 66 Ave
351 Southwest 66th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spaciouse home, tropical landscape near Hard Rock - Property Id: 299338 Price is for a fully furnished home with a min. of 6 mo contract.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
1280 University Dr
1280 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
620 sqft
For Rent, 1be/1ba, across from UM - Property Id: 230651 DESCRIPTION University Inn Condo 1Bed/1Bath PENTHOUSE unit directly across from UM! Unit has NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, high vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling arched window in living room &

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025
228 Southwest 83rd Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LAKEFRONT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH W/WASHER DRYER INSIDE - Property Id: 287403 Spectacular lake front views from every room in this private 1/1 second floor apt. in the heart of Pembroke Pines.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Grand Palms
1 Unit Available
15621 SW 16th Ct
15621 16th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION AND LOCATION!!! GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH GARDEN VIEW IN PRESTIGIOUS GRAND PALMS GOLF AND COUNTRY RESORT. 4 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. THE MASTER BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13705 SW 12th St
13705 Southwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Best section of CENTURY VILLAGE !! Largest one bedroom model with oversized living dining room floor plan. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Beautiful lake view and enclosed balcony for additional space.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pembroke Lakes South
1 Unit Available
516 SW 113th Way
516 Southwest 113th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Beautiful, well maintained and remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Boasting modern remodeled white kitchen cabinets with black Granite counter tops. Brand new flat-top ceramic stove.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
12414 NW 17 ct
12414 NW 17 Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1687 sqft
Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
901 SW 128th Ter
901 Southwest 128th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
CLEAN 2BED/2BATH CONDO WITH A FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER COMBO----ALL WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT---ENCLOSED TERRACE---GOLF AND WATER VIEWS----EAT-IN KITCHEN---WALK TO THE CLUBHOUSE----WALK-IN SHOWER IN THE MASTER BATHROOM---HUGE WALK-IN

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10691 SW 6TH ST
10691 Southwest 6th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
***CHECK THIS OUT...OVER 1500 SF OF LIVING AREA***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH AWESOME LAKE VIEW. LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY OF HAMPTON ISLES.

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
12950 Southwest 4th Court
12950 Southwest 4th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1192 sqft
12950 Southwest 4th Court Apt #308H, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pembroke Pointe
1 Unit Available
121 NW 108th Ave
121 Northwest 108th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Beautiful fully remodeled condo in a prime location. With high end wood floors, kitchen appliances/cabinet and breathtaking bathroom.

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Silver Lakes
1 Unit Available
561 Southwest 181st Avenue
561 Southwest 181st Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2062 sqft
561 Southwest 181st Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13300 SW 1st St
13300 Southwest 1st Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
BEAUTIFUL COURTYARD SEMI CORNER MODEL WITH ELEVATOR, 2BR 1.5BA CONDO. TILE/WOOD FLOORS, ROLL-UP SHUTTERS ON BALCONY, BASIC CABLE, WIFI & WATER INCLUDED.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Towngate
1 Unit Available
1338 NW 157th Ave
1338 Northwest 157th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated beautiful single family home located in desirable Cherry Bay-Towngate gated community in Pembroke Pines. 4 br 2.5 baths lakefront, gated.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
10121 Woodbury Ct
10121 Woodbury Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is an amazing 1 story villa located in the lush community of Cedarwoods. This townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tile and wood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10663 SW 7TH ST
10663 Southwest 7th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
***BEST PRICE IN PEMBROKE PINES***GREAT 3/2.5 TOWNHOME, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS UPSTAIRS, CERAMIC TILE DOWNSTAIRS, CUSTOM CLOSETS IN ALL 3 BRS, 2 PATIOS IN FRONT AND BACK.
City Guide for Pembroke Pines, FL

Nestled in perpetually sunny South Florida within stone’s throw of Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines community has emerged in recent years as the Sunshine State’s fastest-growing ‘burb. Want to live the easy-breezy life in the double-P? Well, why else would you be here? Just peruse the following Qs and As and you’ll be living the good life with Pembroke Pines’ finest in a hot New York … er, South Florida … minute!

Having trouble with Craigslist Pembroke Pines? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pembroke Pines, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pembroke Pines renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

