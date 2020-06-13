311 Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL

Renting in Country Club

What to Expect

With a name like Country Club, what else can you expect but luxury? You're not just paying for the apartment, you're paying for the ambiance. Many of the apartments offer resort-style living accommodations and amenities, and you'll have all of the benefits of living near a big and busy city like Miami, but with none of the noise and commotion that accompanies living there. Living in Country Club is something like a permanent vacation.

When to Look

When you're looking to rent in Country Club, you're most likely to find available city apartments in the summer time. That's when most people move, so you're more likely to have your pick during this time of year. However, if you want to save a few bucks and don't mind slimmer pickings, look during the winter months instead. That's when you're likely to find move-in specials and other special offers that will lessen the pain of the move-in costs.

Where to Go

It's not hard to find apartment complexes offering a variety of apartment sizes. Start your apartment search with one of these communities.

Country Club Towers: Offering studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for rent, Country Club Towers captures the resort style feel of the area at a fairly reasonable price. Fluffy and Fido are welcome here, as long as you pay a pet deposit. If your main activities are working out and swimming, you never actually have to leave, thanks to the well-equipped gym and beautiful pool located onsite.

Fairway View Apartments: In case you have trouble remembering where you are, the graceful palms that flank this apartment complex will remind you that you're living permanently in what most of the word would consider a tropical getaway location. The keyword for this building is service: they even provide a valet trash service. Perfect for those too busy to walk to the dumpster.

Royalton on the Green: As the name suggests, these apartment rentals are located right on the Country Club of Miami golf course, making this the perfect location for golf enthusiasts and country club members. The gated intercom entry ensures resident safety and privacy, and the size of these one- and two-bedroom apartments is truly impressive. If you plan on entertaining, this is the place to do it.