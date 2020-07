Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse community garden conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind. Enjoy our two-storied Clubhouse with media room, cafe, conference room and 24-hour fitness center and spin room, or take it outside with our pool, expansive sun deck with loungers, and outdoor BBQs. Bring Fido for a walk at our dog park or settle in for a night at home. You'll love our stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, sleek wood-look flooring, wine coolers and walk-in closets.We're located on University Drive, close to everything you desire! Nova Southeastern University, the Hard Rock Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale Airport and stunning beaches are just minutes away.