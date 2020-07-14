Harbour Cove

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $325 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $3/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500 dog under 35lbs / 36lbs 600 / cats 400
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40/month