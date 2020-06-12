104 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL

Apartment List
1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Pembroke Falls
26 Units Available
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
1 of 71

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
39 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1087 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lakes of Western Pines
15 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Pembroke Lakes South
16 Units Available
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
994 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pembroke Falls
28 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1160 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1107 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1138 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
26 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1017 sqft
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pembroke Lakes South
10 Units Available
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1365 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1206 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
1 of 20

Last updated June 10 at 02:36am
$
Walnut Creek
15 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
37 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1341 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Pembroke Pointe
11 Units Available
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1040 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13255 SW 9th Ct
13255 Southwest 9th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL SOUGHT AFTER CORNER UNIT, 2/2 COMPLETELY REMODELED! BRAND NEW CARPET, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH STAINLESS STEEL WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pembroke Pointe
1 Unit Available
10849 NW 8th St
10849 Northwest 8th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1121 sqft
Fully upgraded 2/2 villa in a great community in Pembroke Pines. Close distance to shops, hospital, restaurants, parks and more. First, last and deposit needed to move in. Available the FIRST of JUNE. For showing see broker remarks.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
11342 Taft St
11342 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
980 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, TOTALLY REMODELED LAKEFRONT CONDO***FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW APPLIANCES, LIGHT FIXTURES & BATH VANITIES***WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM***QUIET, WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX ACROSS THE STREET FROM PEMBROKE LAKES ELEMENTARY & PUBLIX SHOPPING

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Hollybrook Golf
1 Unit Available
9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr
9411 North Hollybrook Lake Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Bring your golf-shoes, flip-flops & bathing suit! Play golf, tennis, swim, cook outdoors, go for long walks or simply relax in our Country Club with famous PGA course! Everything you need is a few steps away: Restaurant, Billiard Room, Fully

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pembroke Pointe
1 Unit Available
783 NW 104 AV
783 Northwest 104th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
932 sqft
MONTH-TO-MONTH & SEASONAL REANTAL

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pembroke Lakes South
1 Unit Available
516 SW 113th Way
516 Southwest 113th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Beautiful, well maintained and remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Boasting modern remodeled white kitchen cabinets with black Granite counter tops. Brand new flat-top ceramic stove.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
300 SW 134th Way
300 Southwest 134th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
953 sqft
EXCELLENT 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 AND A HALF BATH UNIT IN THE HEART OF PEMBROKE PINES, CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR I 75, MALL AND SHOPPING CENTERS. READY TO MOVE IN, SCREEN BALCONY, ROLL DOWN SHUTTERS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
551 SW 135th Ave
551 Southwest 135th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
953 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo located in the gated 55 plus community of Century Village. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Enclosed patio, perfect for relaxing.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pembroke Pointe
1 Unit Available
10516 NW 10th St
10516 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
906 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH NEW FULL SIZE WASHER-DRYER , NEWER APPLIANCES, NEW AC, TILE THROUGHOUT , REMODELLED BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN, WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER, NEW FANS IN BEDROOMS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13250 SW 7th Ct
13250 SW 7th Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13250 SW 7th Ct in Pembroke Pines. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
850 SW 133 TE
850 Southwest 133rd Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
BEATIFUL VIEW FROM PORCHE , GOLF AND LAKES, DESIRABLE TOP FLOOR,AMAZING COMMUNITY FOR OLDER PERSONS. COURTESY TRANSPORTATION TO SHOPPING CENTERS, MALLS, HOSPITALS, PHARMACIES. CLUB HOUSE WITH LOT OF AMENITIES, DANCE, FREE MOVIES, EXERSISE.

June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pembroke Pines rents held steady over the past month

Pembroke Pines rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pembroke Pines stand at $1,898 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,406 for a two-bedroom. Pembroke Pines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pembroke Pines over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pembroke Pines

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pembroke Pines, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pembroke Pines is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Pembroke Pines' median two-bedroom rent of $2,406 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Pembroke Pines.
    • While rents in Pembroke Pines fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pembroke Pines than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pembroke Pines is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

