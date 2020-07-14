All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Harbour Cove

Open Now until 6pm
1600 S Hiatus Rd · (833) 535-1230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Lakes South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-202 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1365 sqft

Unit 8-201 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,957

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbour Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
garage
media room
tennis court
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today!

WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today!
Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL. Harbour Cove offers luxury apartment homes that give you everything you need to live the way you want. Conveniently located just minutes from Miramar , the new Pembroke Pines City Center and convenient to the Florida Turnpike, I75 and the Sawgrass Expressway. Shopping at Pembroke Lakes Mall and Pembroke Gardens are also a short drive offering a variety of shopping and fine dining opportunities. Browse our site and you'll agree Harbour Cove are the ideal apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL. Experience the difference today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $325 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $3/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500 dog under 35lbs / 36lbs 600 / cats 400
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbour Cove have any available units?
Harbour Cove has 2 units available starting at $1,905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does Harbour Cove have?
Some of Harbour Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbour Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Harbour Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbour Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbour Cove is pet friendly.
Does Harbour Cove offer parking?
Yes, Harbour Cove offers parking.
Does Harbour Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harbour Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbour Cove have a pool?
Yes, Harbour Cove has a pool.
Does Harbour Cove have accessible units?
No, Harbour Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Harbour Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbour Cove has units with dishwashers.
