hialeah gardens
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:31 PM
375 Apartments for rent in Hialeah Gardens, FL📍
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
8806 Northwest 114th Terrace
8806 Northwest 114th Terrace, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1125 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
8852 NW 114th Ter
8852 Northwest 114th Terrace, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Well cared property in a family oriented community - Property Id: 312314 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new porcelain floor, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, freshly painted inside and out
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
10000 NW 80th Ct
10000 Northwest 80th Court, Hialeah Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor apartment, spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom with a new washer and dryer inside de unit, new appliances, centrally located close to A+ schools and mayor highways. In a gated community with a 24 hours security.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
9801 NW 122nd Ter
9801 Northwest 122nd Terrace, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Newly remodeled 3 bed/2.5 bath single-family home in Hialeah Gardens. Brand new tile floors, above ground pool, and spacious backyard on a corner lot. The tenant will need to submit a rental application on www.mysmartmove.com and pay a $40.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
9911 W Okeechobee Rd
9911 Okeechobee Road, Hialeah Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom units. Great Landlord! Unit Available for moving starting August 1st.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
10704 NW 88th Ave
10704 Northwest 88th Avenue, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Modern Luxury Townhome for rent in Hialeah Gardens. You won’t find anything like this in the area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
9549 NW 114th Ln
9549 Northwest 114th Lane, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Hialeah Gardens, Florida.
Results within 1 mile of Hialeah Gardens
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
$
11 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,238
1171 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2580 W 60th St
2580 West 60th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Rare to find, updated apartment featuring washer & dryer inside the unit! Schedule a showing, wont last long!
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2860 W 80 ST
2860 West 80th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
FIRST FLOOR TOWNHOME 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS. PATIO ON THE BACK AND NICE LAYOUT , WAsher and Dryer inside the unit Small pet ok EASY TO SHOW TENANT OCCUPIED. 2 cars assigned parking . Additional should use street parking .
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1815 W 56th St
1815 West 56th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just plain beautiful. Great rental property in excellent condition.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9389 W 33rd Ave
9389 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Beautiful newly built by Lennar Residential Complex in 24 hours gated Community.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3244 W 98th Pl
3244 West 98th Place, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
THIS BEAUTIFUL GREENDALE HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT IS ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE AREA. 2 MASTER SUITES -ONE ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND ONE ON SECOND FLOOR-.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5560 W 21st Ct
5560 West 21st Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
Excellent unit for rent, washer and dryer inside apt. NO pets per association
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14949 NW 92nd Ave
14949 Northwest 92nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gorgeous one-story home located in Genesis Garden community. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, ceramic floors throughout, with a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9386 W 32nd Lane
9386 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN GATED COMMUNITY, 3 B / 2½ B/ 2 PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO I-75, TURNPIKE, PALMETTO, AND IMPORTANT MALLS.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2500 W 67th Pl
2500 West 67th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Clean & chic, move-in ready 2 beds/2 baths condo on the 2nd floor. New Kitchen cabinets, freshly painted, and professionally cleaned. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9080 NW 158th St
9080 NW 158th St, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Virtual Tour & Video Tour Available - Lakefront two-story townhome w/ 1 car garage and driveway for extra guest parking.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3355 W 93rd Pl
3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9263 W 33rd Ln
9263 West 33rd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa, 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms a resort style community. Home features ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in second floor.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2725 W Okeechobee Rd
2725 Okeechobee Road, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fantastic 2/1 Apartment unit ready to move-in. Unit features an upgraded kitchen, recently painted, tile floors throughout, central A/C unit, laundry facilities in place. Excellent location and rapid approval.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5775 W 20 Ave Unit #102. Hialeah.
5775 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
996 sqft
2bed / 2bath primer piso. Westland Gardens. Hermoso apartamento, pintura fresca, sin alfombra, piscina comunitaria y cancha de tenis. Cerca del centro comercial y escuelas . GRAN PATIO PRIVADO PAVIMENTADO. 2bed / 2bath first floor. Westland Gardens.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9323 W 33 AVE
9323 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful new Villa with fenced patio, 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Ceramic floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and Granit Counter Top.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3514 W 88th Ter
3514 West 88th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
GREAT 2-STORY 2BED/2.5BTH VILLA IN ARAGON. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO i75 HIGHWAY. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. LARGE BACKYARD. GREAT AMENITIES. CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, SIDEWALKS. CLOSE TO SHOPES, SCHOOLS AND MUCH MORE.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hialeah Gardens area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hialeah Gardens from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
