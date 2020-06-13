/
/
miramar
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM
213 Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL📍
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
33 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,477
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1499 sqft
Gated community nestled between downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, close to I-75. Two- and three-bedrooms units with high ceilings and ceramic tiles. Community amenities include a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
95 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
34 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,597
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
19 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Pembroke Lakes South
33 Units Available
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1355 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1397 sqft
Within easy reach of Pembroke Lakes Mall, these luxury apartments showcase cathedral ceilings, panel doors, ceramic tiling and fitted alarms. Enjoy a gated community with tennis and volleyball courts, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to I-75.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeshore at University Park
5 Units Available
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2123 Renaissance Blvd
2123 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 in Enclave, move in ready with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and nice balcony. Community has many amenities and its close to shopping centers and restaurants. (RLNE5855300)
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lakeshore at University Park
1 Unit Available
8620 N Sherman Cir
8620 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
832 sqft
Spacious, updated corner unit 2/2 in the gated community Lakeshore of University Park. Guard gate on site, management office on site, community pool, and other amenities. Apartment is a corner unit and thus has plenty of natural light.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027
3701 Southwest 160th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1376 sqft
Rental Property - Property Id: 161927 Brand new renovated apartments now available! Enjoy your brand new kitchen, bathroom and custom features throughout including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, wood-style plank
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5061 sw 139 av
5061 SW 139th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1550 sqft
Miramar waterfront house - Property Id: 282544 This 3/2 waterfront single house is a must see! Located inside a gated community, this house features an open layout with a formal dining area and a family room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeshore at University Park
1 Unit Available
8720 N Sherman Cir
8720 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Enticing two bedrooms, one bath condo located in the heart of Miramar. This unit boasts a fantastic lake view from the balcony. Freshly painted, brand new laminated floors, brand new kitchen and stainless steel appliances, new bathroom.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeshore at University Park
1 Unit Available
2191 SW 80th Ter
2191 Southwest 80th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo in a gated community. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Updated bathroom with large vanity. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Laundry in the unit, very convenient.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3400 Foxcroft Rd
3400 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic apartment, completely remodeled, excellent location, super view and luminosity, 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, super modern, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite counter top. Big Terrace with garden access, private storage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2321 Tarpon Dr
2321 Tarpon Drive, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Efficiency apartment for rent in the heart of Miramar. Utilities and pool usage included. Private entrance and living area. Measurements are approximate. Submit credit, criminal and eviction background reports. No pets. No smoking.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2011 Renaissance Blvd
2011 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
VERY NICE GATED COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF MIRAMAR NICE CONDO LOCATED IN GROUND FLOOR ,WITH A NEW REMODEL KITCHEN WITH STAIN STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,VERY GOOD AMENITIES WITH GYM AND POOL,24 HOURS SECURITY GUARD AND ALSO WATER
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2081 Renaissance Blvd Apt 203
2081 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
GORGEOUS 2-2 UNIT WITH WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. LOCATED IN THE BEATIFUL COMMUNITY "THE ENCLAVE AT MIRAMAR". APARTMENT IS READY TO MOVE NOW.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2433 Centergate Dr Apt 308
2433 Centergate Drive, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1160 sqft
LOVELY UNIT!! THREE BEDROOM CONDO. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTER, MALL, RESTAURANTS AND MORE. EZ TO SHOW!!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7654 Indigo St
7654 Indigo Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1515 sqft
Centrally located house within quiet and well kept neighborhood. Very luminous and open concept layout. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Ample living spaces. Just remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2400 E Preserve Way Apt 104
2400 Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1132 sqft
Great 3/2 unit in Miramar, next to the Club house, enjoy community pool, fitness center, near tennis court. Sit on your patio and look at the lake.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Miramar rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,150.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Miramar include Lakeshore At University Park.
Some of the colleges located in the Miramar area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Miramar from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.