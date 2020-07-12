/
/
/
pembroke pointe
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
278 Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pointe, Pembroke Pines, FL
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
13 Units Available
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,629
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1391 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10525 NW 11th St
10525 Northwest 11th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
806 sqft
Upgraded 2/2 on the 1st floor condo in fairview. All new hurricane impact windows are being installed. This property features stainless appliances, washer and dryer, tile throughout the living area and carpet in both bedrooms.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10849 NW 8th St
10849 Northwest 8th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1121 sqft
Fully upgraded 2/2 villa in a great community in Pembroke Pines. Close distance to shops, hospital, restaurants, parks and more. First, last and deposit needed to move in. Available the FIRST of JUNE.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
783 NW 104 AV
783 Northwest 104th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
932 sqft
MONTH-TO-MONTH & SEASONAL REANTAL
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10540 NW 10th St
10540 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautifully updated 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo in well sought after Fairview @ Pembroke Pointe community in the heart of Pembroke. 1 assigned parking space next to the unit with plenty of guest parking for a 2nd car.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
988 NW 104th Ave
988 Northwest 104th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
FAIRVIEW AT PEMBROKE POINTE CONDO IS A VERY NICE PLACE TO LIVE. THIS APARTMENT IS VERY SPACIOUS AND VERY WELL DISTRIBUTED. IT HAS A KITCHEN AND NEW STYLES BATHROOMS, THE APARTMENT GETS A LOT OF SUNLIGHT.
Results within 1 mile of Pembroke Pointe
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1320 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,581
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
994 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1440 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
33 Units Available
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1355 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,460
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1341 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1000 N Hiatus Rd
1000 North Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4 sqft
4 bedroom and 3 bath with den in Monterey expanded model with pool and 3 car garage. Home is located in desirable Crystal Harbour in the exclusive gated community of Pembroke Falls.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
9611 Johnson Street
9611 Johnson Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
1774 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
350 Palm Cir
350 Palm Cir W, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Pembroke Pines , close to Pembroke Lakes Mall , water included , washer dryer in the unit.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Palm Way
301 Palm Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful condo in the heart of Pembroke Pines, 2 Bedrooms 1 full Bath, condo with lake view, tile floors, open kitchen to living room, third floor with high ceilings, open balcony with a beautiful lake view. Near to everything. (RLNE5909615)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9640 NW 2nd St
9640 Northwest 2nd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Excellent location, right off pines blvd, unit with 1 car garage, 2 parking spaces. Washer dryer in unit. (RLNE5909629)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 SW 113th Way
725 Southwest 113th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
961 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit with nice water views from living room and private balcony. Unit freshly painted with brand new floor tiles. Unit ready for immediate occupancy. Nice gated community with pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court and gym.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
10640 SW 6TH ST
10640 Southwest 6th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1 sqft
HERMOSO TOWNHOUSE, Pisos laminados de madera Escaleras y Segundo Piso, Pisos de cerámica en Area Formal Comedor y Sala mas área Family Room. Tope de Granito en la Cocina. Mascotas hasta 20 lbs, Patio Principal y trasero.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11342 Taft St
11342 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
980 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, TOTALLY REMODELED LAKEFRONT CONDO***FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW APPLIANCES, LIGHT FIXTURES & BATH VANITIES***WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM***QUIET, WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX ACROSS THE STREET FROM PEMBROKE LAKES ELEMENTARY & PUBLIX SHOPPING
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1013 SW 112th Ter
1013 Southwest 112th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1672 sqft
Adorable townhome in the heart of Pembroke Pines.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
711 SW 111th Way
711 Southwest 111th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Large condo excellent condition. Three bedrooms, two baths. Freshly painted. Washer and dryer in condo. 2nd floor. Near shopping center, restaurants and mall. Pool above ground. Wooden floors. (RLNE5870218)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
100 SW 117th Ter
100 Southwest 117th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful and comfortable 1/1 apartment. Excellent location in gated community with beautiful clubhouse. Full amenities: pool, gym, racquetball court, theater rooms and BBQ stands.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10017 NW 4th St
10017 Northwest 4th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Welcome to your modern SMART home! This gorgeous rental has been completely renovated from ceilings to floors. Take your next shower in spa baths and experience all the upgrades you could ever possibly dream of. No detail has been spared.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCooper City, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLMiami Gardens, FLCountry Club, FLWest Park, FLDania Beach, FL