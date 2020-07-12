110 Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Lakes of Western Pines
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Pembroke Lakes South
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1320 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,581
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Pembroke Lakes South
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
994 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1440 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
Pembroke Falls
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
13 Units Available
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
Lots of amenities in pet-friendly community close to Fletcher Park and North University Drive. On-site laundry, car-wash area, courtyard, and pool. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer hookups. Dining and shopping options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
18 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,433
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
13 Units Available
Pembroke Pointe
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,629
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1391 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Pembroke Falls
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,717
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
21 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,460
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1341 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:39am
$
17 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes
1701 NW 96th Ter
1701 Northwest 96th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
720 sqft
First floor unit in popular reflections at pembroke pines . All tile close to tennis courts and bayberry lake . All amenities available. Pasadena elementary, pines middle & flanagan high are your schools several charter schools in the area.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
507 147 Ave
507 SW 147th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Conveniently located next to the exclusive The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, and Pembroke Lakes Mall. Conveniently located next to the exclusive The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, and Pembroke Lakes Mall.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes
1000 N Hiatus Rd
1000 North Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4 sqft
4 bedroom and 3 bath with den in Monterey expanded model with pool and 3 car garage. Home is located in desirable Crystal Harbour in the exclusive gated community of Pembroke Falls.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
7800 NW 15th Ct
7800 Northwest 15th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1062 sqft
UPDATED 2/1 HOUSE WITH VERY LARGE FAMIY ROOM. INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES, FANS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEWER TRANE HIGH EFFICIENT A/C, HURRICANE PROTECTION, DOUBLE WIDE DRIVEWAY, 1 CAR CARPORT WITH LAUNDRY ROOM, SHED IN BACKYARD, FENCED YARD,.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ameritrail
19340 Northwest 8th Street
19340 Northwest 8th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,325
3369 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes
17885 SW 1st St
17885 Southwest 1st Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2288 sqft
Enjoy the lake view since you enter this spacious home! you will feel right at home in a cozy environment with walls painted in neutral colors. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances all like new, good size pantry closet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9189 NW 1st St
9189 Northwest 1st Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
787 sqft
Stunning 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo unit in the peaceful community of Pine Lakes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Pointe
10525 NW 11th St
10525 Northwest 11th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
806 sqft
Upgraded 2/2 on the 1st floor condo in fairview. All new hurricane impact windows are being installed. This property features stainless appliances, washer and dryer, tile throughout the living area and carpet in both bedrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Palm Way
301 Palm Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful condo in the heart of Pembroke Pines, 2 Bedrooms 1 full Bath, condo with lake view, tile floors, open kitchen to living room, third floor with high ceilings, open balcony with a beautiful lake view. Near to everything. (RLNE5909615)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9640 NW 2nd St
9640 Northwest 2nd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Excellent location, right off pines blvd, unit with 1 car garage, 2 parking spaces. Washer dryer in unit. (RLNE5909629)
City Guide for Pembroke Pines, FL

Nestled in perpetually sunny South Florida within stone’s throw of Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines community has emerged in recent years as the Sunshine State’s fastest-growing ‘burb. Want to live the easy-breezy life in the double-P? Well, why else would you be here? Just peruse the following Qs and As and you’ll be living the good life with Pembroke Pines’ finest in a hot New York … er, South Florida … minute!

Having trouble with Craigslist Pembroke Pines? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pembroke Pines, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pembroke Pines apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

