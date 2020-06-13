Apartment List
/
FL
/
pembroke pines
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

195 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL

Finding an apartment in Pembroke Pines that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
41 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1466 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lakes of Western Pines
13 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1335 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pembroke Lakes South
16 Units Available
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
994 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,692
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Pembroke Pointe
10 Units Available
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1391 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pembroke Lakes South
10 Units Available
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1320 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Pembroke Falls
25 Units Available
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
25 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Lots of amenities in pet-friendly community close to Fletcher Park and North University Drive. On-site laundry, car-wash area, courtyard, and pool. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer hookups. Dining and shopping options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
40 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,575
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1341 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1955 NW 100 Ave
1955 Northwest 100th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Pretty 3/2 with fenced yard and 2 car garage in gated community. - Enjoy South Florida living in this Beautiful 3/2 with family room, in pretty, gated community with sparkling pool.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
12357 NW 12th Court
12357 Northwest 12th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1275 sqft
2BR 2BA Villa Rental in Flamingo Villas, a Guard Gated Community, Community Amenities, Close to CB Smith Park, Memorial Hospital and Beach, W/D included, Open Concept, Tile in Lower Level - Location, location, location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ameritrail
1 Unit Available
19240 NW 10 STREET
19240 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT IN PEMBROKE PINES - Property Id: 197959 PERFECT FOR STUDENT or SOMEONE LOOKING TO SAVE MONEY. ROOM FOR ONE PERSON... BEAUTIFUL one bedroom for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
1613 NW 144th Way
1613 Northwest 144th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,165
YES!! FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This welcoming and amazing Single Family Home for rent in PEMBROKE FALLS.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19810 NW 10th St
19810 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,025
3551 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 3,582 sf home is located in Pembroke Pines, FL. This home features beautiful tile floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19940 NW 10 SREET
19940 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
ROOM FOR RENT IN A HOME - Property Id: 93143 FABULOUS room for rent in West Pembroke Pines and 186th Ave. This is a ROOM, with shared bathroom, on the second floor, in a 4-bedrooms 2800 sqft, waterfront, 2-story home. Entrance through the main door.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Grand Palms
1 Unit Available
15621 SW 16th Ct
15621 16th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION AND LOCATION!!! GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH GARDEN VIEW IN PRESTIGIOUS GRAND PALMS GOLF AND COUNTRY RESORT. 4 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. THE MASTER BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
10640 SW 6TH ST
10640 Southwest 6th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1 sqft
HERMOSO TOWNHOUSE, Pisos laminados de madera Escaleras y Segundo Piso, Pisos de cer&aacute;mica en Area Formal Comedor y Sala mas &aacute;rea Family Room. Tope de Granito en la Cocina. Mascotas hasta 20 lbs, Patio Principal y trasero.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pembroke Pointe
1 Unit Available
305 NW 103RD TER
305 Northwest 103rd Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1238 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 townhouse with open yard and large garage. Tile on the first floor, new laminate upstairs. freshly painted, newer appliances, kitchen and bath cabinets, full size washer/dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westfork
1 Unit Available
1872 NW 166th Ave
1872 Northwest 166th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2239 sqft
HUGE 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATH HOME ON THE WATER IN PRESTIGIOUS PARKSIDE AT SPRING VALLEY*TILE FLOORS THRU OUT MAIN LIVING AREA*ALL BEDROOMS FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET*LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH TRAY CEILING AND WALK-IN CLOSETS*MASTER BATH HAS ROMAN TUB &
City Guide for Pembroke Pines, FL

Nestled in perpetually sunny South Florida within stone’s throw of Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines community has emerged in recent years as the Sunshine State’s fastest-growing ‘burb. Want to live the easy-breezy life in the double-P? Well, why else would you be here? Just peruse the following Qs and As and you’ll be living the good life with Pembroke Pines’ finest in a hot New York … er, South Florida … minute!

Having trouble with Craigslist Pembroke Pines? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pembroke Pines, FL

Finding an apartment in Pembroke Pines that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPembroke Pines 3 BedroomsPembroke Pines Accessible ApartmentsPembroke Pines Apartments under $1,200Pembroke Pines Apartments under $1,400Pembroke Pines Apartments under $1,600
Pembroke Pines Apartments under $1,800Pembroke Pines Apartments with BalconyPembroke Pines Apartments with GaragePembroke Pines Apartments with GymPembroke Pines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPembroke Pines Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPembroke Pines Apartments with ParkingPembroke Pines Apartments with Pool
Pembroke Pines Apartments with Washer-DryerPembroke Pines Cheap PlacesPembroke Pines Dog Friendly ApartmentsPembroke Pines Furnished ApartmentsPembroke Pines Luxury PlacesPembroke Pines Pet Friendly PlacesPembroke Pines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Pembroke Pointe
Walnut Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College