Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
41 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1466 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pembroke Lakes South
10 Units Available
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1320 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
40 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,575
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1341 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pembroke Lakes South
15 Units Available
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
994 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,692
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Pembroke Pointe
10 Units Available
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1391 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Pembroke Falls
26 Units Available
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakes of Western Pines
14 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1335 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Pembroke Lakes South
1 Unit Available
230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11
230 Southwest 117th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1391 sqft
Spacious and open 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the prestigious Marquesa community of Pembroke Pines. Laminate flooring at the living-room and carpet at bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
11342 Taft St
11342 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
980 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, TOTALLY REMODELED LAKEFRONT CONDO***FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW APPLIANCES, LIGHT FIXTURES & BATH VANITIES***WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM***QUIET, WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX ACROSS THE STREET FROM PEMBROKE LAKES ELEMENTARY & PUBLIX SHOPPING

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pembroke Pointe
1 Unit Available
305 NW 103RD TER
305 Northwest 103rd Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1238 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 townhouse with open yard and large garage. Tile on the first floor, new laminate upstairs. freshly painted, newer appliances, kitchen and bath cabinets, full size washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Westfork
1 Unit Available
1872 NW 166th Ave
1872 Northwest 166th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2239 sqft
HUGE 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATH HOME ON THE WATER IN PRESTIGIOUS PARKSIDE AT SPRING VALLEY*TILE FLOORS THRU OUT MAIN LIVING AREA*ALL BEDROOMS FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET*LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH TRAY CEILING AND WALK-IN CLOSETS*MASTER BATH HAS ROMAN TUB &

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
12414 NW 17 ct
12414 NW 17 Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1687 sqft
Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
551 SW 135th Ave
551 Southwest 135th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
953 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo located in the gated 55 plus community of Century Village. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Enclosed patio, perfect for relaxing.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
300 SW 134th Way
300 Southwest 134th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
953 sqft
EXCELLENT 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 AND A HALF BATH UNIT IN THE HEART OF PEMBROKE PINES, CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR I 75, MALL AND SHOPPING CENTERS. READY TO MOVE IN, SCREEN BALCONY, ROLL DOWN SHUTTERS.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
620 SW 111th Ave
620 Southwest 111th Lane, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
820 sqft
READY TO MOVE-IN_ Spacious apartment 1/1, fresh painted, next to Club house, enjoy Community pool. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Close to shops, highways, restaurants, schools and more! Quiet well-kept community.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Silver Lakes
1 Unit Available
17661 SW 4th Ct
17661 Southwest 4th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1510 sqft
Beautiful home in Silver Lakes overlooking the water* Kitchen remodeled and stainless steel appliances* Fourth bedroom has French doors & can be used as study* New laminate flooring in hallway and bedrooms*BRAND NEW ROOF*$100 monthly for Comcast*

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
764 NW 208th Dr
764 Northwest 208th Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1386 sqft
AMAZING TOWNHOME ON A CORNER LOT LOCATED IN DESIRABLE MALIBU BAY.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13250 SW 7th Ct
13250 SW 7th Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13250 SW 7th Ct in Pembroke Pines. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
850 SW 133 TE
850 Southwest 133rd Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
BEATIFUL VIEW FROM PORCHE , GOLF AND LAKES, DESIRABLE TOP FLOOR,AMAZING COMMUNITY FOR OLDER PERSONS. COURTESY TRANSPORTATION TO SHOPPING CENTERS, MALLS, HOSPITALS, PHARMACIES. CLUB HOUSE WITH LOT OF AMENITIES, DANCE, FREE MOVIES, EXERSISE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pembroke Pines, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pembroke Pines renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

