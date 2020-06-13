Apartment List
/
FL
/
pembroke pines
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:23 AM

146 Cheap Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
11 Units Available
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Lots of amenities in pet-friendly community close to Fletcher Park and North University Drive. On-site laundry, car-wash area, courtyard, and pool. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer hookups. Dining and shopping options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pembroke Lakes South
15 Units Available
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
994 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1180 sqft
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
350 Palm Cir
350 Palm Cir W, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Pembroke Pines , close to Pembroke Lakes Mall , water included , washer dryer in the unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
551 SW 135th Ave
551 Southwest 135th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
953 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo located in the gated 55 plus community of Century Village. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Enclosed patio, perfect for relaxing.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
300 SW 134th Way
300 Southwest 134th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
953 sqft
EXCELLENT 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 AND A HALF BATH UNIT IN THE HEART OF PEMBROKE PINES, CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR I 75, MALL AND SHOPPING CENTERS. READY TO MOVE IN, SCREEN BALCONY, ROLL DOWN SHUTTERS.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
620 SW 111th Ave
620 Southwest 111th Lane, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
820 sqft
READY TO MOVE-IN_ Spacious apartment 1/1, fresh painted, next to Club house, enjoy Community pool. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Close to shops, highways, restaurants, schools and more! Quiet well-kept community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13250 SW 7th Ct
13250 SW 7th Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13250 SW 7th Ct in Pembroke Pines. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
850 SW 133 TE
850 Southwest 133rd Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
BEATIFUL VIEW FROM PORCHE , GOLF AND LAKES, DESIRABLE TOP FLOOR,AMAZING COMMUNITY FOR OLDER PERSONS. COURTESY TRANSPORTATION TO SHOPPING CENTERS, MALLS, HOSPITALS, PHARMACIES. CLUB HOUSE WITH LOT OF AMENITIES, DANCE, FREE MOVIES, EXERSISE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13255 Southwest 7th Court
13255 SW 7th Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
953 sqft
13255 Southwest 7th Court Apt #306D, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. two bedrooms, two baths.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13455 Southwest 3rd Street
13455 Southwest 3rd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
13455 Southwest 3rd Street Apt #306S, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025
228 Southwest 83rd Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LAKEFRONT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH W/WASHER DRYER INSIDE - Property Id: 287403 Spectacular lake front views from every room in this private 1/1 second floor apt. in the heart of Pembroke Pines.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
640 NW 79th Ave
640 Northwest 79th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
Enjoy living the South Florida life in conveniently located private community in Pembroke Pines. Move in and enjoy First Floor unit overlooks nature area and community tennis court.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9615 NW 1st Ct
9615 Northwest 1st Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1/1 Condo located in the gated community of the Via Condo. This property is a must-see with amazing views of the lake. (RLNE5811095)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19940 NW 10 SREET
19940 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
ROOM FOR RENT IN A HOME - Property Id: 93143 FABULOUS room for rent in West Pembroke Pines and 186th Ave. This is a ROOM, with shared bathroom, on the second floor, in a 4-bedrooms 2800 sqft, waterfront, 2-story home. Entrance through the main door.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
300 Palm Cir W
300 Palm Cir W, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 unit at the heart of pembroke pines in a very desirable community of the palms of pembroke pines.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1701 NW 96th Ter
1701 Northwest 96th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
Spacious 1 bd|1ba apartment - Property Id: 279444 Beautifully located 1/1 apartment located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, Basketball court, Tennis Court, Gym, 2 pools, Jacuzzi and many other amenities. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ameritrail
1 Unit Available
19240 NW 10 STREET
19240 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT IN PEMBROKE PINES - Property Id: 197959 PERFECT FOR STUDENT or SOMEONE LOOKING TO SAVE MONEY. ROOM FOR ONE PERSON... BEAUTIFUL one bedroom for rent.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
1301 SW 134th Way
1301 Southwest 134th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Resort style living at Century Village! Spacious, well kept 3rd floor corner unit, freshly painted, offers nice lake and garden views.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
900 SW 142nd Ave
900 Southwest 142nd Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Century Village AN OVER 55 COMMUNITY RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! This spacious and well kept 1 bedroom 1 and a half bathrooms on the 1st floor with a beautiful outdoor screened in patio with garden view and no back door neighboring buildings,

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13450 SW 3rd St
13450 Southwest 3rd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT 2BED 1.5 BATH IN CENTURY VILLAGE

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
650 SW 138th Ave
650 Southwest 138th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Enjoy the awesome lakes views from this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 full bath & 1 half bath apartment. It is fully furnished and have a fully equipped kitchen or not. Washer and Dryer inside the unit.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hollybrook Golf
1 Unit Available
800 S Hollybrook Dr
800 South Hollybrook Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Substantially remodeled first floor unit ready to move in. Spacious rooms, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking.

June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pembroke Pines rents held steady over the past month

Pembroke Pines rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pembroke Pines stand at $1,898 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,406 for a two-bedroom. Pembroke Pines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pembroke Pines over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pembroke Pines

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pembroke Pines, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pembroke Pines is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Pembroke Pines' median two-bedroom rent of $2,406 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Pembroke Pines.
    • While rents in Pembroke Pines fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pembroke Pines than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pembroke Pines is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPembroke Pines 3 BedroomsPembroke Pines Accessible ApartmentsPembroke Pines Apartments under $1,200Pembroke Pines Apartments under $1,400Pembroke Pines Apartments under $1,600
    Pembroke Pines Apartments under $1,800Pembroke Pines Apartments with BalconyPembroke Pines Apartments with GaragePembroke Pines Apartments with GymPembroke Pines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPembroke Pines Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPembroke Pines Apartments with ParkingPembroke Pines Apartments with Pool
    Pembroke Pines Apartments with Washer-DryerPembroke Pines Cheap PlacesPembroke Pines Dog Friendly ApartmentsPembroke Pines Furnished ApartmentsPembroke Pines Luxury PlacesPembroke Pines Pet Friendly PlacesPembroke Pines Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
    Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
    Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
    Pembroke Pointe
    Walnut Creek

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
    Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Miami Dade College