Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

311 Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
$
28 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,252
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7215 NW 179th St
7215 Northwest 179th Street, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Villa Bellini Condo for Rent 1/1, remodeled, many amenities, 2 private parking

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7245 NW 173rd Dr 250
7245 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & COMFORTABLE 3/3 TOWNHOUSE! Water front, nice view in the backyard, tile floors, one room in first floor, very well located near good schools, supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, restaurants, etc.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6950 NW 174th Ter
6950 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully remodeled corner unit condo with entrance on the 2nd floor, move-in ready property within minutes of excellent schools, dining, shopping and highways.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
18328 NW 68th Ave
18328 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
Furnished or unfinished Condo. Completely New Kitchen gabinete

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Moors
1 Unit Available
6365 Northwest 173rd Street
6365 Northwest 173rd Street, Country Club, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3210 sqft
Good Credit + Proof Of income required to rent Wont Last Long Contact me for showing More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hialeah-fl?lid=12650976 (RLNE5623823)

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
18870 NW 57 AVE #306
18870 Northwest 57th Court, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1106 sqft
Fantastic Condo 2/2 at Villa Rustica Community - Fantastic and Spacious 2/2 Condo Unit in the gated community of Villa Rustica.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 67th Pl
17335 Northwest 67th Place, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Desirable Miami lakes. Conveniently Located Near Schools, Shops, Restaurants and Expressways. Gated Community. Washer and Dryer in unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
17500 NW 68TH Ave. #D-3002
17500 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Nice 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms in Miami Lake with an Open balcony and water view. SS Appliances, No Washer/Dryer, Freshly Painted. Building have elevators. Ready to move in. First, Last And Security Deposit to move in. Easy to show. Great Schools

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Country Club of Miami Estates
1 Unit Available
7165 Northwest 186th Street #A507 - 1
7165 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
Great Unit at Las Brisas. 2 Beds, 2 Baths. Located in a high demand rental area and close to shopping and major highways. Vacant. Easy to show

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Country Club of Miami Estates
1 Unit Available
7075 Northwest 186th Street Unit # C 508 (34F) - 1
7075 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
939 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED 2/2 UNIT IN LAS BRISAS IN WEST HIALEAH. CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS, HOSPITALS, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS AND MUCH MORE. VACANT. EASY TO SHOW

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17720 NW 73rd Ave
17720 Northwest 73rd Avenue, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
967 sqft
Great Location!!! Beautiful Renovated unit with 2 bedroom/2 baths at Shoma Home at Country Club of Miami.Kitchen with All New Appliances, Granite Countertop & Wooden cabinet, Washer and dryer inside unit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7005 NW 173rd Dr
7005 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Townhouse!!! This unit features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tile floor throughout the building, Open Balcony with 2 Assigned parking spaces.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
18725 NW 62nd Ave
18725 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
GORGEOUS GARDEN APARTMENT ON THE FIRST FLOOR IN A GATED COMMUNITY. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE BEDROOM WITH A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. SCREENED IN BALCONY.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7080 NW 174th Ter
7080 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 bedroom/3 bath townhouse, centrally located and close to major highways. Beautiful view of lake and walking path. Unit is currently rented until June 15th, available to move in July 1st.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6980 NW 186th St
6980 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE STUDIO IN CORAL GATE WEST WITH KITCHEN AND BATHROOM SEPARATE FROM THE BEDROOM. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRICITY. CENTRALLY LOCATED CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS LIKE THE PALMETTO 826, I-75 AND THE FLORIDA TURNPIKE.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7337 NW 174th Ter
7337 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful townhome in Shoma Homes Villa. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with porcelain tile downstairs and laminate in bedrooms. Washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
6155 NW 186th St
6155 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great open space with lots of natural light. Two bedrooms, two bath, very well maintained, freshly painted, bathrooms and kitchen recently renovated. Corner unit located on third floor gives a lot of privacy and quietness to the property.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
18890 NW 57th Ave
18890 Northwest 57th Court, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious condo in the most desirable and peaceful area in Miami Lakes. Updated 1/1 condo featuring washer and Dryer in unit! Well maintained gated community with amenities such as pool, gym, tennis courts, and kid's recreation area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7200 NW 179th St
7200 Northwest 179th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
883 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, excellent condition, updated kitchen, granite counter top, stain steel appliances, ceramic floors,ready-to-install facilities washer & Dryer in unit, 1 parking space assigned, Gym, Pool. Excellent location! .

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6995 NW 173rd Dr
6995 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE TOWNHOUSE WITH AMAZING LAKE VIEW!. UNIT LOCATED IN BONITA GOLFVIEW TOWNVILLAS, A QUIET AND SAFE COMMUNITY IN PALM SPRINGS NORTH AREA. IT FEATURES 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, PLUS BONUS BEDROOM.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6930 Miami Gardens Dr
6930 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, large balcony to enjoy the view. Do not miss this rental opportunity!!!!Just minutes from Turnpike, I-75 and Palmetto. Centrally located.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
18833 NW 64th Ct
18833 Northwest 64th Court, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to your wonderful new home! Elegantly renovated, spacious open layout. Master bedroom suite and 2nd bedroom each open up via sliding glass doors to the back enclosed patio. Lots of natural light.
City GuideCountry Club
The most famous resident of the unincorporated community of Country Club, Florida, was actor and comedian Jackie Gleason, who gave up the glitz and glamour of New York for the palms and sunshine of Country Club. Gleason's sprawling Country Club estate was located adjacent to the Country Club of Miami, the golf course and country club that gave the community its name.

The charming community of Country Club is home to more than 47,000 people. Within the community's four-and-a-half square miles, residents of the community enjoy all the benefits of living in an idyllic Florida city, such as balmy temperatures in the high 70's to 80's for most of the year. The community has grown by almost a third in the last ten years, and with good reason. Country Club is the kind of place you choose when your dream is to live near water, spend lots of time in the sunshine, and rarely have to deal with temperatures below 60 degrees, even in the coldest months of the year.

Renting in Country Club

What to Expect

With a name like Country Club, what else can you expect but luxury? You're not just paying for the apartment, you're paying for the ambiance. Many of the apartments offer resort-style living accommodations and amenities, and you'll have all of the benefits of living near a big and busy city like Miami, but with none of the noise and commotion that accompanies living there. Living in Country Club is something like a permanent vacation.

When to Look

When you're looking to rent in Country Club, you're most likely to find available city apartments in the summer time. That's when most people move, so you're more likely to have your pick during this time of year. However, if you want to save a few bucks and don't mind slimmer pickings, look during the winter months instead. That's when you're likely to find move-in specials and other special offers that will lessen the pain of the move-in costs.

Where to Go

It's not hard to find apartment complexes offering a variety of apartment sizes. Start your apartment search with one of these communities.

Country Club Towers: Offering studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for rent, Country Club Towers captures the resort style feel of the area at a fairly reasonable price. Fluffy and Fido are welcome here, as long as you pay a pet deposit. If your main activities are working out and swimming, you never actually have to leave, thanks to the well-equipped gym and beautiful pool located onsite.

Fairway View Apartments: In case you have trouble remembering where you are, the graceful palms that flank this apartment complex will remind you that you're living permanently in what most of the word would consider a tropical getaway location. The keyword for this building is service: they even provide a valet trash service. Perfect for those too busy to walk to the dumpster.

Royalton on the Green: As the name suggests, these apartment rentals are located right on the Country Club of Miami golf course, making this the perfect location for golf enthusiasts and country club members. The gated intercom entry ensures resident safety and privacy, and the size of these one- and two-bedroom apartments is truly impressive. If you plan on entertaining, this is the place to do it.

Life in Country Club

It doesn't hurt that you can easily access everything the nearby city of Miami has to offer, but if big city hustle and bustle really isn't your thing, you don't have to go there. Unlike residents of some small communities adjacent to big cities, residents of Country Club have ample options for dining and entertainment within their community. Eat at Chivas Express Inc. for the Latin flavor that the Miami area is famous for, or mix things up by getting takeout from the Green Papaya. You can also shop for accessories like purses, shoes and even dog clothes at the M3 Boutique.

For entertainment, there are several excellent movie theaters in town, like the Cobb Grand 18, which offers plenty of choices. If you're more interested in the club scene, though, check out the Mint Lounge or the nearby Tropicana Night Club. Or you can spend a day at the Miami Lakes Picnic Park. Life in Country Club offers activities and entertainment of all kinds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Country Club?
The average rent price for Country Club rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,720.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Country Club?
Some of the colleges located in the Country Club area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Country Club?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Country Club from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

